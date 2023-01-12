Moelis mpany : Appoints Marcus Lollie as a Managing Director in its Media Group

Los Angeles, January 12, 2023-Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced that Marcus Lollie has joined the Firm as a Managing Director in its Media group, based in Los Angeles.

Marcus joins from the Canon Media Group, an operationally focused investment firm, where he developed and oversaw the media, entertainment and tech practice as a Co-Founder and Managing Partner. He previously spent nearly two decades in the Private Fund Group at Credit Suisse and Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette (DLJ) where he focused on providing capital solutions to private equity and other alternative asset managers.

Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Co-Founder and Co-President at Moelis & Company, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Marcus into our Media group. His focus on sports and the breadth of his transaction experience will help us support our clients' increased activity and growing opportunities in the sector."

Over the past year, the Firm has advised on landmark transactions in the sports sector including the announced sale of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury and the acquisition of Chelsea F.C.

Marcus holds a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University, where he was a member of the university's Division 1 Men's Basketball team.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 21 locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com or follow us on Twitter @Moelis.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Castelli

Moelis & Company

t: + 1 212 883 3802

m: +1 646 341 0048

alyssa.castelli@moelis.com

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

Moelis & Company

t: + 1 212 883 3800

investor.relations@moelis.com