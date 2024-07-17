New York, July 17, 2024- Moelis (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced that Ankit Dalal has joined the Firm as a Managing Director in its Capital Structure Advisory group. He is based in New York.

Ankit will focus on delivering high-quality advice to clients with an emphasis on creditors as Moelis continues to enhance its credit funds capabilities. Ankit previously held roles in distressed investing and joins from Evercore's Debt Advisory & Restructuring Group, where he was a Managing Director involved in some of the most complex cases impacting the bankruptcy, restructuring and liability management landscape.

Thane Carlston and William Derrough, Global Co-Heads of Capital Structure Advisory at Moelis commented, "As the credit landscape continues to evolve, we are excited to have Ankit join our established global team. His background and experience make him well placed to enhance our comprehensive coverage and bring best-in-class service to our creditor client base."

Ankit's appointment complements thearrival of Robert Mendelsonwho joined Moelis earlier this year to further strengthen the Firm's connectivity with credit institutions and platforms.

