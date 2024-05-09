Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Mogo Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Note

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Assets

Cash and cash equivalent

11,800

16,133

Restricted cash

1,952

1,737

Marketable securities

5

28,038

26,332

Loans receivable, net

4

62,542

61,717

Prepaid expenses, and other receivables and assets

14,836

13,067

Investment portfolio

6

11,630

11,436

Property and equipment

7

473

526

Right-of-use assets

644

670

Investment in sublease, net

1,222

1,228

Intangible assets

8

34,970

36,562

Goodwill

38,355

38,355

Total assets

206,462

207,763

Liabilities

Accounts payable, accruals and other

24,663

24,082

Lease liabilities

2,576

2,709

Credit facility

9

51,309

49,405

Debentures

10

36,312

36,783

Derivative financial liabilities

11

18

34

Deferred tax liability

927

1,026

Total liabilities

115,805

114,039

Equity

Share capital

18a

389,774

389,806

Contributed surplus

36,047

35,503

Foreign currency translation reserve

274

243

Deficit

(335,438

)

(331,828

)

Total equity

90,657

93,724

Total equity and liabilities

206,462

207,763

Approved on Behalf of the Board

Signed by "Greg Feller" , Director

Signed by "Christopher Payne" , Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Mogo Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

Note

March 31,
2024

March 31,
2023

Revenue

Subscription and services

10,691

9,446

Interest revenue

7,234

6,431

12a

17,925

15,877

Cost of revenue

Provision for loan losses, net of recoveries

4

4,705

2,566

Transaction costs

1,665

1,442

6,370

4,008

Gross profit

11,555

11,869

Operating expenses

Technology and development

2,617

3,057

Marketing

1,222

566

Customer service and operations

2,818

2,849

General and administration

3,850

4,378

Stock-based compensation

18c

561

293

Depreciation and amortization

7,8

2,376

2,373

Total operating expenses

13

13,444

13,516

Loss from operations

(1,889

)

(1,647

)

Other expenses (income)

Credit facility interest expense

9

1,656

1,454

Debenture and other financing expense

10,19

806

778

Accretion related to debentures

10

178

272

Share of loss in investment accounted for using the equity method

-

3,178

Revaluation gain

14

(1,088

)

(1,253

)

Other non-operating expense

15

254

975

1,806

5,404

Net loss before tax

(3,695

)

(7,051

)

Income tax recovery

(85

)

(167

)

Net loss

(3,610

)

(6,884

)

Other comprehensive income:

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Foreign currency transaction reserve gain (loss)

31

(209

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

31

(209

)

Total comprehensive loss

(3,579

)

(7,093

)

Net loss per share

Basic loss per share

(0.15

)

(0.27

)

Diluted loss per share

(0.15

)

(0.27

)

Weighted average number of basic common shares (in 000s)

24,426

25,442

Weighted average number of fully diluted common shares (in 000s)

24,426

25,442

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Mogo Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit)

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share amounts)

Number of
shares, net of treasury shares (000s)

Share
capital

Contributed
surplus

Foreign currency translation reserve

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2023

24,325

389,806

35,503

243

(331,828)

93,724

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(3,610)

(3,610)

Purchase of common shares for cancellation (Note 18a)

(17)

(47)

-

-

-

(47)

Cancellation of replacement awards

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation reserve

-

-

-

31

-

31

Stock-based compensation (Note 18c)

-

-

561

-

-

561

Options exercised or converted

2

15

(17)

-

-

(2)

Balance, March 31, 2024

24,309

389,774

36,047

274

(335,438)

90,657

Number of
shares, net of treasury shares (000s)

Share
capital

Contributed
surplus

Foreign currency translation reserve

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2022

24,892

391,243

33,025

559

(313,941)

110,886

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(6,884)

(6,884)

Cancellation of replacement awards

(2)

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation reserve

-

-

-

(209)

-

(209)

Stock-based compensation (Note 18c)

-

-

293

-

-

293

Balance, March 31, 2023

24,890

391,243

33,318

350

(320,825)

104,086

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Mogo Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Cash provided by (used in) the following activities:

Note

March 31,
2024

March 31,
2023

Operating activities

Net loss

(3,610

)

(6,884

)

Items not affecting cash and other items:

Depreciation and amortization

7,8

2,376

2,373

Provision for loan losses

4

4,707

2,818

Credit facility interest expense

9

1,656

1,454

Debenture and other financing expense

10,19

806

778

Accretion related to debentures

10

178

272

Share of loss in investment accounted for using the equity method

-

3,178

Stock-based compensation expense

18c

561

293

Revaluation gain

14

(1,088

)

(1,253

)

Other non-operating expense

15

149

594

Income tax recovery

(85

)

(167

)

5,650

3,456

Changes in:

Net issuance of loans receivable

(5,681

)

(1,068

)

Prepaid expenses, and other receivables and assets

(1,795

)

(2,208

)

Accounts payable, accruals and other

640

457

Restricted cash

(215

)

642

Net investment in sub-lease

44

-

(1,357

)

1,279

Interest paid

(2,494

)

(2,290

)

Income taxes (returned) paid

(15

)

10

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,866

)

(1,001

)

Investing activities

Investment in intangible assets

8

(704

)

(883

)

Purchase of marketable securities

5

(816

)

-

Purchases of property and equipment

7

-

(8

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,520

)

(891

)

Financing activities

Lease liabilities - principal payments

(133

)

(145

)

Repayments on debentures

10

(699

)

(1,003

)

Advances on credit facility

9

1,904

-

Repayments on credit facility

9

-

(1,859

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,072

(3,007

)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

(19

)

(22

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent

(4,333

)

(4,921

)

Cash and cash equivalent, beginning of period

16,133

29,268

Cash and cash equivalent, end of period

11,800

24,347

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

1.
Nature of operations

Mogo Inc. ("Mogo" or the "Company") was continued under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 21, 2019 following the combination with Mogo Finance Technology Inc. The address of the Company's registered office is Suite 1700, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2X8. The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MOGO".

Mogo, one of Canada's leading digital finance companies, is empowering its members with simple digital solutions to help them build wealth and achieve financial freedom. Mogo's stock trading app, MogoTrade, offers Canadians the simplest and lowest cost way to invest while making a positive impact with every investment. Together with Moka, Mogo's wholly-owned subsidiary bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians, they form the heart of Mogo's digital wealth platform. Mogo also offers digital loans and mortgages. Through Mogo's wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, the Company also offer a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both established global corporations and innovative fintech companies in Europe and Canada. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca.

On August 14, 2023, the Company completed a share consolidation of its share capital on the basis of one post-consolidation common share of Mogo for each three pre-consolidation common shares of Mogo (the "Share Consolidation"). Outstanding stock options and outstanding warrants were similarly adjusted by the Share Consolidation ratio. The Share Consolidation resulted in 74,610,924 pre-consolidation common shares issued and outstanding on August 11, 2023, being consolidated into 24,870,308 post-consolidation common shares on August 14, 2023. In accordance with the Share Consolidation, all common shares and per-share amounts disclosed herein reflect the post-Share Consolidation shares unless otherwise specified.

2.
Basis of presentation

Statement of compliance

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and should be read in conjunction with the Company's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2023. They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Company's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

The Company presents its interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position on a non-classified basis in order of liquidity.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized by the Board of Directors (the "Board") to be issued on May 9, 2024.

These interim condensed financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the payment of liabilities in the ordinary course of business. Should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern, it may be unable to realize the carrying value of its assets and to meet its liabilities as they become due in the normal course.

Management routinely plans future activities which includes forecasting future cash flows. Management has reviewed their plan and has collectively formed a judgment that the Company has adequate resources to continue as a going concern for the foreseeable future, which management has defined as being at least 12 months from the date of approval of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

2.
Basis of presentation (Continued from previous page)

In arriving at this judgment, management has considered the following: (i) cash flow projections of the Company, which incorporates a rolling forecast and detailed cash flow modeling through the next 12 months from the date of approval of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, and (ii) the base of investors and debt lenders historically available to the Company. The expected cash flows have been modeled based on anticipated revenue and profit streams with debt programmed into the model. Refer to Notes 9, 10, and 17 for details on amounts that may come due in the next 12 months.

For these reasons, the Company continues to adopt a going concern basis in preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Reclassification of prior year presentation

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current period presentation. These reclassifications had no effect on the reported results of operations.

Functional and presentation currency

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars. The functional currency of each subsidiary is determined based on the currency of the primary economic environment in which that subsidiary operates. The functional currency of each subsidiary that is not in Canadian dollars is as follows: Carta Financial Services Ltd. (GBP), Carta Solutions Processing Services Cyprus Ltd. (EUR), Carta Solutions Processing Services Corp. (MAD), Carta Solutions Singapore PTE. Ltd. (SGD), Moka Financial Technologies Europe (EUR).

3.
Material accounting policies

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions

The preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make

estimates, assumptions and judgments that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, the disclosure of

contingent assets and liabilities and the reported amount of revenues and expenses during the period. The critical accounting estimates and judgments have been set out in the notes to the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

New and amended standards and interpretations

Certain new or amended standards and interpretations became effective on January 1, 2024, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company. The Company has not adopted any standards or interpretations that have been issued but are not yet effective.

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

4.
Loans receivable

Loans receivable represent unsecured installment loans and lines of credit advanced to customers in the normal course of business. Current loans are defined as loans to customers with terms of one year or less, while non-current loans are those with terms exceeding one year. The breakdown of the Company's gross loans receivable as at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are as follows:

As at

March 31,
2024

December 31, 2023

Current (terms of one year or less)

76,034

74,121

Non-current (terms exceeding one year)

-

151

76,034

74,272

The following table provides a breakdown of gross loans receivable and allowance for loan losses by aging bucket, which represents our assessment of credit risk exposure and by their IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments expected credit loss measurement stage. The entire loan balance of a customer is aged in the same category as its oldest individual past due payment, to align with the stage groupings used in calculating the allowance for loan losses under IFRS 9. Stage 3 gross loans receivable include net balances outstanding and still anticipated to be collected for loans previously charged off and these are carried in gross receivables at the net expected collectible amount with no associated allowance.

As at March 31, 2024

Risk Category

Days past due

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

Strong

Not past due

60,632

-

-

60,632

Lower risk

1-30 days past due

3,191

-

-

3,191

Medium risk

31-60 days past due

-

1,567

-

1,567

Higher risk

61-90 days past due

-

1,434

-

1,434

Non-performing

91+ days past due or bankrupt

-

-

9,210

9,210

Gross loans receivable

63,823

3,001

9,210

76,034

Allowance for loan losses

(6,371

)

(2,009

)

(5,112

)

(13,492

)

Loans receivable, net

57,452

992

4,098

62,542

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

4.
Loans receivable (Continued from previous page)

As at December 31, 2023

Risk Category

Days past due

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

Strong

Not past due

59,938

-

-

59,938

Lower risk

1-30 days past due

3,404

-

-

3,404

Medium risk

31-60 days past due

-

1,096

-

1,096

Higher risk

61-90 days past due

-

808

-

808

Non-performing

91+ days past due or bankrupt

-

-

9,026

9,026

Gross loans receivable

63,342

1,904

9,026

74,272

Allowance for loan losses

(6,445

)

(1,266

)

(4,844

)

(12,555

)

Loans receivable, net

56,897

638

4,182

61,717

In determination of the Company's allowance for loan losses, internally developed models are used to factor in credit risk related metrics, including the probability of defaults, the loss given default and other relevant risk factors. Management also considered the impact of key macroeconomic factors and determined that historic loan losses are most correlated with unemployment rate, inflation rate, bank prime rate and GDP growth rate. These macroeconomic factors were used to generate various forward-looking scenarios used in the calculation of allowance for loan losses. If management were to assign 100% probability to a pessimistic scenario forecast, the allowance for credit losses would have been $1,262 higher than the reported allowance for credit losses as at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $1,235 higher).

Overall changes in the allowance for loan losses are summarized below:

Three months ended

March 31,
2024

March 31,
2023

Balance, beginning of the period

12,555

13,073

Provision for loan losses

Originations

687

334

Repayments

(198

)

(276

)

Re-measurement

4,218

2,760

Charge offs

(3,770

)

(4,320

)

Balance, end of the period

13,492

11,571

The provision for loan losses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is recorded net of recoveries for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $2 (March 31, 2023 - $252).

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

5. Marketable securities

As at

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

WonderFi Technologies Inc.

26,089

25,654

Others

1,949

678

Total

28,038

26,332

Others consists of investments in public securities and includes investments in Bitcoin ETFs.

6. Investment portfolio

As at

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Alida Inc.

3,102

3,035

Blue Ant Media Inc.

2,700

2,700

Hootsuite Inc.

2,518

2,491

Gemini

918

898

Cardiac Dimensions Pty Ltd.

843

828

Tetra Trust Company

715

715

Others

834

769

Total

11,630

11,436

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

7. Property and equipment

Computer
equipment

Furniture
and fixtures

Leasehold
improvements

Total

Cost

Balance, December 31, 2022

3,175

1,210

2,055

6,440

Additions

214

-

-

214

Impairment

(239)

(212)

-

(451)

Disposals

(2,160)

(998)

(2,055)

(5,213)

Effects of movement in exchange rate

2

-

-

2

Balance, December 31, 2023

992

-

-

992

Additions

-

-

-

-

Disposals

-

-

-

-

Balance, March 31, 2024

992

-

-

992

Accumulated depreciation

Balance, December 31, 2022

2,313

971

2,055

5,339

Depreciation

313

27

-

340

Disposals

(2,160)

(998)

(2,055)

(5,213)

Balance, December 31, 2023

466

-

-

466

Depreciation

53

-

-

53

Balance, March 31, 2024

519

-

-

519

Net book value

Balance, December 31, 2023

526

-

-

526

Balance, March 31, 2024

473

-

-

473

Depreciation of $53 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (March 31, 2023 - $108) for property and equipment is included in depreciation and amortization in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

8. Intangible assets

Internally
generated-
completed

Internally
generated-
in progress

Software
licenses

Acquired technology assets

Customer relationships

Brand

Regulatory licenses

Total

Cost

Balance, December 31, 2022

29,533

7,147

3,973

21,000

8,900

1,000

6,800

78,353

Additions

-

3,206

-

-

-

-

-

3,206

Impairment

-

-

(10)

-

-

-

-

(10)

Disposals

(13,597)

-

(3,444)

-

-

-

-

(17,041)

Transfers

8,810

(8,810)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Effects of movement in exchange rate

-

-

(32)

-

-

-

-

(32)

Balance, December 31, 2023

24,746

1,543

487

21,000

8,900

1,000

6,800

64,476

Additions

-

704

-

-

-

-

-

704

Transfers

583

(583)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Effects of movement in exchange rate

-

-

(2)

-

-

-

-

(2)

Balance, March 31, 2024

25,329

1,664

485

21,000

8,900

1,000

6,800

65,178

Accumulated amortization

Balance, December 31, 2022

24,350

-

3,612

3,822

2,493

-

2,247

36,524

Amortization

3,797

-

105

2,100

1,065

-

1,360

8,427

Disposals

(13,597)

-

(3,444)

-

-

-

-

(17,041)

Effects of movement in exchange rate

(24)

28

4

Balance, December 31, 2023

14,526

-

301

5,922

3,558

-

3,607

27,914

Amortization

1,149

-

16

525

266

-

340

2,296

Effects of movement in exchange rate

-

-

(2)

-

-

-

-

(2)

Balance, March 31, 2024

15,675

-

315

6,447

3,824

-

3,947

30,208

Net book value

Balance, December 31, 2023

10,220

1,543

186

15,078

5,342

1,000

3,193

36,562

Balance, March 31, 2024

9,654

1,664

170

14,553

5,076

1,000

2,853

34,970

Amortization of intangible assets of $2,296 three months ended March 31, 2024 (March 31, 2023 - $2,138) is included in depreciation and amortization in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

9. Credit facility

The credit facility consists of a $60,000 senior secured credit facility maturing on July 2, 2025. The credit facility is subject to variable interest rates that reference the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"), or under certain conditions, the Federal Funds Rate in effect. On December 16, 2021, the Company amended its credit facility to lower the effective interest rate from a maximum of LIBOR plus 9% (with a LIBOR floor of 1.5%) to LIBOR plus 8% with no floor, which was updated in June 2023, following the cessation of the USD LIBOR publication, to SOFR plus 8% with no floor. There is a 0.33% fee on the available but undrawn portion of the $60,000 facility. The principal and interest balance outstanding for the credit facility as at March 31, 2024 was $51,309 (December 31, 2023 - $49,405). Refer to Note 16 for details on the reform of major interest rate benchmarks.

The credit facility is subject to certain covenants and events of default. As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company was in compliance with these covenants. Interest expense on the credit facility for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $1,656 (March 31, 2023 - $1,454) is included in credit facility interest expense in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

The Company has provided its senior lenders with a general security interest in all present and after acquired personal property of the Company, including certain pledged financial instruments, cash and cash equivalents.

10. Debentures

The Company's debentures with maturity dates of July 2, 2025 pay interest at a coupon rate between 8 - 10% per annum. Payments of interest and principal are made to debenture holders on a quarterly basis on the first business day following the end of a calendar quarter, at the Company's option either in cash or Common shares.

The Company's debentures balance includes the following:

As at

March 31,
2024

December 31, 2023

Principal balance

36,456

37,020

Discount

(898)

(1,000)

35,558

36,020

Interest payable

754

763

36,312

36,783

The Debentures are secured by the assets of the Company, governed by the terms of a trust deed and, among other things, are subject to a subordination agreement to the credit facility which effectively extends the individual maturity dates of the debentures to July 2, 2025, being the maturity date of the credit facility.

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

10. Debentures (Continued from previous page)

The debenture principal repayment dates, after giving effect to the subordination agreement referenced above, are as follows:

Principal component of quarterly payment

Principal due on maturity

Total

2024

1,471

-

1,471

2025

1,558

33,427

34,985

3,029

33,427

36,456

The debenture principal repayments are payable in either cash or Common Shares, at Mogo's option. The number of Common Shares required to settle the principal repayments is variable based on the Company's share price at the repayment date.

11. Derivative financial liabilities

On February 24, 2021, in connection with a registered direct offering, the Company issued stock warrants to investors to purchase up to an aggregate of 891,089 Common Shares at an exercise price of US$33.00 at any time prior to three and a half years following the date of issuance.

On December 13, 2021, as part of a registered direct offering, the Company issued stock warrants to investors to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,018,519 Common Shares at an exercise price of US$14.10 at any time prior to three and a half years following the date of issuance.

The stock warrants are classified as a liability under IFRS by the sole virtue of their exercise price being denominated in USD. As such, the warrants are subject to revaluation under the Black Scholes model at each reporting date, with gains and losses recognized to the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss). The stock warrants are classified as a derivative liability, and not equity, due to the exercise price being denominated in USD, which is different than the Company's functional currency.

In the event that these warrants are fully exercised, the Company would receive cash proceeds of US$43,767, with the balance of the liability reclassified to equity at that time. If the warrants were to expire unexercised, then the liability would be extinguished through a gain in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

As at

March 31,
2024

December 31, 2023

Balance, beginning of the period

34

419

Change in fair value due to revaluation of derivative financial liabilities

(17)

(379)

Change in fair value due to foreign exchange

1

(6)

Balance, end of the period

18

34

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

11. Derivative financial liabilities (Continued from previous page)

Details of the derivative financial liabilities as at March 31, 2024 are as follows:

Warrants outstanding and exercisable (000s)

Weighted average exercise price $

Balance, December 31, 2022

1,910

29.06

Warrants issued

-

-

Balance, December 31, 2023

1,910

29.06

Warrants issued

-

-

Balance, March 31, 2024

1,910

29.06

The 1,909,608 warrants outstanding noted above have expiry dates of August 2024 and June 2025.

The fair value of the warrants outstanding was estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions:

As at

March 31,
2024

December 31, 2023

Risk-free interest rate

5.03%

4.79%

Expected life

0.4 - 1.2 years

0.7 - 1.5 years

Expected volatility in market price of shares

74 - 82%

73 - 77%

Expected dividend yield

0%

0%

Expected forfeiture rate

0%

0%

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

12. Geographic information

(a)
Revenue

Revenue presented below has been based on the geographic location of customers.

Three months ended

March 31,
2024

March 31,
2023

Canada

16,221

14,436

Europe

1,704

1,441

Total

17,925

15,877

(b)
Non-current assets

Non-current assets presented below has been based on geographic location of the assets.

As at

March 31,
2024

December 31, 2023

Canada

75,389

77,032

Europe

238

263

Other

37

46

Total

75,664

77,341

13. Expense by nature and function

The following table summarizes the Company's operating expenses by nature:

Three months ended

March 31,
2024

March 31,
2023

Personnel expense

5,102

5,682

Depreciation and amortization

2,376

2,373

Hosting and software licenses

1,411

1,530

Marketing

1,183

465

Professional services

878

810

Stock-based compensation

561

293

Insurance and licenses

449

666

Credit verification costs

329

419

Premises

168

322

Others

987

956

Total

13,444

13,516

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

13. Expense by nature and function (Continued from previous page)

The following table summarizes the Company's operating expenses by function including stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization:

Three months ended

March 31,
2024

March 31,
2023

Technology and development

3,844

4,190

Marketing

1,237

553

Customer service and operations

2,985

3,090

General and administration

5,378

5,683

Total

13,444

13,516

14. Revaluation gain

Three months ended

March 31,
2024

March 31,
2023

Change in fair value due to revaluation of derivative financial liabilities

(17)

23

Unrealized gain on investment portfolio and marketable securities

(919)

(786)

Unrealized gain on debentures

(84)

(284)

Realized exchange loss

23

-

Unrealized exchange gain

(91)

(206)

Total

(1,088)

(1,253)

15. Other non-operating expense

Three months ended

March 31,
2024

March 31,
2023

Restructuring charges

14

750

Acquisition costs and other

240

225

Total

254

975

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments

The fair value of a financial instrument is the price that would be received to sell an asset, or paid to transfer a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants which takes place in the principal (or most advantageous) market at the measurement date. The fair value of a liability reflects its non-performing risk. Assets and liabilities recorded at fair value in the consolidated statements of financial position are measured and classified in a hierarchy consisting of three levels for disclosure purposes. The three levels are based on the priority of the inputs to the respective valuation technique. The fair value hierarchy gives the highest priority to quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3). An asset or liability's classification within the fair value hierarchy is based on the lowest level of significant input to its valuation. The input levels are defined as follows:

Level 1: Unadjusted quoted prices in an active market for identical assets and liabilities.
Level 2: Quoted prices in markets that are not active or inputs that are derived from quoted prices of similar (but not identical) assets or liabilities in active markets.
Level 3: Unobservable inputs that are supported by little or no market activity and are significant to the estimated fair value of the assets or liabilities.

(a) Valuation process

The Company maximizes the use of quoted prices from active markets, when available. A market is regarded as active if transactions take place with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Where independent quoted market prices are not available, the Company uses quoted market prices for similar instruments, other third-party evidence or valuation techniques.

The fair value of financial instruments determined using valuation techniques include the use of recent arm's length transactions and discounted cash flow analysis for investments in unquoted securities, discounted cash flow analysis for derivatives, third-party pricing models or other valuation techniques commonly used by market participants and utilize independent observable market inputs to the maximum extent possible.

The use of valuation techniques to determine the fair value of a financial instrument requires management to make assumptions such as the amount and timing of future cash flows and discount rates and incorporate the Company's estimate of assumptions that a market participant would make when valuing the instruments.

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

(b)Accounting classifications and fair values

The following table shows the carrying amount and fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities, including their levels in the fair value hierarchy. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, there have not been any transfers between fair value hierarchy levels.

Carrying amount

Fair value

As at March 31, 2024

Note

FVTPL

Financial asset at
amortized cost

Other financial
liabilities

Total

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Financial assets measured at fair value

Marketable securities

5

28,038

-

-

28,038

28,038

28,038

Investment portfolio

6

11,630

-

-

11,630

-

-

11,630

11,630

39,668

-

-

39,668

Financial assets not measured at fair value

Cash and cash equivalent

-

11,800

-

11,800

11,800

-

-

11,800

Restricted cash

-

1,952

-

1,952

1,952

-

-

1,952

Loans receivable - current

4

-

76,034

-

76,034

-

76,034

-

76,034

Other receivables

-

13,685

-

13,685

-

13,685

-

13,685

-

103,471

-

103,471

Financial liabilities measured at fair value

Derivative financial liabilities

11

18

-

-

18

-

18

-

18

18

-

-

18

Financial liabilities not measured at fair value

Accounts payable, accruals and other

-

-

24,448

24,448

-

24,448

-

24,448

Credit facility

9

-

-

51,309

51,309

-

51,309

-

51,309

Debentures

10

-

-

36,312

36,312

-

36,160

-

36,160

-

-

112,069

112,069

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

(b)Accounting classifications and fair values (Continued from previous page)

Carrying amount

Fair value

As at December 31, 2023

Note

FVTPL

Financial asset at amortized cost

Other financial liabilities

Total

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Financial assets measured at fair value

Marketable securities

5

26,332

26,332

26,332

Investment portfolio

6

11,436

-

-

11,436

-

11,436

11,436

37,768

-

-

37,768

Financial assets not measured at fair value

Cash and cash equivalent

-

16,133

-

16,133

16,133

-

-

16,133

Restricted cash

-

1,737

-

1,737

1,737

-

-

1,737

Loans receivable - current

4

-

74,121

-

74,121

-

74,121

-

74,121

Loans receivable - non-current

4

-

151

-

151

-

-

151

151

Other receivables

-

11,750

-

11,750

-

11,750

-

11,750

-

103,892

-

103,892

Financial liabilities measured at fair value

Derivative financial liabilities

11

34

-

-

34

-

34

-

34

34

-

-

34

Financial liabilities not measured at fair value

Accounts payable, accruals and other

-

-

23,904

23,904

-

23,904

-

23,904

Credit facility

9

-

-

49,405

49,405

-

49,405

-

49,405

Debentures

10

-

-

36,783

36,783

-

34,997

-

34,997

-

-

110,092

110,092

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

(c)Measurement of fair values:

(i)Valuation techniques and significant unobservable inputs

The following tables show the valuation techniques used in measuring Level 3 fair values for financial instruments in the interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position, as well as the significant unobservable inputs used.

Type

Valuation technique

Significant unobservable inputs

Inter-relationship between significant unobservable inputs and fair value

Investment portfolio: Equities Unlisted

• Price of recent investments in the investee company

• Implied multiples from recent transactions of the underlying investee companies

• Offers received by investee companies

• Revenue multiples derived from comparable public companies and transactions

• Option pricing model

• Third-party transactions

• Revenue multiples

• Balance sheets and last twelve-month revenues for certain of the investee companies

• Equity volatility

• Time to exit events

• Discount for lack of marketability

• Increases in revenue multiples increases fair value

• Increases in equity volatility can increase or decrease fair value depending on class of shares held in the investee company

• Increases in estimated time to exit event can increase or decrease fair value depending on class of shares held in the investee company

Partnership interest and others

• Adjusted net book value

• Net asset value per unit

• Change in market pricing of comparable companies of the underlying investments made by the partnership

• Increases in net asset value per unit or change in market pricing of comparable companies of the underlying investment made by the partnership can increase fair value

Loans receivable non-current

• Discounted cash flows: Considering expected prepayments and using management's best estimate of average market interest rates with similar remaining terms.

• Expected timing and amount of cash flows

• Discount rate

• Changes to the expected amount and timing of cash flow changes fair value

• Increases to the discount rate can decrease fair value

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

(c)Measurement of fair values (Continued from previous page):

(i)Valuation techniques and significant unobservable inputs (Continued from previous page)

The following table presents the changes in fair value measurements of the Company's investment portfolio recognized at fair value at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and classified as Level 3:

As at

March 31,
2024

December 31, 2023

Balance, beginning of the period

11,436

11,915

Disposal

-

(152

)

Unrealized exchange gain (loss)

170

(201

)

Realized loss on investment portfolio

-

(508

)

Unrealized gain on investment portfolio

24

382

Balance, end of the period

11,630

11,436

The fair value of the Company's current loans receivable, other receivables, and accounts payable, accruals and other approximates its carrying values due to the short-term nature of these instruments. The fair value of the Company's credit facility approximates its carrying amount due to its variable interest rate, which approximates a market interest rate. The fair value of the Company's debentures was determined based on a discounted cash flow analysis using observable market interest rates for instruments with similar terms.

(ii)Sensitivity analysis

For the fair value of equity securities, reasonably possible changes at the reporting date to one of the significant unobservable inputs, holding other inputs constant, would have the following effects.

Profit or loss

Increase

Decrease

Investment portfolio:

March 31, 2024

Adjusted market multiple (5% movement)

581

(581

)

December 31, 2023

Adjusted market multiple (5% movement)

572

(572

)

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

17. Nature and extent of risk arising from financial instruments

Risk management policy

In the normal course of business, the Company is exposed to financial risk that arises from a number of sources. Management's involvement in operations helps identify risks and variations from expectations. As a part of the overall operation of the Company, Management takes steps to avoid undue concentrations of risk. The Company manages these risks as follows:

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Company if a customer or counter-party to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations and arises primarily from the Company's loans receivable. The maximum amount of credit risk exposure associated with the Company's loans receivable is limited to the gross carrying amount.

The Company acts as a lender of unsecured consumer loans and lines of credit and has little concentration of credit risk with any particular individual, company or other entity, relating to these services. However, the credit risk relates to the possibility of default of payment on the Company's loans receivable. The Company performs on-going credit evaluations, monitors aging of the loan portfolio, monitors payment history of individual loans, and maintains an allowance for loan loss to mitigate this risk.

The credit risk decisions on the Company's loans receivable are made in accordance with the Company's credit policies and lending practices, which are overseen by the Company's senior management. Credit quality of the customer is assessed based on a credit rating scorecard and individual credit limits are defined in accordance with this assessment. The consumer loans receivable is unsecured. The Company develops underwriting models based on the historical performance of groups of customer loans which guide its lending decisions. To the extent that such historical data used to develop its underwriting models is not representative or predictive of current loan book performance, the Company could suffer increased loan losses.

The Company cannot guarantee that delinquency and loss levels will correspond with the historical levels experienced and there is a risk that delinquency and loss rates could increase significantly.

Interest rate risk

Changes in market interest rates may have an effect on the cash flows associated with some financial assets and liabilities, known as cash flow risk, and on the fair value of other financial assets or liabilities, known as price risk. The Company is exposed to interest rate risk primarily relating to its credit facility that bear interest fluctuating with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"). The credit facility does not have a SOFR floor. As at March 31, 2024, SOFR is 5.34% (December 31, 2023 - 5.38%). The debentures have fixed rates of interest and are not subject to variability in cash flows due to interest rate risk.

F-23

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

17. Nature and extent of risk arising from financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

Liquidity risk

The Company's accounts payable and accruals are substantially due within 12 months. The maturity schedule of the Company's credit facility and debentures are described below. Management's intention is to continue to refinance any outstanding amounts owing under the credit facility and debentures, in each case as they become due and payable. The debentures are subordinated to the credit facility which has the effect of extending the maturity date of the debentures to the later of contractual maturity or the maturity date of credit facility. See Note 9 and 10 for further details.

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Thereafter

Commitments - operational

Lease payments

908

1,240

1,255

835

247

390

Accounts payable

5,103

-

-

-

-

-

Accruals and other

19,560

-

-

-

-

-

Other purchase obligations

997

812

584

642

221

-

Interest - Credit facility (Note 9)

5,130

3,420

-

-

-

-

Interest - Debentures (Note 10)

2,353

2,229

-

-

-

-

34,051

7,701

1,839

1,477

468

390

Commitments - principal repayments

Credit facility (Note 9)

-

51,309

-

-

-

-

Debentures (Note 10) (1)

1,471

34,985

-

-

-

-

1,471

86,294

-

-

-

Total contractual obligations

35,522

93,995

1,839

1,477

468

390

(1)The debenture principal repayments are payable in either cash or Common Shares, at Mogo's option. The number of Common Shares required to settle the principal repayments is variable based on the Company's share price at the repayment date.

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

18. Equity

(a)
Share capital

The Company's authorized share capital is comprised of an unlimited number of Common Shares with no par value and an unlimited number of preferred shares issuable in one or more series. The Board is authorized to determine the rights and privileges and number of shares of each series of preferred shares.

As of August 14, 2023, Mogo completed a share consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Share Consolidation") at a consolidation ratio of 3-for-1. All references to common shares, warrants, derivative warrant liabilities, stock options, and RSUs have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation.

As at March 31, 2024, there were 24,517,118 (December 31, 2023 - 24,515,909) Common Shares and no preferred shares issued and outstanding.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 17,093 Common Shares for cancellation under the share repurchase program at an average price of CAD $2.67 per share, for a total repurchase cost of $47.

(b)
Treasury share reserve

The treasury share reserve comprises the cost of the shares held by the Company. As at March 31, 2024, the Company held 207,799 Common Shares in reserve (December 31, 2023 - 190,706).

(c)
Options

The Company has a stock option plan (the "Plan") that provides for the granting of options to directors, officers, employees and consultants. The exercise price of an option is set at the time that such option is granted under the Plan. The maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the Plan is the greater of i) 15% of the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding, and ii) 1,266,667. As a result of a business combination with Mogo Finance Technology Inc. completed on June 21, 2019, there were additional options issued, which were granted pursuant to the Company's prior stock option plan (the "Prior Plan"). As at March 31, 2024, there are 21,667 of these options outstanding that do not contribute towards the maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the Plan as described above.

Each option entitles the holder to receive one Common Share upon exercise. No amounts are paid or payable by the recipient on receipt of the option. The options carry neither right to dividends nor voting rights. Options may be exercised at any time from the date of vesting to the date of expiry. Options issued under the Plan have a maximum contractual term of eight years and options issued under the Prior Plan have a maximum contractual term of ten years.

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

18. Equity (Continued from previous page)

(c)
Options (Continued from previous page)

A summary of the status of the stock options and changes in the period is as follows:

Options outstanding (000s)

Weighted average grant date fair value $

Weighted average exercise price $

Options exercisable (000s)

Weighted average exercise price $

Balance, December 31, 2022

3,207

-

9.09

1,236

11.22

Options issued

1,362

1.80

2.41

-

-

Forfeited

(1,071)

9.02

9.07

-

-

Balance, December 31, 2023

3,498

-

5.56

1,499

8.18

Options issued

64

1.93

2.71

-

-

Exercised

(2)

8.83

2

-

-

Forfeited

(76)

7.34

4.99

-

-

Balance, March 31, 2024

3,484

-

5.52

1,603

8.03

The above noted options have expiry dates ranging from April 2024 to March 2032.

With the exception of performance-based stock options, the fair value of each option granted was estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions:

Three months ended

March 31,
2024

March 31,
2023

Risk-free interest rate

3.51%

3.02%

Expected life

5 years

5 years

Expected volatility in market price of shares

91%

91%

Expected dividend yield

0%

0%

Expected forfeiture rate

0% - 15%

0% - 15%

These options generally vest monthly over a four year period after an initial one year cliff.

Total stock-based compensation costs related to options and RSUs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $561 (March 31, 2023 - $293).

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

18. Equity (Continued from previous page)

(d) Warrants

Warrants outstanding (000s)

Weighted average exercise price $

Warrants exercisable (000s)

Weighted average exercise price $

Balance, December 31, 2022

663

13.80

625

14.40

Warrants issued

89

2.79

-

-

Warrants expired

(394)

6.09

(394)

6.09

Balance, December 31, 2023

358

20.53

280

25.46

Warrants issued

-

-

-

-

Warrants exercised

-

-

-

-

Warrants expired

(89)

51.15

(89)

51.15

Balance, March 31, 2024

269

10.37

202

12.88

The 268,630 warrants outstanding noted above have expiry dates ranging from June 2025 to February 2026, and do not include the stock warrants accounted for as a derivative financial liability discussed in Note 11.

On October 7, 2020, Mogo issued 1,493,131 Debenture Warrants to its debenture holders in connection with the debenture amendments approved on September 30, 2020, at an exercise price of $6.09 per Common Share. On January 3, 2023, 394,655 Debenture Warrants expired unexercised. There were no Debenture Warrants outstanding as at December 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022 - 394,655).

On August 11, 2023, Mogo entered into an extended agreement with Postmedia Network Inc. ("Postmedia") which is effective January 1, 2023. Under the extended agreement Mogo will receive discounted access to Postmedia's network. As part of the extended agreement, the companies agreed to: (1) amend the exercise price of the 77,778 outstanding warrants of the Company held by Postmedia to $2.79 per share, each such warrant entitling Postmedia to acquire one Mogo share, and (2) extend the term of these warrants from January 25, 2023 to September 20, 2025. The amendments to the outstanding warrants will be effective as of the date that is ten (10) business days following the date hereof. In addition, in 2023 Mogo issued an additional 89,000 warrants, each such new warrant entitling Postmedia to acquire one Mogo share at the same price as the amended warrants for a period of 2 years and 6 months from the date of issuance.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company also issued 190,961 warrants to purchase Common Shares with exercise prices ranging from USD $16.89 to USD $37.89 per warrant in connection with broker services rendered on offerings during the period. As at March 31, 2024, these warrants remain outstanding and exercisable.

Warrants issued to investors are denominated in a currency other than the functional currency of the Company therefore do not meet the definition of an equity instrument and are classified as derivative financial liabilities. Refer to Note 11 for more details.

F-27

Mogo Inc.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

19. Related party transactions

Related party transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2024, include transactions with debenture holders that incur interest. The related party debentures balance as at March 31, 2024, totaled $294 (December 31, 2023 - $290). The debentures bear annual coupon interest of 8.0% (December 31, 2023 - 8.0%) with interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, totaling $6 (March 31, 2023 - $6). The related parties involved in such transactions include shareholders, officers, directors, and management, close members of their families, or entities which are directly or indirectly controlled by close members of their families. The debentures are ongoing contractual obligations that are used to fund our corporate and operational activities.

