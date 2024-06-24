June 24 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co Managing Director Jonathan Kaye has resigned from the bank, weeks after a video that showed him striking a woman in Brooklyn was widely shared online.

In a statement shared with Reuters, a Moelis spokesperson said he was no longer with the firm.

Kaye, who joined the bank from Citigroup in 2013, ran the global business services banking unit at Moelis before his exit.

Earlier in June, Moelis put him on leave and said it was investigating the Brooklyn incident.

Kaye, whose profile has been removed from the Moelis website, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bloomberg News first reported Kaye's exit from Moelis earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Anirban Sen and Devika Syamnath)