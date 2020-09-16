MOG : DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND PROPOSED DECLARATION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
MOG HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1942)
DATE OF BOARD MEETING
AND PROPOSED DECLARATION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of MOG Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 28 September 2020, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering the proposed declaration of a special dividend (the "Special Dividend") to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").
The Company will make a further announcement after the meeting of the Board to set out the details of the Special Dividend and closure of register of members of the Company, if approved by the Board.
As the proposed Special Dividend may or may not be approved by the Board at the meeting of the Board and the other conditions for its declaration and payment may or may not be fulfilled, the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
MOG Holdings Limited
Dato' Ng Kwang Hua
Chairman
Hong Kong, 16 September, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Company has three executive Directors, namely Dato' Ng Kwang Hua (Chairman), Dato' Ng Chin Kee and Datin Low Lay Choo, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Ng Chee Hoong, Mr. Ng Kuan Hua and Ms. Jiao Jie.
