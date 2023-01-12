Advanced search
    MC   US60786M1053

MOELIS & COMPANY

(MC)
2023-01-12
44.05 USD   -0.69%
Moelis Mpany : Appoints Marcus Lollie as a Managing Director in its Media Group
PU
01/11 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Moelis & Company to Sell From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $37 From $40
MT
01/09 UBS Adjusts Moelis & Company Price Target to $30 From $32, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
Moelis mpany : Appoints Marcus Lollie as a Managing Director in its Media Group

01/12/2023
Los Angeles, January 12, 2023-Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced that Marcus Lollie has joined the Firm as a Managing Director in its Media group, based in Los Angeles.

Marcus joins from the Canon Media Group, an operationally focused investment firm, where he developed and oversaw the media, entertainment and tech practice as a Co-Founder and Managing Partner. He previously spent nearly two decades in the Private Fund Group at Credit Suisse and Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette (DLJ) where he focused on providing capital solutions to private equity and other alternative asset managers.

Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Co-Founder and Co-President at Moelis & Company, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Marcus into our Media group. His focus on sports and the breadth of his transaction experience will help us support our clients' increased activity and growing opportunities in the sector."

Over the past year, the Firm has advised on landmark transactions in the sports sector including the announced sale of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury and the acquisition of Chelsea F.C.

Marcus holds a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University, where he was a member of the university's Division 1 Men's Basketball team.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 21 locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com or follow us on Twitter @Moelis.

Media Contact:
Alyssa Castelli
Moelis & Company
t: + 1 212 883 3802
m: +1 646 341 0048
alyssa.castelli@moelis.com

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
Moelis & Company
t: + 1 212 883 3800
investor.relations@moelis.com

Moelis & Company published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MOELIS & COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 986 M - -
Net income 2022 172 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 5,10%
Capitalization 2 837 M 2 837 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 990
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart MOELIS & COMPANY
Moelis & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MOELIS & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 44,35 $
Average target price 34,67 $
Spread / Average Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth David Moelis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Navid Mahmoodzadegan Co-President & Managing Director
Jeffrey Raich Co-President & Managing Director
Joe W. Simon Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Ann Crain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOELIS & COMPANY15.59%2 837
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.0.00%24 465
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.69%14 735
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.21%9 189
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.8.88%6 515
LAZARD LTD10.30%3 285