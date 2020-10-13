Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Mogo Inc.    MOGO   CA60800C1095

MOGO INC.

(MOGO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/13 01:18:03 pm
1.88 CAD   --.--%
02:01pMOGO : Schedules Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/02MOGO : Files Prospectus Supplement
BU
09/24MOGO : Announces Preliminary Q3 2020 Results & Financial Updates
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mogo : Schedules Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q3 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by David Feller, Mogo’s Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. The Company will issue its financial results after market on November 10.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

TIME:

5:00 p.m. (ET)

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

(833) 968-2206 or (778) 560-2782 (International)

REPLAY:

(800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 until midnight (ET) Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Playback code: 6782886

LIVE WEBCAST:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=8B9EFDD5-DF39-4BC7-8321-7ECCF6A2070B or http://investors.mogo.ca/

About Mogo

Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them get in control of their financial health and be more mindful of the impact they have on society and the planet. We all know it’s time to do things differently. It’s time for a new way to manage our money, one that’s inclusive and sustainable. One that takes into account our financial health, the planet’s health and the health of our society. At Mogo, users can sign up for a free account in only three minutes and begin to learn the 4 habits of financial health and get convenient access to products that can help them achieve their financial goals and have a positive impact on the planet including a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection and personal loans. The Mogo platform has been purpose-built to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class products all through one account. With more than one million members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MOGO INC.
02:01pMOGO : Schedules Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/02MOGO : Files Prospectus Supplement
BU
09/24MOGO : Announces Preliminary Q3 2020 Results & Financial Updates
BU
09/08MOGO : Reports 130% Growth in Daily New Member Additions as Canadians Increasing..
BU
08/31MOGO : to Launch Mobile Peer-to-Peer Payment Solution
BU
08/27MOGO : Establishes new Referral Agreement with EQ Bank for Savings Plus Account
BU
08/25MOGO : Establishes New Referral Agreement with Lendful for Unsecured Consumer Lo..
BU
08/18MOGO : Helps Protect Canadians from Rising Risk of Identity Fraud
BU
08/11MOGO : Announces Strong Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
07/27MOGO : Announces the Launch of MogoSpend
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43,9 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
Net income 2020 -13,5 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55,3 M 42,2 M 42,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart MOGO INC.
Duration : Period :
Mogo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOGO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,33 CAD
Last Close Price 1,88 CAD
Spread / Highest target 166%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Feller Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Feller President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Minhas N. Mohamed Independent Director
Michael A. Wekerle Independent Director
Kees C. van Winters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOGO INC.-43.88%42
CINTAS CORPORATION29.70%36 514
TELEPERFORMANCE27.41%19 213
UNITED RENTALS19.39%14 351
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.57%13 186
INTERTEK GROUP PLC5.95%13 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group