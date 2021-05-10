PRESS RELEASE : Mogo Finance S.A.: Unaudited 3M 2021 results on 14 May 2021 - Invitation to earnings call on 18 May 2021

Log in
Mogo Finance S.A.: Unaudited 3M 2021 results on 14 May 2021 - Invitation to earnings call on 18 May 2021

05/10/2021 | 03:01am EDT
DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarter Results 
Mogo Finance S.A.: Unaudited 3M 2021 results on 14 May 2021 - Invitation to earnings call on 18 May 2021 
2021-05-10 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Riga, Latvia, 10 May 2021. Mogo Finance and its group companies (the "Group"), specialized in vehicle and consumer 
financing, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 18 May 2021, 
15:00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 3M 2021 results on 14 May 2021. 
Group CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics accompanied by CRO Julija Lebedinska-Litvinova Ph.D. will present and 
comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The presentation will be held in English. 
Please register: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/7055899 
The presentation for the earnings call will be available here as of 18 May 2021, at 09:00 CET. 
For more information, please contact: 
Maris Kreics, Mogo Finance Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 
Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com 
About Mogo Finance Group 
Mogo Finance Group is international Financial Technology company that operates in 14 active markets. Recognizing the 
niche underserved by traditional lenders, Mogo Finance provides financial inclusion and disruptively changes vehicle 
and consumer financing industry across its countries. Up to date the Group has issued over EUR 650 million secured 
loans and running a net loan and used car rent portfolio of over EUR 202 million. Wide geographical presence and 
diversified revenue streams grant the Group companies with unique scale and pace. Mogo Finance operates a multi-channel 
fintech approach through its own branch network, more than 2,000 partner locations and a strong online presence. 
Established in 2012, with headquarters in Riga, Latvia, Mogo Finance operates in 14 countries in the Baltics, Central 
and Eastern Europe, also the Caucasus, Central Asia and Eastern Africa. 
Read more: www.mogofinance.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Mogo Finance S.A. 
              8-10 avenue de la Gare 
              1610 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Internet:     www.mogofinance.com 
ISIN:         XS1831877755, LV0000801363 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard) 
EQS News ID:  1194254 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1194254 2021-05-10

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194254&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

