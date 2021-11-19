MOGU : Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price - Form 6-K

MOGU Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter

Regarding ADS Trading Price

HANGZHOU, China, November 19, 2021 - MOGU Inc. ("MOGU" or the "Company") (NYSE: MOGU), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") dated November 10, 2021, notifying the Company that it is below the compliance criteria in connection with the performance of its trading price in relation to the Company's American depositary shares (the "ADSs").

Pursuant to NYSE Rule 802.01C, a company will consider to be below compliance criteria if the average closing price of a security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Once notified, the company must bring its share price and average share price back above US$1.00 by six months following receipt of the notification. The company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period the company has a closing share price of at least US$1.00 and an average closing share price of at least US$1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the six-month cure period, both a US$1.00 closing share price on the last trading day of the cure period and a US$1.00 average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the cure period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

To address this issue, the Company intends to continuously monitor the market conditions of its ADSs and is in the process of implementing various measures to improve its financial position and results of operations, which the Company expects to countervail the short-term adverse effects on its trading price and cure the deficiency in due time.

