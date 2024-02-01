Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that the Company is scheduled to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, after the market closes.

Modivcare will host a conference call on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. The conference call dial-in number for domestic callers is (877) 407-8037, and international callers should dial +1 (201) 689-8037.

Interested parties may also access the live webcast via the Company’s website at: https://investors.modivcare.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

The webcast can also be accessed here.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website approximately one hour after the call concludes.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

