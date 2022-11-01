Moelis mpany : Appoints Hang Yuan as Managing Director in China

Moelis & Company Appoints Hang Yuan as Managing Director in China

New York, Beijing and Hong Kong, November 1st, 2022: Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced that Hang Yuan has joined the Firm as a Managing Director providing strategic and financial advice to clients across a broad range of sectors, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions. Hang will help the Firm further scale its business in China and enhance its global connectivity and cross-border expertise.

Hang brings more than 15 years of experience across investment banking and private equity. Previously he was Managing Director at SINO-CEEF Capital Management Company, an affiliate of ICBC, where he led the fund's cross-border investments into Europe. Earlier in his career, Hang spent a decade in investment banking roles at Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific and Deutsche Bank.

"As our clients look to deploy capital globally, they increasingly need high quality, independent advice to navigate cross-border transactions," said Xiuping Zhang, Head of China at Moelis & Company. "Hang's expertise on cross-border transactions across a broad range of sectors and his buy-side experience make him well positioned to provide the kind of senior counsel that clients in China have come to expect from a leading independent firm like Moelis. We look forward to adding his expertise to our global franchise, and continuing to invest in our business in China and globally."

