Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements F-6

Mogo Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Note March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalent 11,800 16,133 Restricted cash 1,952 1,737 Marketable securities 5 28,038 26,332 Loans receivable, net 4 62,542 61,717 Prepaid expenses, and other receivables and assets 14,836 13,067 Investment portfolio 6 11,630 11,436 Property and equipment 7 473 526 Right-of-use assets 644 670 Investment in sublease, net 1,222 1,228 Intangible assets 8 34,970 36,562 Goodwill 38,355 38,355 Total assets 206,462 207,763 Liabilities Accounts payable, accruals and other 24,663 24,082 Lease liabilities 2,576 2,709 Credit facility 9 51,309 49,405 Debentures 10 36,312 36,783 Derivative financial liabilities 11 18 34 Deferred tax liability 927 1,026 Total liabilities 115,805 114,039 Equity Share capital 18a 389,774 389,806 Contributed surplus 36,047 35,503 Foreign currency translation reserve 274 243 Deficit (335,438 ) (331,828 ) Total equity 90,657 93,724 Total equity and liabilities 206,462 207,763

Approved on Behalf of the Board

Signed by "Greg Feller" , Director

Signed by "Christopher Payne" , Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-2

Mogo Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Note March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Revenue Subscription and services 10,691 9,446 Interest revenue 7,234 6,431 12a 17,925 15,877 Cost of revenue Provision for loan losses, net of recoveries 4 4,705 2,566 Transaction costs 1,665 1,442 6,370 4,008 Gross profit 11,555 11,869 Operating expenses Technology and development 2,617 3,057 Marketing 1,222 566 Customer service and operations 2,818 2,849 General and administration 3,850 4,378 Stock-based compensation 18c 561 293 Depreciation and amortization 7,8 2,376 2,373 Total operating expenses 13 13,444 13,516 Loss from operations (1,889 ) (1,647 ) Other expenses (income) Credit facility interest expense 9 1,656 1,454 Debenture and other financing expense 10,19 806 778 Accretion related to debentures 10 178 272 Share of loss in investment accounted for using the equity method - 3,178 Revaluation gain 14 (1,088 ) (1,253 ) Other non-operating expense 15 254 975 1,806 5,404 Net loss before tax (3,695 ) (7,051 ) Income tax recovery (85 ) (167 ) Net loss (3,610 ) (6,884 ) Other comprehensive income: Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency transaction reserve gain (loss) 31 (209 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 31 (209 ) Total comprehensive loss (3,579 ) (7,093 ) Net loss per share Basic loss per share (0.15 ) (0.27 ) Diluted loss per share (0.15 ) (0.27 ) Weighted average number of basic common shares (in 000s) 24,426 25,442 Weighted average number of fully diluted common shares (in 000s) 24,426 25,442

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-3

Mogo Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit)

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share amounts)

Number of

shares, net of treasury shares (000s) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Foreign currency translation reserve Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2023 24,325 389,806 35,503 243 (331,828) 93,724 Net loss - - - - (3,610) (3,610) Purchase of common shares for cancellation (Note 18a) (17) (47) - - - (47) Cancellation of replacement awards (1) - - - - - Foreign currency translation reserve - - - 31 - 31 Stock-based compensation (Note 18c) - - 561 - - 561 Options exercised or converted 2 15 (17) - - (2) Balance, March 31, 2024 24,309 389,774 36,047 274 (335,438) 90,657

Number of

shares, net of treasury shares (000s) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Foreign currency translation reserve Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2022 24,892 391,243 33,025 559 (313,941) 110,886 Net loss - - - - (6,884) (6,884) Cancellation of replacement awards (2) - - - - Foreign currency translation reserve - - - (209) - (209) Stock-based compensation (Note 18c) - - 293 - - 293 Balance, March 31, 2023 24,890 391,243 33,318 350 (320,825) 104,086

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-4

Mogo Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended Cash provided by (used in) the following activities: Note March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Operating activities Net loss (3,610 ) (6,884 ) Items not affecting cash and other items: Depreciation and amortization 7,8 2,376 2,373 Provision for loan losses 4 4,707 2,818 Credit facility interest expense 9 1,656 1,454 Debenture and other financing expense 10,19 806 778 Accretion related to debentures 10 178 272 Share of loss in investment accounted for using the equity method - 3,178 Stock-based compensation expense 18c 561 293 Revaluation gain 14 (1,088 ) (1,253 ) Other non-operating expense 15 149 594 Income tax recovery (85 ) (167 ) 5,650 3,456 Changes in: Net issuance of loans receivable (5,681 ) (1,068 ) Prepaid expenses, and other receivables and assets (1,795 ) (2,208 ) Accounts payable, accruals and other 640 457 Restricted cash (215 ) 642 Net investment in sub-lease 44 - (1,357 ) 1,279 Interest paid (2,494 ) (2,290 ) Income taxes (returned) paid (15 ) 10 Net cash used in operating activities (3,866 ) (1,001 ) Investing activities Investment in intangible assets 8 (704 ) (883 ) Purchase of marketable securities 5 (816 ) - Purchases of property and equipment 7 - (8 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,520 ) (891 ) Financing activities Lease liabilities - principal payments (133 ) (145 ) Repayments on debentures 10 (699 ) (1,003 ) Advances on credit facility 9 1,904 - Repayments on credit facility 9 - (1,859 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,072 (3,007 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (19 ) (22 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent (4,333 ) (4,921 ) Cash and cash equivalent, beginning of period 16,133 29,268 Cash and cash equivalent, end of period 11,800 24,347

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-5

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Nature of operations 1.

Mogo Inc. ("Mogo" or the "Company") was continued under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 21, 2019 following the combination with Mogo Finance Technology Inc. The address of the Company's registered office is Suite 1700, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2X8. The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MOGO".

Mogo, one of Canada's leading digital finance companies, is empowering its members with simple digital solutions to help them build wealth and achieve financial freedom. Mogo's stock trading app, MogoTrade, offers Canadians the simplest and lowest cost way to invest while making a positive impact with every investment. Together with Moka, Mogo's wholly-owned subsidiary bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians, they form the heart of Mogo's digital wealth platform. Mogo also offers digital loans and mortgages. Through Mogo's wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, the Company also offer a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both established global corporations and innovative fintech companies in Europe and Canada. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca.

On August 14, 2023, the Company completed a share consolidation of its share capital on the basis of one post-consolidation common share of Mogo for each three pre-consolidation common shares of Mogo (the "Share Consolidation"). Outstanding stock options and outstanding warrants were similarly adjusted by the Share Consolidation ratio. The Share Consolidation resulted in 74,610,924 pre-consolidation common shares issued and outstanding on August 11, 2023, being consolidated into 24,870,308 post-consolidation common shares on August 14, 2023. In accordance with the Share Consolidation, all common shares and per-share amounts disclosed herein reflect the post-Share Consolidation shares unless otherwise specified.

Basis of presentation 2.

Statement of compliance

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and should be read in conjunction with the Company's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2023. They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Company's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

The Company presents its interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position on a non-classified basis in order of liquidity.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized by the Board of Directors (the "Board") to be issued on May 9, 2024.

These interim condensed financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the payment of liabilities in the ordinary course of business. Should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern, it may be unable to realize the carrying value of its assets and to meet its liabilities as they become due in the normal course.

Management routinely plans future activities which includes forecasting future cash flows. Management has reviewed their plan and has collectively formed a judgment that the Company has adequate resources to continue as a going concern for the foreseeable future, which management has defined as being at least 12 months from the date of approval of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-6

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Basis of presentation (Continued from previous page) 2.

In arriving at this judgment, management has considered the following: (i) cash flow projections of the Company, which incorporates a rolling forecast and detailed cash flow modeling through the next 12 months from the date of approval of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, and (ii) the base of investors and debt lenders historically available to the Company. The expected cash flows have been modeled based on anticipated revenue and profit streams with debt programmed into the model. Refer to Notes 9, 10, and 17 for details on amounts that may come due in the next 12 months.

For these reasons, the Company continues to adopt a going concern basis in preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Reclassification of prior year presentation

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current period presentation. These reclassifications had no effect on the reported results of operations.

Functional and presentation currency

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars. The functional currency of each subsidiary is determined based on the currency of the primary economic environment in which that subsidiary operates. The functional currency of each subsidiary that is not in Canadian dollars is as follows: Carta Financial Services Ltd. (GBP), Carta Solutions Processing Services Cyprus Ltd. (EUR), Carta Solutions Processing Services Corp. (MAD), Carta Solutions Singapore PTE. Ltd. (SGD), Moka Financial Technologies Europe (EUR).

Material accounting policies 3.

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions

The preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make

estimates, assumptions and judgments that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, the disclosure of

contingent assets and liabilities and the reported amount of revenues and expenses during the period. The critical accounting estimates and judgments have been set out in the notes to the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

New and amended standards and interpretations

Certain new or amended standards and interpretations became effective on January 1, 2024, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company. The Company has not adopted any standards or interpretations that have been issued but are not yet effective.

F-7

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Loans receivable 4.

Loans receivable represent unsecured installment loans and lines of credit advanced to customers in the normal course of business. Current loans are defined as loans to customers with terms of one year or less, while non-current loans are those with terms exceeding one year. The breakdown of the Company's gross loans receivable as at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are as follows:

As at March 31,

2024 December 31, 2023 Current (terms of one year or less) 76,034 74,121 Non-current (terms exceeding one year) - 151 76,034 74,272

The following table provides a breakdown of gross loans receivable and allowance for loan losses by aging bucket, which represents our assessment of credit risk exposure and by their IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments expected credit loss measurement stage. The entire loan balance of a customer is aged in the same category as its oldest individual past due payment, to align with the stage groupings used in calculating the allowance for loan losses under IFRS 9. Stage 3 gross loans receivable include net balances outstanding and still anticipated to be collected for loans previously charged off and these are carried in gross receivables at the net expected collectible amount with no associated allowance.

As at March 31, 2024 Risk Category Days past due Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Strong Not past due 60,632 - - 60,632 Lower risk 1-30 days past due 3,191 - - 3,191 Medium risk 31-60 days past due - 1,567 - 1,567 Higher risk 61-90 days past due - 1,434 - 1,434 Non-performing 91+ days past due or bankrupt - - 9,210 9,210 Gross loans receivable 63,823 3,001 9,210 76,034 Allowance for loan losses (6,371 ) (2,009 ) (5,112 ) (13,492 ) Loans receivable, net 57,452 992 4,098 62,542

F-8

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Loans receivable (Continued from previous page) 4.

As at December 31, 2023 Risk Category Days past due Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Strong Not past due 59,938 - - 59,938 Lower risk 1-30 days past due 3,404 - - 3,404 Medium risk 31-60 days past due - 1,096 - 1,096 Higher risk 61-90 days past due - 808 - 808 Non-performing 91+ days past due or bankrupt - - 9,026 9,026 Gross loans receivable 63,342 1,904 9,026 74,272 Allowance for loan losses (6,445 ) (1,266 ) (4,844 ) (12,555 ) Loans receivable, net 56,897 638 4,182 61,717

In determination of the Company's allowance for loan losses, internally developed models are used to factor in credit risk related metrics, including the probability of defaults, the loss given default and other relevant risk factors. Management also considered the impact of key macroeconomic factors and determined that historic loan losses are most correlated with unemployment rate, inflation rate, bank prime rate and GDP growth rate. These macroeconomic factors were used to generate various forward-looking scenarios used in the calculation of allowance for loan losses. If management were to assign 100% probability to a pessimistic scenario forecast, the allowance for credit losses would have been $1,262 higher than the reported allowance for credit losses as at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $1,235 higher).

Overall changes in the allowance for loan losses are summarized below:

Three months ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Balance, beginning of the period 12,555 13,073 Provision for loan losses Originations 687 334 Repayments (198 ) (276 ) Re-measurement 4,218 2,760 Charge offs (3,770 ) (4,320 ) Balance, end of the period 13,492 11,571

The provision for loan losses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is recorded net of recoveries for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $2 (March 31, 2023 - $252).

F-9

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

5. Marketable securities

As at March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 WonderFi Technologies Inc. 26,089 25,654 Others 1,949 678 Total 28,038 26,332

Others consists of investments in public securities and includes investments in Bitcoin ETFs.

6. Investment portfolio

As at March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Alida Inc. 3,102 3,035 Blue Ant Media Inc. 2,700 2,700 Hootsuite Inc. 2,518 2,491 Gemini 918 898 Cardiac Dimensions Pty Ltd. 843 828 Tetra Trust Company 715 715 Others 834 769 Total 11,630 11,436

F-10

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

7. Property and equipment

Computer

equipment Furniture

and fixtures Leasehold

improvements Total Cost Balance, December 31, 2022 3,175 1,210 2,055 6,440 Additions 214 - - 214 Impairment (239) (212) - (451) Disposals (2,160) (998) (2,055) (5,213) Effects of movement in exchange rate 2 - - 2 Balance, December 31, 2023 992 - - 992 Additions - - - - Disposals - - - - Balance, March 31, 2024 992 - - 992 Accumulated depreciation Balance, December 31, 2022 2,313 971 2,055 5,339 Depreciation 313 27 - 340 Disposals (2,160) (998) (2,055) (5,213) Balance, December 31, 2023 466 - - 466 Depreciation 53 - - 53 Balance, March 31, 2024 519 - - 519 Net book value Balance, December 31, 2023 526 - - 526 Balance, March 31, 2024 473 - - 473

Depreciation of $53 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (March 31, 2023 - $108) for property and equipment is included in depreciation and amortization in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

F-11

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

8. Intangible assets

Internally

generated-

completed Internally

generated-

in progress Software

licenses Acquired technology assets Customer relationships Brand Regulatory licenses Total Cost Balance, December 31, 2022 29,533 7,147 3,973 21,000 8,900 1,000 6,800 78,353 Additions - 3,206 - - - - - 3,206 Impairment - - (10) - - - - (10) Disposals (13,597) - (3,444) - - - - (17,041) Transfers 8,810 (8,810) - - - - - - Effects of movement in exchange rate - - (32) - - - - (32) Balance, December 31, 2023 24,746 1,543 487 21,000 8,900 1,000 6,800 64,476 Additions - 704 - - - - - 704 Transfers 583 (583) - - - - - - Effects of movement in exchange rate - - (2) - - - - (2) Balance, March 31, 2024 25,329 1,664 485 21,000 8,900 1,000 6,800 65,178 Accumulated amortization Balance, December 31, 2022 24,350 - 3,612 3,822 2,493 - 2,247 36,524 Amortization 3,797 - 105 2,100 1,065 - 1,360 8,427 Disposals (13,597) - (3,444) - - - - (17,041) Effects of movement in exchange rate (24) 28 4 Balance, December 31, 2023 14,526 - 301 5,922 3,558 - 3,607 27,914 Amortization 1,149 - 16 525 266 - 340 2,296 Effects of movement in exchange rate - - (2) - - - - (2) Balance, March 31, 2024 15,675 - 315 6,447 3,824 - 3,947 30,208 Net book value Balance, December 31, 2023 10,220 1,543 186 15,078 5,342 1,000 3,193 36,562 Balance, March 31, 2024 9,654 1,664 170 14,553 5,076 1,000 2,853 34,970

Amortization of intangible assets of $2,296 three months ended March 31, 2024 (March 31, 2023 - $2,138) is included in depreciation and amortization in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

F-12

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

9. Credit facility

The credit facility consists of a $60,000 senior secured credit facility maturing on July 2, 2025. The credit facility is subject to variable interest rates that reference the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"), or under certain conditions, the Federal Funds Rate in effect. On December 16, 2021, the Company amended its credit facility to lower the effective interest rate from a maximum of LIBOR plus 9% (with a LIBOR floor of 1.5%) to LIBOR plus 8% with no floor, which was updated in June 2023, following the cessation of the USD LIBOR publication, to SOFR plus 8% with no floor. There is a 0.33% fee on the available but undrawn portion of the $60,000 facility. The principal and interest balance outstanding for the credit facility as at March 31, 2024 was $51,309 (December 31, 2023 - $49,405). Refer to Note 16 for details on the reform of major interest rate benchmarks.

The credit facility is subject to certain covenants and events of default. As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company was in compliance with these covenants. Interest expense on the credit facility for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $1,656 (March 31, 2023 - $1,454) is included in credit facility interest expense in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

The Company has provided its senior lenders with a general security interest in all present and after acquired personal property of the Company, including certain pledged financial instruments, cash and cash equivalents.

10. Debentures

The Company's debentures with maturity dates of July 2, 2025 pay interest at a coupon rate between 8 - 10% per annum. Payments of interest and principal are made to debenture holders on a quarterly basis on the first business day following the end of a calendar quarter, at the Company's option either in cash or Common shares.

The Company's debentures balance includes the following:

As at March 31,

2024 December 31, 2023 Principal balance 36,456 37,020 Discount (898) (1,000) 35,558 36,020 Interest payable 754 763 36,312 36,783

The Debentures are secured by the assets of the Company, governed by the terms of a trust deed and, among other things, are subject to a subordination agreement to the credit facility which effectively extends the individual maturity dates of the debentures to July 2, 2025, being the maturity date of the credit facility.

F-13

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

10. Debentures (Continued from previous page)

The debenture principal repayment dates, after giving effect to the subordination agreement referenced above, are as follows:

Principal component of quarterly payment Principal due on maturity Total 2024 1,471 - 1,471 2025 1,558 33,427 34,985 3,029 33,427 36,456

The debenture principal repayments are payable in either cash or Common Shares, at Mogo's option. The number of Common Shares required to settle the principal repayments is variable based on the Company's share price at the repayment date.

11. Derivative financial liabilities

On February 24, 2021, in connection with a registered direct offering, the Company issued stock warrants to investors to purchase up to an aggregate of 891,089 Common Shares at an exercise price of US$33.00 at any time prior to three and a half years following the date of issuance.

On December 13, 2021, as part of a registered direct offering, the Company issued stock warrants to investors to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,018,519 Common Shares at an exercise price of US$14.10 at any time prior to three and a half years following the date of issuance.

The stock warrants are classified as a liability under IFRS by the sole virtue of their exercise price being denominated in USD. As such, the warrants are subject to revaluation under the Black Scholes model at each reporting date, with gains and losses recognized to the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss). The stock warrants are classified as a derivative liability, and not equity, due to the exercise price being denominated in USD, which is different than the Company's functional currency.

In the event that these warrants are fully exercised, the Company would receive cash proceeds of US$43,767, with the balance of the liability reclassified to equity at that time. If the warrants were to expire unexercised, then the liability would be extinguished through a gain in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

As at March 31,

2024 December 31, 2023 Balance, beginning of the period 34 419 Change in fair value due to revaluation of derivative financial liabilities (17) (379) Change in fair value due to foreign exchange 1 (6) Balance, end of the period 18 34

F-14

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

11. Derivative financial liabilities (Continued from previous page)

Details of the derivative financial liabilities as at March 31, 2024 are as follows:

Warrants outstanding and exercisable (000s) Weighted average exercise price $ Balance, December 31, 2022 1,910 29.06 Warrants issued - - Balance, December 31, 2023 1,910 29.06 Warrants issued - - Balance, March 31, 2024 1,910 29.06

The 1,909,608 warrants outstanding noted above have expiry dates of August 2024 and June 2025.

The fair value of the warrants outstanding was estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions:

As at March 31,

2024 December 31, 2023 Risk-free interest rate 5.03% 4.79% Expected life 0.4 - 1.2 years 0.7 - 1.5 years Expected volatility in market price of shares 74 - 82% 73 - 77% Expected dividend yield 0% 0% Expected forfeiture rate 0% 0%

F-15

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

12. Geographic information

Revenue (a)

Revenue presented below has been based on the geographic location of customers.

Three months ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Canada 16,221 14,436 Europe 1,704 1,441 Total 17,925 15,877

Non-current assets (b)

Non-current assets presented below has been based on geographic location of the assets.

As at March 31,

2024 December 31, 2023 Canada 75,389 77,032 Europe 238 263 Other 37 46 Total 75,664 77,341

13. Expense by nature and function

The following table summarizes the Company's operating expenses by nature:

Three months ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Personnel expense 5,102 5,682 Depreciation and amortization 2,376 2,373 Hosting and software licenses 1,411 1,530 Marketing 1,183 465 Professional services 878 810 Stock-based compensation 561 293 Insurance and licenses 449 666 Credit verification costs 329 419 Premises 168 322 Others 987 956 Total 13,444 13,516

F-16

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

13. Expense by nature and function (Continued from previous page)

The following table summarizes the Company's operating expenses by function including stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization:

Three months ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Technology and development 3,844 4,190 Marketing 1,237 553 Customer service and operations 2,985 3,090 General and administration 5,378 5,683 Total 13,444 13,516

14. Revaluation gain

Three months ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Change in fair value due to revaluation of derivative financial liabilities (17) 23 Unrealized gain on investment portfolio and marketable securities (919) (786) Unrealized gain on debentures (84) (284) Realized exchange loss 23 - Unrealized exchange gain (91) (206) Total (1,088) (1,253)

15. Other non-operating expense

Three months ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Restructuring charges 14 750 Acquisition costs and other 240 225 Total 254 975

F-17

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments

The fair value of a financial instrument is the price that would be received to sell an asset, or paid to transfer a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants which takes place in the principal (or most advantageous) market at the measurement date. The fair value of a liability reflects its non-performing risk. Assets and liabilities recorded at fair value in the consolidated statements of financial position are measured and classified in a hierarchy consisting of three levels for disclosure purposes. The three levels are based on the priority of the inputs to the respective valuation technique. The fair value hierarchy gives the highest priority to quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3). An asset or liability's classification within the fair value hierarchy is based on the lowest level of significant input to its valuation. The input levels are defined as follows:

Level 1: Unadjusted quoted prices in an active market for identical assets and liabilities.

Level 2: Quoted prices in markets that are not active or inputs that are derived from quoted prices of similar (but not identical) assets or liabilities in active markets.

Level 3: Unobservable inputs that are supported by little or no market activity and are significant to the estimated fair value of the assets or liabilities.

(a) Valuation process

The Company maximizes the use of quoted prices from active markets, when available. A market is regarded as active if transactions take place with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Where independent quoted market prices are not available, the Company uses quoted market prices for similar instruments, other third-party evidence or valuation techniques.

The fair value of financial instruments determined using valuation techniques include the use of recent arm's length transactions and discounted cash flow analysis for investments in unquoted securities, discounted cash flow analysis for derivatives, third-party pricing models or other valuation techniques commonly used by market participants and utilize independent observable market inputs to the maximum extent possible.

The use of valuation techniques to determine the fair value of a financial instrument requires management to make assumptions such as the amount and timing of future cash flows and discount rates and incorporate the Company's estimate of assumptions that a market participant would make when valuing the instruments.

F-18

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

(b)Accounting classifications and fair values

The following table shows the carrying amount and fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities, including their levels in the fair value hierarchy. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, there have not been any transfers between fair value hierarchy levels.

Carrying amount Fair value As at March 31, 2024 Note FVTPL Financial asset at

amortized cost Other financial

liabilities Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets measured at fair value Marketable securities 5 28,038 - - 28,038 28,038 28,038 Investment portfolio 6 11,630 - - 11,630 - - 11,630 11,630 39,668 - - 39,668 Financial assets not measured at fair value Cash and cash equivalent - 11,800 - 11,800 11,800 - - 11,800 Restricted cash - 1,952 - 1,952 1,952 - - 1,952 Loans receivable - current 4 - 76,034 - 76,034 - 76,034 - 76,034 Other receivables - 13,685 - 13,685 - 13,685 - 13,685 - 103,471 - 103,471 Financial liabilities measured at fair value Derivative financial liabilities 11 18 - - 18 - 18 - 18 18 - - 18 Financial liabilities not measured at fair value Accounts payable, accruals and other - - 24,448 24,448 - 24,448 - 24,448 Credit facility 9 - - 51,309 51,309 - 51,309 - 51,309 Debentures 10 - - 36,312 36,312 - 36,160 - 36,160 - - 112,069 112,069

F-19

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

(b)Accounting classifications and fair values (Continued from previous page)

Carrying amount Fair value As at December 31, 2023 Note FVTPL Financial asset at amortized cost Other financial liabilities Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets measured at fair value Marketable securities 5 26,332 26,332 26,332 Investment portfolio 6 11,436 - - 11,436 - 11,436 11,436 37,768 - - 37,768 Financial assets not measured at fair value Cash and cash equivalent - 16,133 - 16,133 16,133 - - 16,133 Restricted cash - 1,737 - 1,737 1,737 - - 1,737 Loans receivable - current 4 - 74,121 - 74,121 - 74,121 - 74,121 Loans receivable - non-current 4 - 151 - 151 - - 151 151 Other receivables - 11,750 - 11,750 - 11,750 - 11,750 - 103,892 - 103,892 Financial liabilities measured at fair value Derivative financial liabilities 11 34 - - 34 - 34 - 34 34 - - 34 Financial liabilities not measured at fair value Accounts payable, accruals and other - - 23,904 23,904 - 23,904 - 23,904 Credit facility 9 - - 49,405 49,405 - 49,405 - 49,405 Debentures 10 - - 36,783 36,783 - 34,997 - 34,997 - - 110,092 110,092

F-20

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

(c)Measurement of fair values:

(i)Valuation techniques and significant unobservable inputs

The following tables show the valuation techniques used in measuring Level 3 fair values for financial instruments in the interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position, as well as the significant unobservable inputs used.

Type Valuation technique Significant unobservable inputs Inter-relationship between significant unobservable inputs and fair value Investment portfolio: Equities Unlisted • Price of recent investments in the investee company • Implied multiples from recent transactions of the underlying investee companies • Offers received by investee companies • Revenue multiples derived from comparable public companies and transactions • Option pricing model • Third-party transactions • Revenue multiples • Balance sheets and last twelve-month revenues for certain of the investee companies • Equity volatility • Time to exit events • Discount for lack of marketability • Increases in revenue multiples increases fair value • Increases in equity volatility can increase or decrease fair value depending on class of shares held in the investee company • Increases in estimated time to exit event can increase or decrease fair value depending on class of shares held in the investee company Partnership interest and others • Adjusted net book value • Net asset value per unit • Change in market pricing of comparable companies of the underlying investments made by the partnership • Increases in net asset value per unit or change in market pricing of comparable companies of the underlying investment made by the partnership can increase fair value Loans receivable non-current • Discounted cash flows: Considering expected prepayments and using management's best estimate of average market interest rates with similar remaining terms. • Expected timing and amount of cash flows • Discount rate • Changes to the expected amount and timing of cash flow changes fair value • Increases to the discount rate can decrease fair value

F-21

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

(c)Measurement of fair values (Continued from previous page):

(i)Valuation techniques and significant unobservable inputs (Continued from previous page)

The following table presents the changes in fair value measurements of the Company's investment portfolio recognized at fair value at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and classified as Level 3:

As at March 31,

2024 December 31, 2023 Balance, beginning of the period 11,436 11,915 Disposal - (152 ) Unrealized exchange gain (loss) 170 (201 ) Realized loss on investment portfolio - (508 ) Unrealized gain on investment portfolio 24 382 Balance, end of the period 11,630 11,436

The fair value of the Company's current loans receivable, other receivables, and accounts payable, accruals and other approximates its carrying values due to the short-term nature of these instruments. The fair value of the Company's credit facility approximates its carrying amount due to its variable interest rate, which approximates a market interest rate. The fair value of the Company's debentures was determined based on a discounted cash flow analysis using observable market interest rates for instruments with similar terms.

(ii)Sensitivity analysis

For the fair value of equity securities, reasonably possible changes at the reporting date to one of the significant unobservable inputs, holding other inputs constant, would have the following effects.

Profit or loss Increase Decrease Investment portfolio: March 31, 2024 Adjusted market multiple (5% movement) 581 (581 ) December 31, 2023 Adjusted market multiple (5% movement) 572 (572 )

F-22

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

17. Nature and extent of risk arising from financial instruments

Risk management policy

In the normal course of business, the Company is exposed to financial risk that arises from a number of sources. Management's involvement in operations helps identify risks and variations from expectations. As a part of the overall operation of the Company, Management takes steps to avoid undue concentrations of risk. The Company manages these risks as follows:

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Company if a customer or counter-party to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations and arises primarily from the Company's loans receivable. The maximum amount of credit risk exposure associated with the Company's loans receivable is limited to the gross carrying amount.

The Company acts as a lender of unsecured consumer loans and lines of credit and has little concentration of credit risk with any particular individual, company or other entity, relating to these services. However, the credit risk relates to the possibility of default of payment on the Company's loans receivable. The Company performs on-going credit evaluations, monitors aging of the loan portfolio, monitors payment history of individual loans, and maintains an allowance for loan loss to mitigate this risk.

The credit risk decisions on the Company's loans receivable are made in accordance with the Company's credit policies and lending practices, which are overseen by the Company's senior management. Credit quality of the customer is assessed based on a credit rating scorecard and individual credit limits are defined in accordance with this assessment. The consumer loans receivable is unsecured. The Company develops underwriting models based on the historical performance of groups of customer loans which guide its lending decisions. To the extent that such historical data used to develop its underwriting models is not representative or predictive of current loan book performance, the Company could suffer increased loan losses.

The Company cannot guarantee that delinquency and loss levels will correspond with the historical levels experienced and there is a risk that delinquency and loss rates could increase significantly.

Interest rate risk

Changes in market interest rates may have an effect on the cash flows associated with some financial assets and liabilities, known as cash flow risk, and on the fair value of other financial assets or liabilities, known as price risk. The Company is exposed to interest rate risk primarily relating to its credit facility that bear interest fluctuating with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"). The credit facility does not have a SOFR floor. As at March 31, 2024, SOFR is 5.34% (December 31, 2023 - 5.38%). The debentures have fixed rates of interest and are not subject to variability in cash flows due to interest rate risk.

F-23

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

17. Nature and extent of risk arising from financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

Liquidity risk

The Company's accounts payable and accruals are substantially due within 12 months. The maturity schedule of the Company's credit facility and debentures are described below. Management's intention is to continue to refinance any outstanding amounts owing under the credit facility and debentures, in each case as they become due and payable. The debentures are subordinated to the credit facility which has the effect of extending the maturity date of the debentures to the later of contractual maturity or the maturity date of credit facility. See Note 9 and 10 for further details.

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Thereafter Commitments - operational Lease payments 908 1,240 1,255 835 247 390 Accounts payable 5,103 - - - - - Accruals and other 19,560 - - - - - Other purchase obligations 997 812 584 642 221 - Interest - Credit facility (Note 9) 5,130 3,420 - - - - Interest - Debentures (Note 10) 2,353 2,229 - - - - 34,051 7,701 1,839 1,477 468 390 Commitments - principal repayments Credit facility (Note 9) - 51,309 - - - - Debentures (Note 10) (1) 1,471 34,985 - - - - 1,471 86,294 - - - Total contractual obligations 35,522 93,995 1,839 1,477 468 390

(1)The debenture principal repayments are payable in either cash or Common Shares, at Mogo's option. The number of Common Shares required to settle the principal repayments is variable based on the Company's share price at the repayment date.

F-24

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

18. Equity

Share capital (a)

The Company's authorized share capital is comprised of an unlimited number of Common Shares with no par value and an unlimited number of preferred shares issuable in one or more series. The Board is authorized to determine the rights and privileges and number of shares of each series of preferred shares.

As of August 14, 2023, Mogo completed a share consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Share Consolidation") at a consolidation ratio of 3-for-1. All references to common shares, warrants, derivative warrant liabilities, stock options, and RSUs have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation.

As at March 31, 2024, there were 24,517,118 (December 31, 2023 - 24,515,909) Common Shares and no preferred shares issued and outstanding.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 17,093 Common Shares for cancellation under the share repurchase program at an average price of CAD $2.67 per share, for a total repurchase cost of $47.

Treasury share reserve (b)

The treasury share reserve comprises the cost of the shares held by the Company. As at March 31, 2024, the Company held 207,799 Common Shares in reserve (December 31, 2023 - 190,706).

Options (c)

The Company has a stock option plan (the "Plan") that provides for the granting of options to directors, officers, employees and consultants. The exercise price of an option is set at the time that such option is granted under the Plan. The maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the Plan is the greater of i) 15% of the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding, and ii) 1,266,667. As a result of a business combination with Mogo Finance Technology Inc. completed on June 21, 2019, there were additional options issued, which were granted pursuant to the Company's prior stock option plan (the "Prior Plan"). As at March 31, 2024, there are 21,667 of these options outstanding that do not contribute towards the maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the Plan as described above.

Each option entitles the holder to receive one Common Share upon exercise. No amounts are paid or payable by the recipient on receipt of the option. The options carry neither right to dividends nor voting rights. Options may be exercised at any time from the date of vesting to the date of expiry. Options issued under the Plan have a maximum contractual term of eight years and options issued under the Prior Plan have a maximum contractual term of ten years.

F-25

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

18. Equity (Continued from previous page)

Options (Continued from previous page) (c)

A summary of the status of the stock options and changes in the period is as follows:

Options outstanding (000s) Weighted average grant date fair value $ Weighted average exercise price $ Options exercisable (000s) Weighted average exercise price $ Balance, December 31, 2022 3,207 - 9.09 1,236 11.22 Options issued 1,362 1.80 2.41 - - Forfeited (1,071) 9.02 9.07 - - Balance, December 31, 2023 3,498 - 5.56 1,499 8.18 Options issued 64 1.93 2.71 - - Exercised (2) 8.83 2 - - Forfeited (76) 7.34 4.99 - - Balance, March 31, 2024 3,484 - 5.52 1,603 8.03

The above noted options have expiry dates ranging from April 2024 to March 2032.

With the exception of performance-based stock options, the fair value of each option granted was estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions:

Three months ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Risk-free interest rate 3.51% 3.02% Expected life 5 years 5 years Expected volatility in market price of shares 91% 91% Expected dividend yield 0% 0% Expected forfeiture rate 0% - 15% 0% - 15%

These options generally vest monthly over a four year period after an initial one year cliff.

Total stock-based compensation costs related to options and RSUs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $561 (March 31, 2023 - $293).

F-26

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

18. Equity (Continued from previous page)

(d) Warrants

Warrants outstanding (000s) Weighted average exercise price $ Warrants exercisable (000s) Weighted average exercise price $ Balance, December 31, 2022 663 13.80 625 14.40 Warrants issued 89 2.79 - - Warrants expired (394) 6.09 (394) 6.09 Balance, December 31, 2023 358 20.53 280 25.46 Warrants issued - - - - Warrants exercised - - - - Warrants expired (89) 51.15 (89) 51.15 Balance, March 31, 2024 269 10.37 202 12.88

The 268,630 warrants outstanding noted above have expiry dates ranging from June 2025 to February 2026, and do not include the stock warrants accounted for as a derivative financial liability discussed in Note 11.

On October 7, 2020, Mogo issued 1,493,131 Debenture Warrants to its debenture holders in connection with the debenture amendments approved on September 30, 2020, at an exercise price of $6.09 per Common Share. On January 3, 2023, 394,655 Debenture Warrants expired unexercised. There were no Debenture Warrants outstanding as at December 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022 - 394,655).

On August 11, 2023, Mogo entered into an extended agreement with Postmedia Network Inc. ("Postmedia") which is effective January 1, 2023. Under the extended agreement Mogo will receive discounted access to Postmedia's network. As part of the extended agreement, the companies agreed to: (1) amend the exercise price of the 77,778 outstanding warrants of the Company held by Postmedia to $2.79 per share, each such warrant entitling Postmedia to acquire one Mogo share, and (2) extend the term of these warrants from January 25, 2023 to September 20, 2025. The amendments to the outstanding warrants will be effective as of the date that is ten (10) business days following the date hereof. In addition, in 2023 Mogo issued an additional 89,000 warrants, each such new warrant entitling Postmedia to acquire one Mogo share at the same price as the amended warrants for a period of 2 years and 6 months from the date of issuance.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company also issued 190,961 warrants to purchase Common Shares with exercise prices ranging from USD $16.89 to USD $37.89 per warrant in connection with broker services rendered on offerings during the period. As at March 31, 2024, these warrants remain outstanding and exercisable.

Warrants issued to investors are denominated in a currency other than the functional currency of the Company therefore do not meet the definition of an equity instrument and are classified as derivative financial liabilities. Refer to Note 11 for more details.

F-27

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

19. Related party transactions

Related party transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2024, include transactions with debenture holders that incur interest. The related party debentures balance as at March 31, 2024, totaled $294 (December 31, 2023 - $290). The debentures bear annual coupon interest of 8.0% (December 31, 2023 - 8.0%) with interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, totaling $6 (March 31, 2023 - $6). The related parties involved in such transactions include shareholders, officers, directors, and management, close members of their families, or entities which are directly or indirectly controlled by close members of their families. The debentures are ongoing contractual obligations that are used to fund our corporate and operational activities.