    MOGO   CA60800C1095

MOGO INC.

(MOGO)
Mogo Appoints Senior Tech Executive as Chief People Officer

01/12/2022 | 12:17pm EST
Former executive of US fintech leader, SoFi, and e-commerce pioneer, Amazon

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced the appointment of highly experienced leader Allan Smith to the newly created role of Chief People Officer.

Smith brings to Mogo 15 years of expertise as an analytical human resources leader with global experience in progressively demanding leadership roles in Fortune 50 as well as hyper-growth SaaS and fintech companies. Most recently, Smith served as Senior Director for fintech leader SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI), where he led the people function across SoFi International and its subsidiary Galileo. Previously, he held multiple HR leadership roles with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) over a 7-year period of rapid growth. Smith also led a geographically dispersed global HR team for Anaplan and served as Senior HR Business Partner with Veeva Systems. He has an MBA in Organizational Behavior/Human Resource Management from Brigham Young University.

“We’ve been fortunate to attract and build an outstanding team at Mogo, and we’re excited to have Allan lead our people efforts going forward as we look to significantly expand our organization while continuing to retain and advance top talent,” said David Feller, CEO of Mogo. “We believe his experience in building world-class teams in fintech and fast-growing software companies will make him a highly impactful new addition to our leadership team.”

“Having worked at multiple high-growth, world-class organizations, I was attracted to Mogo’s strong position in the Canadian market, their growth trajectory, and their vision to build a next-generation financial platform,” said Allan Smith. “They have also assembled a talented and passionate team, and I look forward to building on this strong base to support the continued growth of the business.”

About Mogo

Mogo is empowering its close to 1.8 million members with simple digital solutions to improve their finances. Through the free Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card, the only card of its kind in Canada. The MogoCard makes it easy to enjoy spending control while doing good for the planet by planting a tree for every purchase. The Mogo app also enables you to easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit score monitoring and ID fraud protection, and access personal loans. Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC, while Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary Moka is bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians from coast to coast. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 56,6 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
Net income 2021 -16,1 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 275 M 218 M 220 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,59 CAD
Average target price 13,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 276%
Managers and Directors
David Feller Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Feller President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael A. Wekerle Independent Director
Chris Payne Director
Wendy Rudd Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOGO INC.-16.71%218
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED9.92%62 534
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL5.11%26 684
ORIX CORPORATION5.03%25 496
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED-2.62%8 322
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED1.98%8 298