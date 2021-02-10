Log in
MOGO INC.

MOGO INC.

(MOGO)
  Report
02/10 01:47:52 pm
11.6 CAD   -11.92%
07:38aMOGO : Announces Bitcoin Wire Transfer
PU
04:10aMOGO : Hardbacon Says Intends to Go Public in 2021
MT
12:31aMusk's bitcoin bet fuels gains in companies already invested
RE
Mogo : Announces Bitcoin Wire Transfer

02/10/2021 | 01:38pm EST
February 10, 2021/ By Team Mogo
Mogo Announces Bitcoin Wire Transfer

With the rising popularity of bitcoin, we've been hearing out your feedback on how we can help improve your Mogo Bitcoin experience. One of the biggest common denominators was wanting the ability to buy more than our current e-transfer cap.


You asked, and now, we're delivering. You can now make free wire transfers to your Bitcoin & Rewards account up to a maximum of $999,999.99, processed as quickly as the same day.


This is just one of the many things we've been working on to add to your bitcoin experience with Mogo...Your 'bitcoin experience' being a secure, simple, low-cost experience, and Mogo (that's us!) being the only FINTRAC regulated and publicly-traded company on the TSX and NASDAQ to offer bitcoin. Okay, that was a bit of a #HumbleBrag.


P.S, friendly reminder: while we've been loving your enthusiasm for bitcoin, remember that bitcoin is volatile, which means that its value can change quickly at any time. Make sure you understand the risk involved in holding and transacting with cryptocurrencies, and never invest what you can't afford to lose. ❤️


If you don't know a lot about bitcoin, but are considering getting into it, check out our simple explainers here - without the jargon.

  • What is bitcoin? - A 101 explainer on everything you need to know about bitcoin
  • Crypto 201 - In depth details about bitcoin you'll want to know before investing

- Team Mogo


To be eligible for Bitcoin and Rewards (MogoCrypto), you must first pass Mogo's identity and security verification process and agree to the MogoCrypto Terms and Conditions. Buying and selling bitcoin is risky and you may suffer huge losses. For more information, see MogoCrypto Terms and Conditions: MogoCrypto Terms and Conditions.

Topics: crypto

Disclaimer

Mogo Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 18:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
