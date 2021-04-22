Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Moelis & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MC

MOELIS & COMPANY

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moelis mpany : Announces the Appointment of Eric Biddle as a Managing Director

04/22/2021
Moelis & Company Announces the Appointment of Eric Biddle as a Managing Director Providing Financial and Strategic Advice to Companies Focused on Retail, Apparel and Consumer

New York, April 22, 2021: Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced the appointment of Eric Biddle as a Managing Director advising clients with a focus on the retail, apparel and consumer sectors, effective June 28th. Mr. Biddle will be based in Los Angeles.

Mr. Biddle has nearly 20 years of experience advising retail and consumer companies on mergers and acquisitions, and strategic financing opportunities including debt and equity transactions. Since 2016 he served as a Managing Director at Barclays Capital. Prior to that he was a Managing Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, having joined Merrill Lynch in 2003.

Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Co-President of Moelis & Company, said, 'Retail and consumer companies face a rapidly evolving landscape that is increasingly defined by new technologies, new entrants and new business models. Eric's experience in the sector positions him well to partner with retail and consumer companies, and guide them through the current phase of disruption, consolidation and convergence.'

-ends-

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 22 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com or follow us on Twitter @Moelis.

Media Contact:

Andrea Hurst

Moelis & Company

T: + 1 212 883 3666

M: + 1 347 583 9705

andrea.hurst@moelis.com

Investor Contact:

Chett Mandel

Moelis & Company

T: + 1 212 883 3536

chett.mandel@moelis.com

Disclaimer: Click here for important information about Moelis & Company and this e-mail.


Disclaimer

Moelis & Company published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 19:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 033 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 4,21%
Capitalization 3 383 M 3 383 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 897
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart MOELIS & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Moelis & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOELIS & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 57,38 $
Last Close Price 55,17 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenneth David Moelis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Navid Mahmoodzadegan Co-President, Director & Managing Director
Jeff Raich Co-President, Director & Managing Director
Joe W. Simon Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Ann Crain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOELIS & COMPANY17.99%3 302
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.8.43%21 880
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-15.24%19 288
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.09%10 193
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)31.20%5 627
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.66%4 986
