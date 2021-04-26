Log in
    MOGO   CA60800C1095

MOGO INC.

(MOGO)
  Report
Mogo : to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference

04/26/2021
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference, which is being held on April 27, 2021 virtually. Mogo is scheduled to deliver a virtual presentation on April 27 at 12:30pm ET and will also be participating in one-on-one meetings that day.

If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please go to www.hcwevents.com/crypto to register for the conference.

About Mogo

Mogo is empowering its more than one million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Through the Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, and get free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection, and personal loans. Mogo’s wholly owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 50,9 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
Net income 2021 -22,6 M -18,2 M -18,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 565 M 453 M 455 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,72x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart MOGO INC.
Duration : Period :
Mogo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOGO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,00 CAD
Last Close Price 9,49 CAD
Spread / Highest target 68,6%
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Feller Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Feller President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Minhas N. Mohamed Independent Director
Michael A. Wekerle Independent Director
Kees C. van Winters Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOGO INC.96.07%453
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%37 329
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL17.20%23 657
ORIX CORPORATION10.32%19 733
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.13.33%7 340
ACOM CO., LTD.5.90%6 773
