    MOGO   CA60800C1095

MOGO INC.

(MOGO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/15 04:00:00 pm
5.81 CAD   +1.04%
09:14aMOGO : to Participate in BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference
BU
09/09MOGO : Renewing vs Refinancing a Mortgage in Canada
PU
09/09MOGO : Put Your Money Where Mother Earth Is
PU
Mogo : to Participate in BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference

09/16/2021 | 09:14am EDT
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference on Wednesday, September 22. Mogo is scheduled to deliver a virtual presentation on September 22 at 9:30am ET and will be participating in one-on-one meetings that day.

Interested investors should contact their BTIG representative to schedule a meeting.

About Mogo

Mogo is empowering its more than 1.6 million members with simple digital solutions to do money like you mean it. Through the free Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card, the only card of its kind in Canada. The MogoCard makes it easy to enjoy spending control while doing good for the planet by planting a tree for every purchase. The Mogo app also enables you to easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit score monitoring and ID fraud protection, and access personal loans. Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC, while Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary Moka is bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians from coast to coast to coast. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).


Financials
Sales 2021 54,7 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
Net income 2021 -15,7 M -12,4 M -12,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 409 M 324 M 324 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float 86,0%
Managers and Directors
David Feller Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Feller President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael A. Wekerle Independent Director
Chris Payne Director
Wendy Rudd Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOGO INC.20.04%324
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED40.01%60 664
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL38.98%27 482
ORIX CORPORATION37.17%23 928
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED85.32%8 600
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED27.41%8 416