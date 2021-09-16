Mogo : to Participate in BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference on Wednesday, September 22. Mogo is scheduled to deliver a virtual presentation on September 22 at 9:30am ET and will be participating in one-on-one meetings that day.

Interested investors should contact their BTIG representative to schedule a meeting.

About Mogo

Mogo is empowering its more than 1.6 million members with simple digital solutions to do money like you mean it. Through the free Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card, the only card of its kind in Canada. The MogoCard makes it easy to enjoy spending control while doing good for the planet by planting a tree for every purchase. The Mogo app also enables you to easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit score monitoring and ID fraud protection, and access personal loans. Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC, while Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary Moka is bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians from coast to coast to coast. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

