Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ModivCare Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MODV   US60783X1046

MODIVCARE INC.

(MODV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-06 pm EST
108.32 USD   -1.77%
09:10aModivcare to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
01/11Transcript : ModivCare Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-11-2023 08:15 AM
CI
2022Modivcare to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Modivcare to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

02/07/2023 | 09:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that the Company is scheduled to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, before the market opens.

Modivcare will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The conference call dial-in number for domestic callers is (877) 407-8037, and international callers should dial +1 (201) 689-8037.

Interested parties may also access the live webcast via the Company’s website at: https://investors.modivcare.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

The webcast can also be accessed here.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website approximately one hour after the call concludes.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MODIVCARE INC.
09:10aModivcare to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
01/11Transcript : ModivCare Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Co..
CI
2022Modivcare to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2022Transcript : ModivCare Inc. Presents at BofA Securities Home Care Conference ..
CI
2022Modivcare Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
2022Modivcare to Present at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference 2022
BU
2022Modivcare to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
2022MODIVCARE INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
2022Barrington Reduces Price Target on ModivCare to $138 From $157, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
2022Deutsche Bank Adjusts ModivCare Price Target to $100 From $130, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODIVCARE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 471 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 903 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -65,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 531 M 1 531 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 20 200
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart MODIVCARE INC.
Duration : Period :
ModivCare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODIVCARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 108,32 $
Average target price 147,50 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Heath Sampson President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Christopher Scott Shackelton Chairman
Walt Meffet Chief Information Officer
Jody Kepler Chief Compliance Officer
Richard A. Kerley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODIVCARE INC.22.89%1 531
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.96%112 016
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.5.65%71 674
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY5.71%21 753
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS5.89%21 663
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-7.06%16 558