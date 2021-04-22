Moelis mpany : Announces the Appointment of Eric Biddle as a Managing Director

Moelis & Company Announces the Appointment of Eric Biddle as a Managing Director Providing Financial and Strategic Advice to Companies Focused on Retail, Apparel and Consumer

New York, April 22, 2021: Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced the appointment of Eric Biddle as a Managing Director advising clients with a focus on the retail, apparel and consumer sectors, effective June 28th. Mr. Biddle will be based in Los Angeles.

Mr. Biddle has nearly 20 years of experience advising retail and consumer companies on mergers and acquisitions, and strategic financing opportunities including debt and equity transactions. Since 2016 he served as a Managing Director at Barclays Capital. Prior to that he was a Managing Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, having joined Merrill Lynch in 2003.

Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Co-President of Moelis & Company, said, 'Retail and consumer companies face a rapidly evolving landscape that is increasingly defined by new technologies, new entrants and new business models. Eric's experience in the sector positions him well to partner with retail and consumer companies, and guide them through the current phase of disruption, consolidation and convergence.'

