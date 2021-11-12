MODN MOBI : Information Statement September 30 2021

GALILEO LIFE SCIENCES, INC.

(FORMERLY MODERN MOBILITY AIDS, INC.)

1968 S. Coast Hwy. Suite1094, Laguna Beach CA 92651

Phone: 416 254 2581, email: info@mdrminc.com

QUARTERLY REPORT

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 212,693,180

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 212,693,180

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 212,693,180

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting

period:

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting

period:

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

1. Name and addresses (es)of the issuer and its predecessor (if any)

Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on December 19, 2007 ("Inception") under the name Glider Inc. with a business plan to sell and distribute products for mobility challenged individuals. The Company changed its name to Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. on April 22, 2010 and to Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. on December 12, 2014. Effective October 3, 2017, the Board of Directors, pursuant to unanimous written consent of the board, authorized a change in the Company's name back to Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. On the same day, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment with the Nevada Secretary of State amending its articles of incorporation to reflect the change in corporate name to

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: