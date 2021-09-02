Mogo : You Could Win $500 & Plant 100 Trees

/ By Team Mogo September 02, 2021

Spread the news about Code Red Mode for a chance to win

If you haven't heard our major announcement, we're taking massive action in the fight against climate change. In response to recurring catastrophes and reports calling our climate a 'code red for humanity', we've decided we need to do more. So we've entered Code Red Mode.



To help Canada become climate positive sooner, we'll plant a tree for every action you take with Mogo-for free.



But we need your help! This is a gargantuan undertaking and we need every Canadian on board to make the country greener faster.



Show us you want to join the fight to make Canada climate positive and you'll be entered to win 1 of 5 $500 prizes and those 5 winners will also each have 100 trees planted on their behalf.

Be the change you want to see and enter the contest today!

Enter Now:



Who Can Enter:

In order to be eligible to enter this contest, you must (1) have a MogoAccount; (2) have an activated MogoCard and/or Bitcoin & Rewards account; and (2) be in good standing with all of your obligations to Mogo and not flagged for any actual or suspected fraudulent activity by Mogo.





How To Enter:

To enter on Twitter:

Like + Retweet the contest post = 1 entry Tag a friend in the replies = 1 entry per friend tagged. More tags = more entries

To enter on Instagram:

Like + share this post to your IG story or to your IG feed = 1 entry Tag a friend in the comments = 1 entry per friend tagged. More tags = more entries

To enter on Facebook:

Like + share this post to your Facebook page = 1 entry Tag a friend in the comments = 1 entry per friend tagged. More tags = more entries

You can enter on Twitter, Instagram, and/or Facebook (there is no limit on the number of entries!). The contest ends at 10:59:59AM Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.



Not a MogoMember yet? Sign up for free today!

(P.S. Fraudsters are everywhere. Remember that if you are selected as a potential winner in one of our contest draws, we'll never ask for personal information other than the name and email address associated with your MogoAccount via a social media DM, and we'll never require that you pay us money in order to claim a prize.



To protect yourself, always double-check the social media handle and email address that's reaching out to you. Our email addresses always come from a mogo.ca domain or subdomain (i.e. email.mogo.ca / info.mogo.ca), and below, we've linked our official social media accounts. Be alert and stay safe!)



1-No purchase necessary, skill testing question required. Odds of winning depends on the total number of eligible entries received. Contest not affiliated with Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. This contest is subject to the General Contest Rules in the MogoAccount Terms & Conditions found here: https://www.mogo.ca/terms-and-conditions (the 'Rules'). By participating in this contest, you agree to comply with the Rules. This contest is open to Canadian residents only (excluding Quebec) and in order to be eligible, you must: (1) have a MogoAccount; (2) have an activated MogoCard and/or Bitcoin & Rewards account; and (3) be in good standing with all of your obligations to Mogo and not be flagged for actual or suspected fraudulent activity by Mogo. This contest will begin at 11:00:00 AM Pacific Standard Time ('PST') on Thursday, September 2, 2021 and will end at 10:59:59 AM PST on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 (the 'Contest Period'). There are 5 prizes available to be won. Each prize is $500CAD loaded onto each winner's MogoCard or deposited into each winner's Bitcoin & Rewards account. Mogo will also plant 100 trees for each of the 5 winners. Total prize value is $2,590 (0.18 per tree planted). During the Contest Period, eligible MogoMembers will receive one (1) entry into the draw if they like and share/retweet our contest post on any or all 3 of Mogo's participating social platforms (Twitter, Instagram and/or Facebook) and one (1) additional entry for each friend they tag in the comments/replies of each contest post. There is no limit on the number of entries. There is no alternate entry option for this contest. On or around September 9, 2021, Mogo will randomly draw 5 entries out of all eligible entries received to identify 5 potential winners. Potential winners will be notified via a social DM to their Twitter, Instagram or Facebook account. Mogo reserves the right to request additional information from you in order to verify your identity and you will be required to provide the email address associated with your MogoAccount. If a potential winner does not respond to such DM within 3 business days from the time such DM is sent by Mogo, then Mogo reserves the right to disqualify such potential winner and select a new potential winner. To be declared a winner, you must have complied with the Rules and these terms and correctly answer a skill testing question. Prizes will be loaded onto each winner's MogoCard or deposited into each winner's Bitcoin & Rewards account. Mogo reserves the right to change or terminate this contest at any time without notice in its sole discretion. All decisions by Mogo with respect to this contest and eligibility will be final and binding. For more information, refer to the full Rules.

