Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. MODN MOBI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDRM   US6076741080

MODN MOBI

(MDRM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MODN MOBI : Information Statement September 30 2021

11/12/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GALILEO LIFE SCIENCES, INC.

(FORMERLY MODERN MOBILITY AIDS, INC.)

1968 S. Coast Hwy. Suite1094, Laguna Beach CA 92651

Phone: 416 254 2581, email: info@mdrminc.com

QUARTERLY REPORT

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 212,693,180

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 212,693,180

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 212,693,180

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting

period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting

period:

Yes:

No:

1. Name and addresses (es)of the issuer and its predecessor (if any)

Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on December 19, 2007 ("Inception") under the name Glider Inc. with a business plan to sell and distribute products for mobility challenged individuals. The Company changed its name to Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. on April 22, 2010 and to Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. on December 12, 2014. Effective October 3, 2017, the Board of Directors, pursuant to unanimous written consent of the board, authorized a change in the Company's name back to Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. On the same day, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment with the Nevada Secretary of State amending its articles of incorporation to reflect the change in corporate name to

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule
    13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets.
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

Information and Disclosure Statement

Page 1 of 23

"Modern Mobility Aids Inc.". The Company's current status with the state of Nevada is active. The Company again has changed its name to Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. on March 12, 2021.

The Company has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiary companies: Modern Mobility Aids, Inc., an Ontario, Canada, based company on September 9, 2009 and MDRM Group (Canada) Ltd. an Ontario, Canada based company on July 14, 2011. References in this report to "Modern Mobility Aids" refer to Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. and its two subsidiary companies, on a consolidated basis, unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

  • The Company's current status with the state of Nevada is active and this has remained active during the past five years as well.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

  • Not applicable. (There have never been any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC related to the Company).

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

  • Not applicable.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

  • The Company does not own, use, or lease any plant, properties, or other facilities. We are currently operating out of leased offices at 1968 S. Coast Hwy. Suite1094, Laguna Beach CA 92651.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

  • 79 Bramsteele Road, Brampton, ONTARIO L6W 3K6

Has the Company's or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If the Company's or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

  • Not Applicable.

2. Security Information

The Issuer trades on the pink sheets maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Information and Disclosure Statement

Page 2 of 23

The exact title and class of securities outstanding.

Trading symbol:

MDRM

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

607674108

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

1,000,000,000

as of date: Nov 08, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

212,693,180

as of date: Nov 08, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

72,104,626

as of date: Nov 08, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

102 as of date: Nov 08, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Not Applicable

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Not Applicable

CUSIP:

Not Applicable

Par or stated value:

Not Applicable

Total shares authorized:

Not Applicable as of date: Not Applicable

Total shares outstanding:

Not Applicable as of date: Not Applicable

The Transfer Agent:

Vstock Transfer, LLC

18 Lafayette Place

Woodmere, NY 11598

  1. 828-8436www.vstocktransfer.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3

Yes:

No:

3. Issuance History

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two

completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

Date July 01, 2019

Common: 189,046,153

Preferred:

500,000

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Shares

Class of

Value

of

Were

the

Individual/

Reason

for

Restricted or

Exempti

Transaction

type

(e.g.

Issued

(or

Securities

shares

shares

Entity

Shares

share

Unrestricted

on or

new

cancelled)

issued

issued at a

were

issued

to

issuance (e.g.

as of this

Registra

issuance,

($/per

discount to

(entities must

for cash

or

filing.

tion

cancellation

share)

at

market

have

individual

debt

Type.

,

shares

Issuance

price at the

with

voting

/

conversion) -

returned to

time

of

investment

OR-

treasury)

issuance?

control

Nature

of

(Yes/No)

disclosed).

Services

Provided

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

Information and Disclosure Statement

Page 3 of 23

09/30/2020

New

500,000

Preferred

$25,000

No

Tito DiMarco

Debt

Yes

N/A

(voting

Priv.

Conversion

1 Shr. = 200

common

shares)

January 15,

New

3,647,027

Common

$3,647

Yes

-158441

Debt

Yes

N/A

2021

Ontario

Inc.

Conversion

(1:1)

-Thansingh

Aneal

-Mohamed

Bakash

-David A. Paul

-Artin Ghazalian

-Hucumchand

Ramotar

-Naveen

Vinnie

Seenath

-Yves Clement

January 15,

New

20,000,000

Common

$20,000

No

Tito DiMarco

Services

Yes

N/A

2021

and Gilbert

Sharpe

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance:

Date September 30, 2021 Common: 212,693,180

Preferred: 1,000,000

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of Note

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing

Name of

Noteholder

Reason for

Issuance

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

mechanism

for determining

(entities

must have

Issuance

at

($)

conversion

of instrument to

individual with voting

(e.g. Loan,

Issuance

shares)

/ investment control

Services,

($)

disclosed).

etc.)

Various Dates

$7,535

$28,021

$10,434

July 31,

Will be finalized/negotiated upon

Preston Shea

Loan

between May

2022

conversion.

& October

2015

4. Financial Statements.

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

Syed Tariq Mahmood

Title:

External Accountant

Relationship to Issuer:

Independent Contractor

The financial statements of the Issuer as and for September 30, 2021 are incorporated herein as appendix 'A' for reference.

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

Information and Disclosure Statement

Page 4 of 23

5. Description of the Company's business, products and services.

  1. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")

Description of Business

The Company is currently concentrating on the Telehealth, Virtual Care, Cardiac Monitoring, Mental Health, Tele-Monitoring and other emerging opportunities in rapidly changing healthcare environment with a special focus on Canadian, Mexican and US markets. The Company aims to build a common/shared platform through which it can provide Virtual Health Care services and home medical monitoring. The Company is looking forward to acquiring controlling positions in value added companies while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. The Company will raise additional capital to finance these acquisitions. There is a no guarantee that the funds will be secured, or the acquisitions will be done in case funds are available.

Part of the strategy is to acquire, license or invest in multiple medical technology organizations globally, build a Telehealth platform to better match patients with professionals that are appropriate for their respective ailments, and to integrate e-commerce platform to include the consultation with real-time doctors and facilitate doctor- patient conversation. The Company is taking steps to build advisory board made up of medical and regulatory professionals who will spearhead the effort to support our outreach to medical practitioner.

While management of the Company believes that the Company will be successful in its planned operating activities under its business plan and capital formation activities, there can be no assurance that it will be successful in implementation of its business plan or the formation of sufficient capital such that it will generate adequate revenues to earn a profit or sustain its operations.

B. Describe any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies.

The Company has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiary companies: Modern Mobility Aids, Inc., an Ontario, Canada, based company on September 9, 2009 and MDRM Group (Canada) Ltd. an Ontario, Canada based company on July 14, 2011. References in this report to "Modern Mobility Aids" refer to Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. and its two subsidiary companies, on a consolidated basis, unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires.

Contact information:

1968 S. Coast Hwy.

Suite1094, Laguna Beach CA 92651

Ph: 416 254 2581

C. Describe the issuers' principal products or services.

The Company is currently concentrating on the Telehealth, Virtual Care, Cardiac Monitoring, Mental Health, Tele-Monitoring, and other emerging opportunities in rapidly changing healthcare environment with a special focus on Canadian, Mexican and US markets. The Company aims to build a common/shared platform through which it can provide Virtual Health Care services and home medical monitoring.

6. Company's Facilities

The Company does not own, use, or lease any plant, properties, or other facilities. We are currently operating out of leased offices at 1968 S. Coast Hwy. Suite1094, Laguna Beach CA 92651. Management believes the current premises are sufficient for its needs at this time.

Information and Disclosure Statement

Page 5 of 23

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galileo Life Sciences Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 22:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MODN MOBI
05:59pMODN MOBI : Information Statement September 30 2021
PU
10/07MODN MOBI : Galileo Life Sciences Inc Continues Development of Its Telehealth Business Mod..
PR
10/07Galileo Life Sciences Inc Continues Development of Its Telehealth Business Model and An..
CI
06/17GALILEO LIFE SCIENCES INC. (OTC : MDRM) Q2 2021 Provides Progress with Telehealth
GL
03/25Modern Mobility Aids Inc., Changes Name
NE
02/01Galileo Life Sciences, a Subsidiary of Modern Mobility Aids Inc. (MDRM) Announces Expan..
NE
2020MODERN MOBILITY AIDS, INC. : Q4 2020 Shareholder Update
PR
2017Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. has Changed its Name to Modern Mobility Aids, Inc
CI
2014MODN MOBI : Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. : Announces Appointment of Dr. Baseer Khan as Its C..
MW
More news
Chart MODN MOBI
Duration : Period :
MODN MOBI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Tito DiMarco President & Chief Executive Officer
Preston J. Shea Chief Financial & Accounting Officer