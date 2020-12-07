Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moelis & Company    MC

MOELIS & COMPANY

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moelis & Company : Declares Special Dividend of $2.00 Per Share

12/07/2020 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share payable on December 29, 2020 to common stockholders of record on December 18, 2020.

“As a result of the strong momentum and positive outlook in our business, we declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share today. We remain committed to returning all of our excess cash to shareholders,” said Ken Moelis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moelis & Company.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company’s experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 21 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com or follow us on Twitter @Moelis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Firm’s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “target,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates and subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors", discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, subsequent reports filed on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risk factors relating to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Firm undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about MOELIS & COMPANY
04:16pMOELIS & COMPANY : Declares Special Dividend of $2.00 Per Share
BU
04:13pMOELIS & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/03Flutter Entertainment PLC Accelerated Acquisition of 37.2% of FanDuel
DJ
12/01MOELIS & COMPANY : Management to Speak at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Service..
BU
10/28MOELIS MPANY : & CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
10/26MOELIS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26MOELIS & COMPANY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Increases Quart..
BU
10/26MOELIS & CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
10/22MOELIS MPANY : Announces the Appointment of Elan Zivotofsky as a Managing Direct..
PU
10/21MOVES-Moelis adds tech banker to expand in Israel - memo
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 734 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 3,91%
Capitalization 2 343 M 2 343 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,19x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 879
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart MOELIS & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Moelis & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOELIS & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 37,88 $
Last Close Price 42,24 $
Spread / Highest target 6,53%
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth David Moelis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Navid Mahmoodzadegan Co-President, Director & Managing Director
Jeff Raich Co-President, Director & Managing Director
Elizabeth Ann Crain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Joe W. Simon Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOELIS & COMPANY32.33%2 343
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-13.78%22 861
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION-19.58%21 621
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED44.43%12 282
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.33.11%5 764
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.36.83%4 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ