Board Approves an investment up to $5 million

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital wealth and payments business, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a change to its treasury management strategy to include Bitcoin and Bitcoin ETFs and authorized an initial investment of up to $5.0 million.

“Mogo was an early entrant to crypto investing in North America having first invested in Bitcoin in 2020, and we continue to believe in the long-term investment opportunity for Bitcoin,” said Greg Feller, President of Mogo Inc. “The recent regulatory approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, along with the commitment of several of the world’s largest asset managers such as Fidelity and BlackRock, support our view that Bitcoin is a legitimate global asset class with attractive qualities that make it a unique store of value. Today’s announcement, along with Mogo’s ~13% ownership in WonderFi, provide our shareholders with meaningful exposure to this asset class.”

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, Mogo reported cash and total investments of $43.7 million. This included combined cash and restricted cash of $19.3 million and investment portfolio of $24.5 million. Mogo’s assets also include 87 million common shares (approximately 13% of the shares outstanding) of WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR), one of the largest regulated crypto investing ecosystems in Canada.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO; TSX:MOGO) is a digital wealth and payments company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with more than 2 million members, $9.9B in annual payments volume and a ~13% equity stake in Canada’s leading Crypto Exchange WonderFi (TSX:WNDR). Mogo offers simple digital solutions to help its members dramatically improve their path to wealth-creation and financial freedom. MOGO offers commission-free stock trading that helps users thoughtfully invest based on a Warren Buffett approach to long-term investing – while also making a positive impact with every investment. Moka offers Canadians a real alternative to mutual funds and wealth managers that overcharge and underperform with a fully managed investing solution based on the proven outperformance of an S&P 500 strategy, and at a fraction of the cost. Through its wholly owned digital payments subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, Mogo also offers a low-cost payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for companies across Europe and Canada. The Company, which was founded in 2003, has approximately 200 employees across its offices in Vancouver, Toronto, London & Casablanca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company’s investment in Bitcoin or Bitcoin ETFs and general treasury management strategy. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, and may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "may", "will", "could", "would", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "budget", "scheduled", "plans", "planned", "forecasts", "goals" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Mogo’s growth, its ability to expand into new products and markets and its expectations for its future financial performance are subject to a number of conditions, many of which are outside of Mogo’s control. For a description of the risks associated with Mogo’s business please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Mogo’s current annual information form, which is available at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Mogo disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

