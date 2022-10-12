Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Moelis & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC   US60786M1053

MOELIS & COMPANY

(MC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
36.41 USD   +2.19%
05:38pMoelis & Company to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on November 2, 2022
BU
10/10MOVES-Moelis appoints Morgan Stanley veteran as managing director
RE
10/07Goldman Sachs Adjusts Moelis & Co.'s Price Target to $38 from $43, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moelis & Company to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on November 2, 2022

10/12/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022.

Ken Moelis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Simon, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a related conference call at 5:00pm ET on the same day (November 2, 2022) to review the financial results. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (domestic) or 1-929-526-1599 (international) and using access code 820407. Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins. The conference call will also be accessible as a listen-only audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Moelis & Company website at www.moelis.com.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available for one month via telephone starting approximately one hour after the live call ends. The replay can be accessed at 1-866-813-9403 (domestic) or +44 204 525 0658 (international); the conference number is 525366.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company’s experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 21 locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com or follow us on Twitter @Moelis.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MOELIS & COMPANY
05:38pMoelis & Company to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference..
BU
10/10MOVES-Moelis appoints Morgan Stanley veteran as managing director
RE
10/07Goldman Sachs Adjusts Moelis & Co.'s Price Target to $38 from $43, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
10/07Australian tech billionaire to chair $20 billion solar power export project
RE
09/28National Bank Assesses Possibility of Cineplex-Regal Merger, as Reported by WSJ
MT
09/26North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
09/23UBS Downgrades Moelis & Company to Sell From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $35 From ..
MT
09/13Aspen to Raise $24 Million From Placement; to Open Share Purchase Plan
MT
09/07Cineplex to Continue With Claim Against Cineworld Despite Chapter 11 Filing
MT
09/05China's Kaisa aims to present offshore debt revamp plan in Q4 -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOELIS & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 052 M - -
Net income 2022 214 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 2 283 M 2 283 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 990
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart MOELIS & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Moelis & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOELIS & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 35,63 $
Average target price 39,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth David Moelis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Navid Mahmoodzadegan Co-President & Managing Director
Jeffrey Raich Co-President & Managing Director
Joe W. Simon Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Ann Crain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOELIS & COMPANY-43.00%2 283
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.14.19%27 428
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-28.71%13 334
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-10.05%7 548
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-24.67%5 364
LAZARD LTD-27.02%2 953