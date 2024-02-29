B. Riley said that the businesses are not appropriately valued by the market and could provide greater value to a potential acquirer. The businesses collectively formerly known as Great American Group was acquired by B. Riley in 2014 through a strategic combination.
The retail and appraisal business is currently carried on B. Riley's balance sheet at a book value of about $35 million, the company said.
It has retained Moelis & Company LLC as an independent financial adviser to assist in its review.
(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shailesh Kuber)