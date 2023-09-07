Appoints Arash Nazhad as a Managing Director to Co-Lead the Group Together with Moelis Managing Director Rick Polhemus

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced the formation of its Clean Technology Group and the appointment of Arash Nazhad as a Managing Director in Houston to co-lead the new group.

The Firm’s dedicated focus on energy transition and sustainability will expand Moelis’s existing efforts across this dynamic global sector, including having advised on more than $50 billion of transactions globally. Arash will co-lead the group alongside current Moelis Managing Director Rick Polhemus, who has a longstanding focus on a range of growth-driven technology, electrification/mobility, sustainability, and services sectors. Together they will partner with and draw on the Firm’s industry expertise in Energy, Power & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Metals & Mining, Technology, and Services as well as advisory capabilities in M&A, Capital Markets, Capital Structure, and Private Funds to bring bespoke and innovative advisory and capital formation solutions to clients navigating this evolving ecosystem.

Arash brings nearly 20 years of investment banking experience and deep expertise in clean energy technology. He joins from Citi where he provided strategic advice and capital markets solutions to companies across clean tech, energy, metals, technology, industrials, power, and the sustainability landscape. Prior to Citi, Arash spent nearly a decade at the Norwegian international energy company Equinor, in various operational and leadership roles and began his career working on Clean Development Mechanism projects across East Asia.

Jeff Raich, Co-Founder and Co-President at Moelis commented, “The formation of Moelis’s Clean Technology Group underscores our continued dedication to supporting our clients as they navigate decarbonization across a range of industries and end markets, as well as the breadth of new companies, technologies and services that are established to support this transition. This will be a long-term secular trend driving the investment decisions and strategic direction of our clients. We are pleased to welcome Arash, whose expertise and complementary capabilities make him and Rick uniquely positioned to lead our efforts and expand opportunities for clients in this rapidly changing environment.”

Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Co-Founder and Co-President at Moelis added, “The energy transition that is underway demands integrated advisory services, access to capital, and strategic long-term planning. Achieving net-zero emissions will require a significant increase in spending, and our dedicated clean energy efforts better position us to be a seamless partner to our strategic, financial sponsor, and venture capital clients as we leverage our dynamic advisory practice and global connectivity.”

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company (“Moelis”) is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company’s experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 23 locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com.

