Mogo Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Note June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalent 10,023 16,133 Restricted cash 1,280 1,737 Marketable securities 5 18,607 26,332 Loans receivable, net 4 61,500 61,717 Prepaid expenses, and other receivables and assets 14,219 13,067 Investment portfolio 6 11,616 11,436 Property and equipment 7 416 526 Right-of-use assets 619 670 Investment in sublease, net 1,146 1,228 Intangible assets 8 33,825 36,562 Goodwill 38,355 38,355 Total assets 191,606 207,763 Liabilities Accounts payable, accruals and other 24,049 24,082 Lease liabilities 2,441 2,709 Credit facility 9 49,891 49,405 Debentures 10 35,718 36,783 Derivative financial liabilities 11 1 34 Deferred tax liability 828 1,026 Total liabilities 112,928 114,039 Equity Share capital 18a 389,717 389,806 Contributed surplus 36,631 35,503 Foreign currency translation reserve 119 243 Deficit (347,789 ) (331,828 ) Total equity 78,678 93,724 Total equity and liabilities 191,606 207,763

Approved on Behalf of the Board

Signed by "Greg Feller" , Director

Signed by "Christopher Payne" , Director

Mogo Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended Note June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Revenue Subscription and services 10,436 9,633 21,127 19,079 Interest revenue 7,117 6,375 14,351 12,805 12a 17,553 16,008 35,478 31,884 Cost of revenue Provision for loan losses, net of recoveries 4 4,291 2,998 8,996 5,564 Transaction costs 1,416 1,067 3,081 2,509 5,707 4,065 12,077 8,073 Gross profit 11,846 11,943 23,401 23,811 Operating expenses Technology and development 2,953 2,792 5,570 5,849 Marketing 1,018 719 2,240 1,285 Customer service and operations 2,682 2,784 5,488 5,633 General and administration 3,821 3,804 7,683 8,183 Stock-based compensation 18c 584 801 1,145 1,094 Depreciation and amortization 7,8 2,084 2,204 4,460 4,577 Total operating expenses 13 13,142 13,104 26,586 26,621 Loss from operations (1,296 ) (1,161 ) (3,185 ) (2,810 ) Other expenses (income) Credit facility interest expense 9 1,733 1,493 3,388 2,948 Debenture and other financing expense 10,19 953 831 1,759 1,609 Accretion related to debentures 10 169 234 347 507 Share of loss in investment accounted for using the equity method - 5,088 - 8,267 Revaluation loss (gain) 14 8,301 (255 ) 7,213 (1,508 ) Other non-operating (income) expense 15 (9 ) 1,486 245 2,457 11,147 8,877 12,952 14,280 Net loss before tax (12,443 ) (10,038 ) (16,137 ) (17,090 ) Income tax recovery (92 ) (30 ) (176 ) (198 ) Net loss (12,351 ) (10,008 ) (15,961 ) (16,892 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency transaction reserve loss (gain) (155 ) 89 (124 ) (120 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (155 ) 89 (124 ) (120 ) Total comprehensive loss (12,506 ) (9,919 ) (16,085 ) (17,012 ) Net loss per share Basic loss per share (0.51 ) (0.40 ) (0.65 ) (0.68 ) Diluted loss per share (0.51 ) (0.40 ) (0.65 ) (0.68 ) Weighted average number of basic common shares (in 000s) 24,410 24,990 24,417 24,991 Weighted average number of fully diluted common shares (in 000s) 24,410 24,990 24,417 24,991

Mogo Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit)

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share amounts)

Number of

shares, net of treasury shares (000s) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Foreign currency translation reserve Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2023 24,325 389,806 35,503 243 (331,828) 93,724 Net loss - - - - (15,961) (15,961) Purchase of common shares for cancellation (45) (104) - - - (104) Cancellation of replacement awards (1) - - - - - Foreign currency translation reserve - - - (124) - (124) Stock-based compensation (Note 18c) - - 1,145 - - 1,145 Options exercised or converted 2 15 (17) - - (2) Balance, June 30, 2024 24,281 389,717 36,631 119 (347,789) 78,678

Number of

shares, net of treasury shares (000s) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Foreign currency translation reserve Deficit Total Balance, March 31, 2024 24,309 389,774 36,047 274 (335,438) 90,657 Net loss - - - - (12,351) (12,351) Purchase of common shares for cancellation (28) (57) - - - (57) Foreign currency translation reserve - - - (155) - (155) Stock-based compensation (Note 18c) - - 584 - - 584 Balance, June 30, 2024 24,281 389,717 36,631 119 (347,789) 78,678

Mogo Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit)

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share amounts)

Number of

shares, net of treasury shares (000s) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Foreign currency translation reserve Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2022 24,892 391,243 33,025 559 (313,941) 110,886 Net loss - - - - (16,892) (16,892) Purchase of common shares for cancellation (120) (351) - - - (351) Cancellation of replacement awards (3) - - - - Foreign currency translation reserve - - - (120) - (120) Stock-based compensation (Note 18c) - - 1,094 - - 1,094 Balance, June 30, 2023 24,769 390,892 34,119 439 (330,833) 94,617

Number of

shares, net of treasury shares (000s) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Foreign currency translation reserve Deficit Total Balance, March 31, 2023 24,889 391,243 33,318 350 (320,825) 104,086 Net loss - - - - (10,008) (10,008) Purchase of common shares for cancellation (120) (351) - - - (351) Foreign currency translation reserve - - - 89 - 89 Stock-based compensation (Note 18c) - - 801 - - 801 Balance, June 30, 2023 24,769 390,892 34,119 439 (330,833) 94,617

Mogo Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended Six months ended Cash provided by (used in) the following activities: Note June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Operating activities Net loss (12,351 ) (10,008 ) (15,961 ) (16,892 ) Items not affecting cash and other items: Depreciation and amortization 7,8 2,084 2,204 4,460 4,577 Provision for loan losses 4 4,291 3,176 8,998 5,994 Credit facility interest expense 9 1,733 1,493 3,388 2,948 Debenture and other financing expense 10,19 953 831 1,759 1,609 Accretion related to debentures 10 169 234 347 507 Share of loss in investment accounted for using the equity method - 5,088 - 8,267 Stock-based compensation expense 18c 584 801 1,145 1,094 Revaluation loss (gain) 14 8,301 (255 ) 7,213 (1,508 ) Other non-operating (income) expense 15 - 1,217 149 1,811 Income tax recovery (92 ) (30 ) (176 ) (198 ) 5,672 4,751 11,322 8,209 Changes in: Net issuance of loans receivable (3,249 ) (3,939 ) (8,930 ) (5,007 ) Prepaid expenses, and other receivables and assets 640 641 (1,155 ) (1,567 ) Accounts payable, accruals and other (769 ) (1,076 ) (129 ) (619 ) Restricted cash 672 (54 ) 457 588 Net investment in sub-lease 112 - 156 - 3,078 323 1,721 1,604 Interest paid (2,543 ) (2,067 ) (5,037 ) (4,357 ) Income taxes paid (7 ) (69 ) (22 ) (59 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 528 (1,813 ) (3,338 ) (2,812 ) Investing activities Investment in intangible assets 8 (853 ) (702 ) (1,557 ) (1,585 ) Purchase of marketable securities - - (816 ) - Proceeds from sale of investments 692 - 692 - Purchases of property and equipment 7 - - - (8 ) Net cash used in investing activities (161 ) (702 ) (1,681 ) (1,593 ) Financing activities Lease liabilities - principal payments (135 ) (147 ) (268 ) (292 ) Repayments on debentures 10 (496 ) (612 ) (1,195 ) (1,615 ) Advances on credit facility 9 - 667 1,904 667 Repayments on credit facility 9 (1,418 ) (260 ) (1,418 ) (2,119 ) Repurchase of common shares (104 ) (351 ) (104 ) (351 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,153 ) (703 ) (1,081 ) (3,710 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 9 (36 ) (10 ) (60 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent (1,777 ) (3,254 ) (6,110 ) (8,175 ) Cash and cash equivalent, beginning of period 11,800 24,347 16,133 29,268 Cash and cash equivalent, end of period 10,023 21,093 10,023 21,093

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Nature of operations 1.

Mogo Inc. ("Mogo" or the "Company") was continued under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 21, 2019 following the combination with Mogo Finance Technology Inc. The address of the Company's registered office is Suite 1700, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2X8. The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MOGO".

Mogo, one of Canada's leading digital finance companies, is empowering its members with simple digital solutions to help them build wealth and achieve financial freedom. Mogo's stock trading app, MogoTrade, offers Canadians the simplest and lowest cost way to invest while making a positive impact with every investment. Together with Moka, Mogo's wholly-owned subsidiary bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians, they form the heart of Mogo's digital wealth platform. Mogo also offers digital loans and mortgages. Through Mogo's wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, the Company also offer a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both established global corporations and innovative fintech companies in Europe and Canada. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca.

On August 14, 2023, the Company completed a share consolidation of its share capital on the basis of one post-consolidation common share of Mogo for each three pre-consolidation common shares of Mogo (the "Share Consolidation"). Outstanding stock options and outstanding warrants were similarly adjusted by the Share Consolidation ratio. The Share Consolidation resulted in 74,610,924 pre-consolidation common shares issued and outstanding on August 11, 2023, being consolidated into 24,870,308 post-consolidation common shares on August 14, 2023. In accordance with the Share Consolidation, all common shares and per-share amounts disclosed herein reflect the post-Share Consolidation shares unless otherwise specified.

Basis of presentation 2.

Statement of compliance

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and should be read in conjunction with the Company's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2023. They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Company's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

The Company presents its interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position on a non-classified basis in order of liquidity.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized by the Board of Directors (the "Board") to be issued on August 8, 2024.

These interim condensed financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the payment of liabilities in the ordinary course of business. Should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern, it may be unable to realize the carrying value of its assets and to meet its liabilities as they become due in the normal course.

Management routinely plans future activities which includes forecasting future cash flows. Management has reviewed their plan and has collectively formed a judgment that the Company has adequate resources to continue as a going concern for the foreseeable future, which management has defined as being at least 12 months from the date of approval of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Basis of presentation (Continued from previous page) 2.

In arriving at this judgment, management has considered the following: (i) cash flow projections of the Company, which incorporates a rolling forecast and detailed cash flow modeling through the next 12 months from the date of approval of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, and (ii) the base of investors and debt lenders historically available to the Company. The expected cash flows have been modeled based on anticipated revenue and profit streams with debt programmed into the model. Refer to Notes 9, 10, and 17 for details on amounts that may come due in the next 12 months.

For these reasons, the Company continues to adopt a going concern basis in preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Reclassification of prior year presentation

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current period presentation. These reclassifications had no effect on the reported results of operations.

Functional and presentation currency

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars. The functional currency of each subsidiary is determined based on the currency of the primary economic environment in which that subsidiary operates. The functional currency of each subsidiary that is not in Canadian dollars is as follows: Carta Financial Services Ltd. (GBP), Carta Solutions Processing Services Cyprus Ltd. (EUR), Carta Solutions Processing Services Corp. (MAD), Carta Solutions Singapore PTE. Ltd. (SGD), Moka Financial Technologies Europe (EUR).

Material accounting policies 3.

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions

The preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make

estimates, assumptions and judgments that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, the disclosure of

contingent assets and liabilities and the reported amount of revenues and expenses during the period. The critical accounting estimates and judgments have been set out in the notes to the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

New and amended standards and interpretations

Certain new or amended standards and interpretations became effective on January 1, 2024, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company. The Company has not adopted any standards or interpretations that have been issued but are not yet effective.

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Loans receivable 4.

Loans receivable represent unsecured installment loans and lines of credit advanced to customers in the normal course of business. Current loans are defined as loans to customers with terms of one year or less, while non-current loans are those with terms exceeding one year. The breakdown of the Company's gross loans receivable as at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are as follows:

As at June 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 Current (terms of one year or less) 75,714 74,121 Non-current (terms exceeding one year) - 151 75,714 74,272

The following table provides a breakdown of gross loans receivable and allowance for loan losses by aging bucket, which represents our assessment of credit risk exposure and by their IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments expected credit loss measurement stage. The entire loan balance of a customer is aged in the same category as its oldest individual past due payment, to align with the stage groupings used in calculating the allowance for loan losses under IFRS 9. Stage 3 gross loans receivable include net balances outstanding and still anticipated to be collected for loans previously charged off and these are carried in gross receivables at the net expected collectible amount with no associated allowance.

As at June 30, 2024 Risk Category Days past due Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Strong Not past due 59,887 - - 59,887 Lower risk 1-30 days past due 2,778 - - 2,778 Medium risk 31-60 days past due - 1,073 - 1,073 Higher risk 61-90 days past due - 1,188 - 1,188 Non-performing 91+ days past due or bankrupt - - 10,788 10,788 Gross loans receivable 62,665 2,261 10,788 75,714 Allowance for loan losses (6,019 ) (1,588 ) (6,607 ) (14,214 ) Loans receivable, net 56,646 673 4,181 61,500

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Loans receivable (Continued from previous page) 4.

As at December 31, 2023 Risk Category Days past due Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Strong Not past due 59,938 - - 59,938 Lower risk 1-30 days past due 3,404 - - 3,404 Medium risk 31-60 days past due - 1,096 - 1,096 Higher risk 61-90 days past due - 808 - 808 Non-performing 91+ days past due or bankrupt - - 9,026 9,026 Gross loans receivable 63,342 1,904 9,026 74,272 Allowance for loan losses (6,445 ) (1,266 ) (4,844 ) (12,555 ) Loans receivable, net 56,897 638 4,182 61,717

In determination of the Company's allowance for loan losses, internally developed models are used to factor in credit risk related metrics, including the probability of defaults, the loss given default and other relevant risk factors. Management also considered the impact of key macroeconomic factors and determined that historic loan losses are most correlated with unemployment rate, inflation rate, bank prime rate and GDP growth rate. These macroeconomic factors were used to generate various forward-looking scenarios used in the calculation of allowance for loan losses. If management were to assign 100% probability to a pessimistic scenario forecast, the allowance for credit losses would have been $1,269 higher than the reported allowance for credit losses as at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $1,235 higher).

Overall changes in the allowance for loan losses are summarized below:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Balance, beginning of the period 13,492 11,571 12,555 13,073 Provision for loan losses Originations 499 579 1,186 913 Repayments (234 ) (240 ) (432 ) (516 ) Re-measurement 4,026 2,837 8,244 5,597 Charge offs (3,569 ) (3,427 ) (7,339 ) (7,747 ) Balance, end of the period 14,214 11,320 14,214 11,320

The provision for loan losses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is recorded net of recoveries for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 of nil and $2 respectively (June 30, 2023 - $178 and $430 respectively).

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

5. Marketable securities

As at June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 WonderFi Technologies Inc. 17,827 25,654 Others 780 678 Total 18,607 26,332

6. Investment portfolio

As at June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Alida Inc. 3,138 3,035 Blue Ant Media Inc. 2,600 2,700 Hootsuite Inc. 2,600 2,491 Gemini 927 898 Cardiac Dimensions Pty Ltd. 852 828 Tetra Trust Company 715 715 Others 784 769 Total 11,616 11,436

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

7. Property and equipment

Computer

equipment Furniture

and fixtures Leasehold

improvements Total Cost Balance, December 31, 2022 3,175 1,210 2,055 6,440 Additions 214 - - 214 Impairment (239) (212) - (451) Disposals (2,160) (998) (2,055) (5,213) Effects of movement in exchange rate 2 - - 2 Balance, December 31, 2023 992 - - 992 Additions - - - - Disposals - - - - Effects of movement in exchange rate 4 - - 4 Balance, June 30, 2024 996 - - 996 Accumulated depreciation Balance, December 31, 2022 2,313 971 2,055 5,339 Depreciation 313 27 - 340 Disposals (2,160) (998) (2,055) (5,213) Balance, December 31, 2023 466 - - 466 Depreciation 114 - - 114 Balance, June 30, 2024 580 - - 580 Net book value Balance, December 31, 2023 526 - - 526 Balance, June 30, 2024 416 - - 416

Depreciation of $61 and $114 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively (June 30, 2023 - $96 and $204 respectively) for property and equipment is included in depreciation and amortization in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

8. Intangible assets

Internally

generated-

completed Internally

generated-

in progress Software

licenses Acquired technology assets Customer relationships Brand Regulatory licenses Total Cost Balance, December 31, 2022 29,533 7,147 3,973 21,000 8,900 1,000 6,800 78,353 Additions - 3,206 - - - - - 3,206 Impairment - - (10) - - - - (10) Disposals (13,597) - (3,444) - - - - (17,041) Transfers 8,810 (8,810) - - - - - - Effects of movement in exchange rate - - (32) - - - - (32) Balance, December 31, 2023 24,746 1,543 487 21,000 8,900 1,000 6,800 64,476 Additions - 1,557 - - - - - 1,557 Transfers 1,170 (1,170) - - - - - - Effects of movement in exchange rate - - (1) - - - - (1) Balance, June 30, 2024 25,916 1,930 486 21,000 8,900 1,000 6,800 66,032 Accumulated amortization Balance, December 31, 2022 24,350 - 3,612 3,822 2,493 - 2,247 36,524 Amortization 3,797 - 105 2,100 1,065 - 1,360 8,427 Disposals (13,597) - (3,444) - - - - (17,041) Effects of movement in exchange rate (24) 28 4 Balance, December 31, 2023 14,526 - 301 5,922 3,558 - 3,607 27,914 Amortization 1,984 - 50 1,050 532 - 680 4,296 Effects of movement in exchange rate - - (3) - - - - (3) Balance, June 30, 2024 16,510 - 348 6,972 4,090 - 4,287 32,207 Net book value Balance, December 31, 2023 10,220 1,543 186 15,078 5,342 1,000 3,193 36,562 Balance, June 30, 2024 9,406 1,930 138 14,028 4,810 1,000 2,513 33,825

Amortization of intangible assets of $2,000 and $4,296 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (June 30, 2023 - $1,983 and $4,121, respectively) is included in depreciation and amortization in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

9. Credit facility

The credit facility consists of a $60,000 senior secured credit facility. On May 9, 2024, the maturity date of the facility was extended from July 2, 2025 to January 2, 2026.

The credit facility is subject to variable interest rates that reference the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"), or under certain conditions, the Federal Funds Rate in effect. The effective interest rate on the facility is SOFR plus 8% with no floor. There is a 0.33% fee on the available but undrawn portion of the $60,000 facility. The principal and interest balance outstanding for the credit facility as at June 30, 2024 was $49,891 (December 31, 2023 - $49,405). Refer to Note 17 for details on the reform of major interest rate benchmarks.

The credit facility is subject to certain covenants and events of default. As at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company was in compliance with these covenants. Interest expense on the credit facility for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 of $1,733 and $3,388, respectively (June 30, 2023 - $1,493 and $2,948, respectively) is included in credit facility interest expense in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

The Company has provided its senior lenders with a general security interest in all present and after acquired personal property of the Company, including certain pledged financial instruments, cash and cash equivalents.

10. Debentures

The Company's debentures with maturity dates of January 2, 2026, extended from July 2, 2025, pay interest at a coupon rate between 8 - 10% per annum. Payments of interest and principal are made to debenture holders on a quarterly basis on the first business day following the end of a calendar quarter, at the Company's option either in cash or Common shares.

The Company's debentures balance includes the following:

As at June 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 Principal balance 35,999 37,020 Discount (1,031) (1,000) 34,968 36,020 Interest payable 750 763 35,718 36,783

As at June 30, 2024, the Company adjusted the amortised cost of the debentures to give effect to amended maturity date of the Company's senior secured credit facility from July 2, 2025 to January 2, 2026. The amortised cost of the debentures was recalculated by discounting the revised estimated future cash flows at the existing effective interest rate.

The Debentures are secured by the assets of the Company, governed by the terms of a trust deed and, among other things, are subject to a subordination agreement to the credit facility which effectively extends the individual maturity dates of the debentures to January 2, 2026, being the maturity date of the credit facility.

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

10. Debentures (Continued from previous page)

The debenture principal repayment dates, after giving effect to the subordination agreement referenced above, are as follows:

Principal component of quarterly payment Principal due on maturity Total 2024 815 - 815 2025 2,159 - 2,159 2026 566 32,459 33,025 3,540 32,459 35,999

The debenture principal repayments are payable in either cash or Common Shares, at Mogo's option. The number of Common Shares required to settle the principal repayments is variable based on the Company's share price at the repayment date.

11. Derivative financial liabilities

On February 24, 2021, in connection with a registered direct offering, the Company issued stock warrants to investors to purchase up to an aggregate of 891,089 Common Shares at an exercise price of US$33.00 at any time prior to three and a half years following the date of issuance.

On December 13, 2021, as part of a registered direct offering, the Company issued stock warrants to investors to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,018,519 Common Shares at an exercise price of US$14.10 at any time prior to three and a half years following the date of issuance.

The stock warrants are classified as a liability under IFRS by the sole virtue of their exercise price being denominated in USD. As such, the warrants are subject to revaluation under the Black Scholes model at each reporting date, with gains and losses recognized to the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss). The stock warrants are classified as a derivative liability, and not equity, due to the exercise price being denominated in USD, which is different than the Company's functional currency.

In the event that these warrants are fully exercised, the Company would receive cash proceeds of US$43,767, with the balance of the liability reclassified to equity at that time. If the warrants were to expire unexercised, then the liability would be extinguished through a gain in the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

As at June 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 Balance, beginning of the period 34 419 Change in fair value due to revaluation of derivative financial liabilities (34) (379) Change in fair value due to foreign exchange 1 (6) Balance, end of the period 1 34

F-15

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

11. Derivative financial liabilities (Continued from previous page)

Details of the derivative financial liabilities as at June 30, 2024 are as follows:

Warrants outstanding and exercisable (000s) Weighted average exercise price $ Balance, December 31, 2022 1,910 29.06 Warrants issued - - Balance, December 31, 2023 1,910 29.06 Warrants issued - - Balance, June 30, 2024 1,910 29.06

The 1,909,608 warrants outstanding noted above have expiry dates of August 2024 and June 2025.

The fair value of the warrants outstanding was estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions:

As at June 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 Risk-free interest rate 5.09 - 5.47% 4.79% Expected life 0.15 - 0.95 years 0.7 - 1.5 years Expected volatility in market price of shares 49 - 70% 73 - 77% Expected dividend yield 0% 0% Expected forfeiture rate 0% 0%

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

12. Geographic information

Revenue (a)

Revenue presented below has been based on the geographic location of customers.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Canada 15,698 14,382 31,919 28,817 Europe 1,855 1,626 3,559 3,067 Total 17,553 16,008 35,478 31,884

Non-current assets (b)

Non-current assets presented below has been based on geographic location of the assets.

As at June 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 Canada 74,138 77,032 Europe 193 263 Other 30 46 Total 74,361 77,341

13. Expense by nature and function

The following table summarizes the Company's operating expenses by nature:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Personnel expense 5,184 5,279 10,286 10,962 Depreciation and amortization 2,084 2,204 4,460 4,577 Hosting and software licenses 1,460 1,382 2,871 2,912 Marketing 981 682 2,165 1,147 Professional services 881 645 1,759 1,455 Stock-based compensation 584 802 1,145 1,095 Insurance and licenses 437 462 886 1,128 Credit verification costs 225 339 555 759 Premises 203 345 372 667 Others 1,103 964 2,087 1,919 Total 13,142 13,104 26,586 26,621

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

13. Expense by nature and function (Continued from previous page)

The following table summarizes the Company's operating expenses by function including stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Technology and development 4,338 4,152 8,182 8,342 Marketing 1,047 745 2,285 1,298 Customer service and operations 2,802 3,042 5,775 6,132 General and administration 4,955 5,165 10,344 10,849 Total 13,142 13,104 26,586 26,621

14. Revaluation loss

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Change in fair value due to revaluation of derivative financial liabilities (17) (224) (34) (201) Realized loss on investment portfolio 73 - 73 - Unrealized loss (gain) on investment portfolio and marketable securities 8,675 (370) 7,756 (1,155) Unrealized (gain) loss on debentures (309) 9 (393) (275) Realized exchange loss 17 32 41 32 Unrealized exchange (gain) loss (138) 298 (230) 91 Total 8,301 (255) 7,213 (1,508)

15. Other non-operating (income) expense

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Restructuring charges - 1,470 14 2,271 Acquisition costs and other (9) 16 231 186 Total (9) 1,486 245 2,457

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments

The fair value of a financial instrument is the price that would be received to sell an asset, or paid to transfer a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants which takes place in the principal (or most advantageous) market at the measurement date. The fair value of a liability reflects its non-performing risk. Assets and liabilities recorded at fair value in the consolidated statements of financial position are measured and classified in a hierarchy consisting of three levels for disclosure purposes. The three levels are based on the priority of the inputs to the respective valuation technique. The fair value hierarchy gives the highest priority to quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3). An asset or liability's classification within the fair value hierarchy is based on the lowest level of significant input to its valuation. The input levels are defined as follows:

Level 1: Unadjusted quoted prices in an active market for identical assets and liabilities.

Level 2: Quoted prices in markets that are not active or inputs that are derived from quoted prices of similar (but not identical) assets or liabilities in active markets.

Level 3: Unobservable inputs that are supported by little or no market activity and are significant to the estimated fair value of the assets or liabilities.

(a) Valuation process

The Company maximizes the use of quoted prices from active markets, when available. A market is regarded as active if transactions take place with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Where independent quoted market prices are not available, the Company uses quoted market prices for similar instruments, other third-party evidence or valuation techniques.

The fair value of financial instruments determined using valuation techniques include the use of recent arm's length transactions and discounted cash flow analysis for investments in unquoted securities, discounted cash flow analysis for derivatives, third-party pricing models or other valuation techniques commonly used by market participants and utilize independent observable market inputs to the maximum extent possible.

The use of valuation techniques to determine the fair value of a financial instrument requires management to make assumptions such as the amount and timing of future cash flows and discount rates and incorporate the Company's estimate of assumptions that a market participant would make when valuing the instruments.

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

(b)Accounting classifications and fair values

The following table shows the carrying amount and fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities, including their levels in the fair value hierarchy. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, there have not been any transfers between fair value hierarchy levels.

Carrying amount Fair value As at June 30, 2024 Note FVTPL Financial asset at

amortized cost Other financial

liabilities Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets measured at fair value Marketable securities 5 18,607 - - 18,607 18,607 - - 18,607 Investment portfolio 6 11,616 - - 11,616 - - 11,616 11,616 30,223 - - 30,223 Financial assets not measured at fair value Cash and cash equivalent - 10,023 - 10,023 10,023 - - 10,023 Restricted cash - 1,280 - 1,280 1,280 - - 1,280 Loans receivable - current 4 - 75,714 - 75,714 - 75,714 - 75,714 Other receivables - 12,855 - 12,855 - 12,855 - 12,855 - 99,872 - 99,872 Financial liabilities measured at fair value Derivative financial liabilities 11 1 - - 1 - 1 - 1 1 - - 1 Financial liabilities not measured at fair value Accounts payable, accruals and other - - 23,843 23,843 - 23,843 - 23,843 Credit facility 9 - - 49,891 49,891 - 49,891 - 49,891 Debentures 10 - - 35,718 35,718 - 33,351 - 33,351 - - 109,452 109,452

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

(b)Accounting classifications and fair values (Continued from previous page)

Carrying amount Fair value As at December 31, 2023 Note FVTPL Financial asset at amortized cost Other financial liabilities Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets measured at fair value Marketable securities 5 26,332 - - 26,332 26,332 - - 26,332 Investment portfolio 6 11,436 - - 11,436 - - 11,436 11,436 37,768 - - 37,768 Financial assets not measured at fair value Cash and cash equivalent - 16,133 - 16,133 16,133 - - 16,133 Restricted cash - 1,737 - 1,737 1,737 - - 1,737 Loans receivable - current 4 - 74,121 - 74,121 - 74,121 - 74,121 Loans receivable - non-current 4 - 151 - 151 - - 151 151 Other receivables - 11,750 - 11,750 - 11,750 - 11,750 - 103,892 - 103,892 Financial liabilities measured at fair value Derivative financial liabilities 11 34 - - 34 - 34 - 34 34 - - 34 Financial liabilities not measured at fair value Accounts payable, accruals and other - - 23,904 23,904 - 23,904 - 23,904 Credit facility 9 - - 49,405 49,405 - 49,405 - 49,405 Debentures 10 - - 36,783 36,783 - 34,997 - 34,997 - - 110,092 110,092

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

(c)Measurement of fair values:

(i)Valuation techniques and significant unobservable inputs

The following tables show the valuation techniques used in measuring Level 3 fair values for financial instruments in the interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position, as well as the significant unobservable inputs used.

Type Valuation technique Significant unobservable inputs Inter-relationship between significant unobservable inputs and fair value Investment portfolio: Equities Unlisted • Price of recent investments in the investee company • Implied multiples from recent transactions of the underlying investee companies • Offers received by investee companies • Revenue multiples derived from comparable public companies and transactions • Option pricing model • Third-party transactions • Revenue multiples • Balance sheets and last twelve-month revenues for certain of the investee companies • Equity volatility • Time to exit events • Discount for lack of marketability • Increases in revenue multiples increases fair value • Increases in equity volatility can increase or decrease fair value depending on class of shares held in the investee company • Increases in estimated time to exit event can increase or decrease fair value depending on class of shares held in the investee company Partnership interest and others • Adjusted net book value • Net asset value per unit • Change in market pricing of comparable companies of the underlying investments made by the partnership • Increases in net asset value per unit or change in market pricing of comparable companies of the underlying investment made by the partnership can increase fair value Loans receivable non-current • Discounted cash flows: Considering expected prepayments and using management's best estimate of average market interest rates with similar remaining terms. • Expected timing and amount of cash flows • Discount rate • Changes to the expected amount and timing of cash flow changes fair value • Increases to the discount rate can decrease fair value

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

16. Fair value of financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

(c)Measurement of fair values (Continued from previous page):

(i)Valuation techniques and significant unobservable inputs (Continued from previous page)

The following table presents the changes in fair value measurements of the Company's investment portfolio recognized at fair value at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and classified as Level 3:

As at June 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 Balance, beginning of the period 11,436 11,915 Disposal - (152 ) Unrealized exchange gain (loss) 251 (201 ) Realized loss on investment portfolio - (508 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on investment portfolio (71 ) 382 Balance, end of the period 11,616 11,436

The fair value of the Company's current loans receivable, other receivables, and accounts payable, accruals and other approximates its carrying values due to the short-term nature of these instruments. The fair value of the Company's credit facility approximates its carrying amount due to its variable interest rate, which approximates a market interest rate. The fair value of the Company's debentures was determined based on a discounted cash flow analysis using observable market interest rates for instruments with similar terms.

(ii)Sensitivity analysis

For the fair value of equity securities, reasonably possible changes at the reporting date to one of the significant unobservable inputs, holding other inputs constant, would have the following effects.

Profit or loss Increase Decrease Investment portfolio: June 30, 2024 Adjusted market multiple (5% movement) 581 (581 ) December 31, 2023 Adjusted market multiple (5% movement) 572 (572 )

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

17. Nature and extent of risk arising from financial instruments

Risk management policy

In the normal course of business, the Company is exposed to financial risk that arises from a number of sources. Management's involvement in operations helps identify risks and variations from expectations. As a part of the overall operation of the Company, Management takes steps to avoid undue concentrations of risk. The Company manages these risks as follows:

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Company if a customer or counter-party to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations and arises primarily from the Company's loans receivable. The maximum amount of credit risk exposure associated with the Company's loans receivable is limited to the gross carrying amount.

The Company acts as a lender of unsecured consumer loans and lines of credit and has little concentration of credit risk with any particular individual, company or other entity, relating to these services. However, the credit risk relates to the possibility of default of payment on the Company's loans receivable. The Company performs on-going credit evaluations, monitors aging of the loan portfolio, monitors payment history of individual loans, and maintains an allowance for loan loss to mitigate this risk.

The credit risk decisions on the Company's loans receivable are made in accordance with the Company's credit policies and lending practices, which are overseen by the Company's senior management. Credit quality of the customer is assessed based on a credit rating scorecard and individual credit limits are defined in accordance with this assessment. The consumer loans receivable is unsecured. The Company develops underwriting models based on the historical performance of groups of customer loans which guide its lending decisions. To the extent that such historical data used to develop its underwriting models is not representative or predictive of current loan book performance, the Company could suffer increased loan losses.

The Company cannot guarantee that delinquency and loss levels will correspond with the historical levels experienced and there is a risk that delinquency and loss rates could increase significantly.

Interest rate risk

Changes in market interest rates may have an effect on the cash flows associated with some financial assets and liabilities, known as cash flow risk, and on the fair value of other financial assets or liabilities, known as price risk. The Company is exposed to interest rate risk primarily relating to its credit facility that bear interest fluctuating with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"). The credit facility does not have a SOFR floor. As at June 30, 2024, SOFR is 5.32% (December 31, 2023 - 5.38%). The debentures have fixed rates of interest and are not subject to variability in cash flows due to interest rate risk.

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

17. Nature and extent of risk arising from financial instruments (Continued from previous page)

Liquidity risk

The Company's accounts payable and accruals are substantially due within 12 months. The maturity schedule of the Company's credit facility and debentures are described below. Management's intention is to continue to refinance any outstanding amounts owing under the credit facility and debentures, in each case as they become due and payable. The debentures are subordinated to the credit facility which has the effect of extending the maturity date of the debentures to the later of contractual maturity or the maturity date of credit facility. See Note 9 and 10 for further details.

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Thereafter Commitments - operational Lease payments 783 1,240 1,255 835 247 390 Accounts payable 4,984 - - - - - Accruals and other 19,065 - - - - - Other purchase obligations 670 812 584 642 221 - Interest - Credit facility (Note 9) 3,325 6,650 - - - - Interest - Debentures (Note 10) 1,328 3,026 687 - - - 30,155 11,728 2,526 1,477 468 390 Commitments - principal repayments Credit facility (Note 9) - - 49,891 - - - Debentures (Note 10) (1) 815 2,159 33,025 - - - 815 2,159 82,916 - - Total contractual obligations 30,970 13,887 85,442 1,477 468 390

(1)The debenture principal repayments are payable in either cash or Common Shares, at Mogo's option. The number of Common Shares required to settle the principal repayments is variable based on the Company's share price at the repayment date.

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

18. Equity

Share capital (a)

The Company's authorized share capital is comprised of an unlimited number of Common Shares with no par value and an unlimited number of preferred shares issuable in one or more series. The Board is authorized to determine the rights and privileges and number of shares of each series of preferred shares.

As of August 14, 2023, Mogo completed a share consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Share Consolidation") at a consolidation ratio of 3-for-1. All references to common shares, warrants, derivative warrant liabilities, stock options, and RSUs have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation.

As at June 30, 2024, there were 24,472,377 (December 31, 2023 - 24,515,909) Common Shares and no preferred shares issued and outstanding.

Treasury share reserve (b)

The treasury share reserve comprises the cost of the shares held by the Company. As at June 30, 2024, the Company held 190,706 Common Shares in reserve (December 31, 2023 - 190,706).

Options (c)

The Company has a stock option plan (the "Plan") that provides for the granting of options to directors, officers, employees and consultants. The exercise price of an option is set at the time that such option is granted under the Plan. The maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the Plan is the greater of i) 15% of the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding, and ii) 1,266,667. As a result of a business combination with Mogo Finance Technology Inc. completed on June 21, 2019, there were additional options issued, which were granted pursuant to the Company's prior stock option plan (the "Prior Plan"). As at June 30, 2024, there are 15,000 of these options outstanding that do not contribute towards the maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the Plan as described above.

Each option entitles the holder to receive one Common Share upon exercise. No amounts are paid or payable by the recipient on receipt of the option. The options carry neither right to dividends nor voting rights. Options may be exercised at any time from the date of vesting to the date of expiry. Options issued under the Plan have a maximum contractual term of eight years and options issued under the Prior Plan have a maximum contractual term of ten years.

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

18. Equity (Continued from previous page)

Options (Continued from previous page) (c)

A summary of the status of the stock options and changes in the period is as follows:

Options outstanding (000s) Weighted average grant date fair value $ Weighted average exercise price $ Options exercisable (000s) Weighted average exercise price $ Balance, December 31, 2022 3,207 - 9.09 1,236 11.22 Options issued 1,362 1.80 2.41 - - Forfeited (1,071) 9.02 9.07 - - Balance, December 31, 2023 3,498 - 5.56 1,499 8.18 Options issued 209 1.71 2.41 - - Exercised (2) 8.83 2.12 - - Forfeited (161) 9.96 11.08 - - Balance, June 30, 2024 3,544 - 5.12 1,885 6.93

The above noted options have expiry dates ranging from July 2024 to June 2032.

With the exception of performance-based stock options, the fair value of each option granted was estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions:

Six months ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Risk-free interest rate 3.51% 3.02 - 3.68% Expected life 5 years 5 years Expected volatility in market price of shares 91% 90 - 91% Expected dividend yield 0% 0% Expected forfeiture rate 0% - 15% 0% - 15%

These options generally vest monthly over a four year period after an initial one year cliff.

Total stock-based compensation costs related to options for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was $584 and $1,145 (June 30, 2023 - $801 and $1,094 ).

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

18. Equity (Continued from previous page)

(d) Warrants

Warrants outstanding (000s) Weighted average exercise price $ Warrants exercisable (000s) Weighted average exercise price $ Balance, December 31, 2022 663 13.80 625 14.40 Warrants issued 89 2.79 - - Warrants expired (394) 6.09 (394) 6.09 Balance, December 31, 2023 358 20.53 280 25.46 Warrants issued - - - - Warrants exercised - - - - Warrants expired (89) 51.15 (89) 51.15 Balance, June 30, 2024 269 10.37 213 12.35

The 268,630 warrants outstanding noted above have expiry dates ranging from June 2025 to February 2026, and do not include the stock warrants accounted for as a derivative financial liability discussed in Note 11.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company also issued 190,961 warrants to purchase Common Shares with exercise prices ranging from USD $16.89 to USD $37.89 per warrant in connection with broker services rendered on offerings during the period. As at June 30, 2024, 101,852 of these warrants remain outstanding and exercisable.

On August 11, 2023, Mogo entered into an extended agreement with Postmedia Network Inc. ("Postmedia") which is effective January 1, 2023. Under the extended agreement Mogo will receive discounted access to Postmedia's network. As part of the extended agreement, the companies agreed to: (1) amend the exercise price of the 77,778 outstanding warrants of the Company held by Postmedia to $2.79 per share, each such warrant entitling Postmedia to acquire one Mogo share, and (2) extend the term of these warrants from January 25, 2023 to September 20, 2025. In addition, in 2023 Mogo issued an additional 89,000 warrants, each such new warrant entitling Postmedia to acquire one Mogo share at the same price as the amended warrants.

Warrants issued to investors are denominated in a currency other than the functional currency of the Company therefore do not meet the definition of an equity instrument and are classified as derivative financial liabilities. Refer to Note 11 for more details.

F-28

Mogo Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

19. Related party transactions

Related party transactions during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, include transactions with debenture holders that incur interest. The related party debentures balance as at June 30, 2024, totaled $294 (December 31, 2023 - $290). The debentures bear annual coupon interest of 8.0% (December 31, 2023 - 8.0%) with interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, totaling $3 and $9, respectively (June 30, 2023 - $6 and $12, respectively). The related parties involved in such transactions include shareholders, officers, directors, and management, close members of their families, or entities which are directly or indirectly controlled by close members of their families. The debentures are ongoing contractual obligations that are used to fund our corporate and operational activities.