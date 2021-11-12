Mogo : Let's Stack Some (Green) Sats

/ By Team Mogo November 12, 2021

Sats made sustainable.

Let's stack sats, sustainably.



We all know that personal consumption is a major driver of climate change and chronically empty bank accounts. Today, we're excited to introduce green satoshi rewards-designed to help fight overconsumption, overspending, and climate change all in one go.



Yep, it's basically a recipe for a better world. All you need to do is sign up for a free MogoCard to join the club and start stacking green sats.



Today, we're bringing you climate positive satoshi rewards for every MogoCard transaction.



You already know that for every MogoCard transaction, we plant one tree. Yep: one tap = one tree planted in your honour, no exceptions.



Recently we launched green bitcoin. Now, we offset the entire climate impact of all bitcoin held on our platform.It's no small feat-mining a bitcoin emits around 421,000 lbs of CO2 . But for every bitcoin held on our platform, we'll plant enough trees to offset 500,000 lbs of CO2. It's sustainable, guilt-free bitcoin-a world first, might we add-and it's available now in your Mogo app.So where do green sats come into all this? Here's the deal. A satoshi is the smallest unit of bitcoin available. As of today, every time you tap your card, you'll rack up green satoshis-as in, satoshis for which we've offset all associated carbon emissions.

Now, with every tap, you'll be stacking climate positive satoshis that you can leave as bitcoin or withdraw as cold, hard cash.



At its core, the MogoCard has always been designed to help you build wealth.



It's a prepaid card, so you can't overspend while using it; and every time you tap, we send you a push notification reminding you how much you've spent and what you've got left on your card. That kind of visibility can help you keep track of your spending, stay on budget, and consume less.



(Seriously. According to a Mogo survey, some card users reported an average savings of $201 per month-just by using their MogoCard as a budgeting tool.An extra $200 per month could go a long way for your investments, retirement, or vacation funds. Go you!)

Now, spending wisely and fighting climate change is easier than ever.



We know we need to limit personal consumption to help fight climate change, but buying stuff can also be a necessary part of life. Now, when you buy with the MogoCard, you're not only planting a tree-you're earning satoshis!



It's more green for the planet, and more green for your wallet-all for free with your MogoCard.



