  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Moelis & Company
  News
  Summary
MOELIS & COMPANY

2022-11-01
42.92 USD   +1.08%
11:00aMoelis Mpany : Appoints Hang Yuan as Managing Director in China
PU
10/20Saudi Arabia's Alsulaiman Considers IPO Of Local IKEA Franchise
MT
10/20Saudi Arabia's Alsulaiman Group weighs IPO of IKEA business - sources
RE
Moelis mpany : Appoints Hang Yuan as Managing Director in China

11/01/2022 | 11:00am EDT
Moelis & Company Appoints Hang Yuan as Managing Director in China

New York, Beijing and Hong Kong, November 1st, 2022: Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced that Hang Yuan has joined the Firm as a Managing Director providing strategic and financial advice to clients across a broad range of sectors, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions. Hang will help the Firm further scale its business in China and enhance its global connectivity and cross-border expertise.

Hang brings more than 15 years of experience across investment banking and private equity. Previously he was Managing Director at SINO-CEEF Capital Management Company, an affiliate of ICBC, where he led the fund's cross-border investments into Europe. Earlier in his career, Hang spent a decade in investment banking roles at Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific and Deutsche Bank.

"As our clients look to deploy capital globally, they increasingly need high quality, independent advice to navigate cross-border transactions," said Xiuping Zhang, Head of China at Moelis & Company. "Hang's expertise on cross-border transactions across a broad range of sectors and his buy-side experience make him well positioned to provide the kind of senior counsel that clients in China have come to expect from a leading independent firm like Moelis. We look forward to adding his expertise to our global franchise, and continuing to invest in our business in China and globally."

-ends-

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 21 locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com or follow us on Twitter @Moelis.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Castelli

Moelis & Company

T: + 1 212 883 3802

M: + 1 646 341 0048

alyssa.castelli@moelis.com

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

T: +1 212 883 3800

Investor.Relations@moelis.com

Disclaimer

Moelis & Company published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 14:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
