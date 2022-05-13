Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Mogo Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MOGO   CA60800C1095

MOGO INC.

(MOGO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/13 01:58:55 pm EDT
1.500 CAD   +7.14%
Mogo to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
BU
HC Wainwright Adjusts Mogo's Price Target to $4 From $8, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Drifting Near Thursday Bottom
MT
Summary 
Summary

Mogo to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

05/13/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, which is being held virtually from May 16 – May 19, 2022. Mogo is scheduled to deliver a virtual presentation on May 18 at 10:15am ET and will also be participating in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Interested investors should contact their Needham & Company representative to schedule a meeting. Investors can also access a webcast of Mogo’s presentation from the Events page of the Company’s investor relations site.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc., one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, is empowering its 1.9 million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health while also making a positive impact with their money. Through the free Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans and mortgages. Mogo’s new MogoTrade app offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians, forms the heart of Mogo’s digital wealth platform. Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).


© Business Wire 2022
Mogo to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
HC Wainwright Adjusts Mogo's Price Target to $4 From $8, Reiterates Buy Rating
SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Drifting Near Thursday Bottom
TRANSCRIPT : Mogo Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Tumbling in Thursday Trade
SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
Mogo Drops 24% in US, Canada Trading as Q1 Adjusted Net Loss Widens Year Over Year
Mogo's Q1 Adjusted Net Loss Widens Year Over Year
Mogo Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Mogo Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 77,5 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net income 2022 -47,3 M -36,6 M -36,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 107 M 82,5 M 83,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 347
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart MOGO INC.
Duration : Period :
Mogo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOGO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,40 CAD
Average target price 8,42 CAD
Spread / Average Target 501%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Feller Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Feller President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael A. Wekerle Independent Director
Chris Payne Director
Wendy Rudd Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOGO INC.-67.52%82
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-20.95%43 590
ORIX CORPORATION-4.52%20 866
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-28.80%16 564
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED21.49%6 466
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-25.72%5 765