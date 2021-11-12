MODN MOBI : Information Statement September 30 2021
11/12/2021 | 05:59pm EST
GALILEO LIFE SCIENCES, INC.
(FORMERLY MODERN MOBILITY AIDS, INC.)
1968 S. Coast Hwy. Suite1094, Laguna Beach CA 92651
Phone: 416 254 2581, email: info@mdrminc.com
QUARTERLY REPORT
For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 212,693,180
As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 212,693,180
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting
period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting
period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
1. Name and addresses (es)of the issuer and its predecessor (if any)
Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on December 19, 2007 ("Inception") under the name Glider Inc. with a business plan to sell and distribute products for mobility challenged individuals. The Company changed its name to Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. on April 22, 2010 and to Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. on December 12, 2014. Effective October 3, 2017, the Board of Directors, pursuant to unanimous written consent of the board, authorized a change in the Company's name back to Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. On the same day, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment with the Nevada Secretary of State amending its articles of incorporation to reflect the change in corporate name to
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule
13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets.
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Information and Disclosure Statement
"Modern Mobility Aids Inc.". The Company's current status with the state of Nevada is active. The Company again has changed its name to Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. on March 12, 2021.
The Company has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiary companies: Modern Mobility Aids, Inc., an Ontario, Canada, based company on September 9, 2009 and MDRM Group (Canada) Ltd. an Ontario, Canada based company on July 14, 2011. References in this report to "Modern Mobility Aids" refer to Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. and its two subsidiary companies, on a consolidated basis, unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
The Company's current status with the state of Nevada is active and this has remained active during the past five years as well.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
Not applicable. (There have never been any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC related to the Company).
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
Not applicable.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
The Company does not own, use, or lease any plant, properties, or other facilities. We are currently operating out of leased offices at 1968 S. Coast Hwy. Suite1094, Laguna Beach CA 92651.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐
79 Bramsteele Road, Brampton, ONTARIO L6W 3K6
Has the Company's or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If the Company's or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
Not Applicable.
2. Security Information
The Issuer trades on the pink sheets maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc.
Information and Disclosure Statement
The exact title and class of securities outstanding.
Trading symbol:
MDRM
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
607674108
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
1,000,000,000
as of date: Nov 08, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
212,693,180
as of date: Nov 08, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
72,104,626
as of date: Nov 08, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
102 as of date: Nov 08, 2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
Not Applicable
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Not Applicable
CUSIP:
Not Applicable
Par or stated value:
Not Applicable
Total shares authorized:
Not Applicable as of date: Not Applicable
Total shares outstanding:
Not Applicable as of date: Not Applicable
The Transfer Agent:
Vstock Transfer, LLC
18 Lafayette Place
Woodmere, NY 11598
828-8436www.vstocktransfer.com
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3
Yes: ☒
No: ☐
3. Issuance History
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two
completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date July 01, 2019
Common: 189,046,153
Preferred:
500,000
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Shares
Class of
Value
of
Were
the
Individual/
Reason
for
Restricted or
Exempti
Transaction
type
(e.g.
Issued
(or
Securities
shares
shares
Entity
Shares
share
Unrestricted
on or
new
cancelled)
issued
issued at a
were
issued
to
issuance (e.g.
as of this
Registra
issuance,
($/per
discount to
(entities must
for cash
or
filing.
tion
cancellation
share)
at
market
have
individual
debt
Type.
,
shares
Issuance
price at the
with
voting
/
conversion) -
returned to
time
of
investment
OR-
treasury)
issuance?
control
Nature
of
(Yes/No)
disclosed).
Services
Provided
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Information and Disclosure Statement
09/30/2020
New
500,000
Preferred
$25,000
No
Tito DiMarco
Debt
Yes
N/A
(voting
Priv.
Conversion
1 Shr. = 200
common
shares)
January 15,
New
3,647,027
Common
$3,647
Yes
-158441
Debt
Yes
N/A
2021
Ontario
Inc.
Conversion
(1:1)
-Thansingh
Aneal
-Mohamed
Bakash
-David A. Paul
-Artin Ghazalian
-Hucumchand
Ramotar
-Naveen
Vinnie
Seenath
-Yves Clement
January 15,
New
20,000,000
Common
$20,000
No
Tito DiMarco
Services
Yes
N/A
2021
and Gilbert
Sharpe
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance:
Date September 30, 2021 Common: 212,693,180
Preferred: 1,000,000
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of Note
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing
Name of
Noteholder
Reason for
Issuance
Balance ($)
Amount
Accrued
Date
mechanism
for determining
(entities
must have
Issuance
at
($)
conversion
of instrument to
individual with voting
(e.g. Loan,
Issuance
shares)
/ investment control
Services,
($)
disclosed).
etc.)
Various Dates
$7,535
$28,021
$10,434
July 31,
Will be finalized/negotiated upon
Preston Shea
Loan
between May
2022
conversion.
& October
2015
4. Financial Statements.
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
Syed Tariq Mahmood
Title:
External Accountant
Relationship to Issuer:
Independent Contractor
The financial statements of the Issuer as and for September 30, 2021 are incorporated herein as appendix 'A' for reference.
4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.
Information and Disclosure Statement
5. Description of the Company's business, products and services.
Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")
Description of Business
The Company is currently concentrating on the Telehealth, Virtual Care, Cardiac Monitoring, Mental Health, Tele-Monitoring and other emerging opportunities in rapidly changing healthcare environment with a special focus on Canadian, Mexican and US markets. The Company aims to build a common/shared platform through which it can provide Virtual Health Care services and home medical monitoring. The Company is looking forward to acquiring controlling positions in value added companies while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. The Company will raise additional capital to finance these acquisitions. There is a no guarantee that the funds will be secured, or the acquisitions will be done in case funds are available.
Part of the strategy is to acquire, license or invest in multiple medical technology organizations globally, build a Telehealth platform to better match patients with professionals that are appropriate for their respective ailments, and to integrate e-commerce platform to include the consultation with real-time doctors and facilitate doctor- patient conversation. The Company is taking steps to build advisory board made up of medical and regulatory professionals who will spearhead the effort to support our outreach to medical practitioner.
While management of the Company believes that the Company will be successful in its planned operating activities under its business plan and capital formation activities, there can be no assurance that it will be successful in implementation of its business plan or the formation of sufficient capital such that it will generate adequate revenues to earn a profit or sustain its operations.
B. Describe any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies.
The Company has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiary companies: Modern Mobility Aids, Inc., an Ontario, Canada, based company on September 9, 2009 and MDRM Group (Canada) Ltd. an Ontario, Canada based company on July 14, 2011. References in this report to "Modern Mobility Aids" refer to Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. and its two subsidiary companies, on a consolidated basis, unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires.
Contact information:
1968 S. Coast Hwy.
Suite1094, Laguna Beach CA 92651
Ph: 416 254 2581
C. Describe the issuers' principal products or services.
The Company is currently concentrating on the Telehealth, Virtual Care, Cardiac Monitoring, Mental Health, Tele-Monitoring, and other emerging opportunities in rapidly changing healthcare environment with a special focus on Canadian, Mexican and US markets. The Company aims to build a common/shared platform through which it can provide Virtual Health Care services and home medical monitoring.
6. Company's Facilities
The Company does not own, use, or lease any plant, properties, or other facilities. We are currently operating out of leased offices at 1968 S. Coast Hwy. Suite1094, Laguna Beach CA 92651. Management believes the current premises are sufficient for its needs at this time.
Information and Disclosure Statement
