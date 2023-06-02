Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MOGU Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOGU   US6080123085

MOGU INC.

(MOGU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  01:13:36 2023-06-01 pm EDT
2.550 USD   +3.24%
01:01aMOGU Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 and Fiscal Year 2023
BU
05/26Top Premarket Decliners
MT
05/09Asian Equities Move Lower Again in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOGU Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 and Fiscal Year 2023

06/02/2023 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the "Company"), a KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and fiscal year 2023.

Mr. Fan Yiming, Chief Executive Officer of MOGU, commented, “Fiscal Year 2023 has been an extremely challenging year. The competitive environment of online shopping continued to intensify and several surges in COVID-19 cases in China resulted in supply chain and logistics disruptions.

The Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV1”) and revenue of MOGU for the second half of fiscal year 2023 decreased by 38.0% and 30.2%, to RMB3,241 million and RMB117.2 million period-over-period, respectively.The declining GMV was driven by weakening demand in the fashion & accessories category, which was partially offset by accelerating growth for healthcare and food.

Consumer behavior has shifted during the Covid-19 pandemic. As many customers temporarily adopted a more conservative consumption attitude, they tend to exercise more prudence on discretionary spending like fashion and accessories. Meanwhile, people pay more attention to their health and general well-being, which in turn leads to more interest and willingness to consume healthcare related products. In response to this trend, we have proactively adjusted our product offerings and expanded our product portfolio with a variety of healthcare products, groceries, household supplies and foods. Our goal is to offer our customers a wider variety of products while providing a more enjoyable shopping experience."

"During the second half of fiscal year of 2023, our total revenues decreased by 30.2%, as compared with the same period of fiscal year 2022, to RMB117.2 million. We continued to take a holistic approach to improve our financial performance. The adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and loss from operations were negative RMB6.8 million and RMB139.4 million, compared with negative RMB16.3 million and RMB240.3 million, respectively, for the same period of fiscal year 2022. We will also continue to explore new business opportunities to diversify our revenue structure," added Ms. Qi Feng, Financial Controller of MOGU.

Highlights For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

  • Total revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 30.2% to RMB117.2 million (US$17.1 million) from RMB168.0 million during the same period of fiscal year 2022.
  • Live video broadcast (“LVB”) associated GMV for the six months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 34.7% period-over-period to RMB3,165 million (US$460.9 million2).
  • GMV for the six months ended March 31, 2023 was RMB3,241 million (US$471.9 million), a decrease of 38.0% period-over-period.

Financial Results For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

Total revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 30.2% to RMB117.2 million (US$17.1 million) from RMB168.0 million during the same period of fiscal year 2022.

  • Commission revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 31.0% to RMB75.8 million (US$11.0 million) from RMB109.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022, primarily attributable to the lower GMV due to the heightened competitive environment and the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence.
  • Marketing services revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 70.6% to RMB1.4 million (US$0.2 million) from RMB4.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022, primarily due to the challenging competitive environment.
  • Financing solutions revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 42.0% to RMB6.0 million (US$0.9 million) from RMB10.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the service fee of loans to users in line with the lower GMV.
  • Technology service revenues for the six months ended March 31,2023 decreased by 13.8% to RMB30.8 million (US$4.5 million) from RMB35.7 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022, primarily attributable to the decrease of software services revenue.
  • Other revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 55.3% to RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million) from RMB7.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022, primarily due to the decrease of promotion services revenue provided to financial institutions under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cost of revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 27.2% to RMB54.2 million (US$7.9 million) from RMB74.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022, which was primarily due to a decrease in payroll, IT-related expenses and payment handling and outsourcing costs, in line with the overall reduction in revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 37.0% to RMB35.1 million (US$5.1 million) from RMB55.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022, primarily due to optimized spending on branding and user acquisition activities, in line with the overall reduction in revenue.

Research and development expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 56.8% to RMB16.1 million (US$2.4 million) from RMB37.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022, primarily due to a decrease in payroll costs.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 17.2% to RMB30.7 million (US$4.5 million) from RMB37.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022, primarily due to a decrease in professional service fees and payroll costs.

Amortization of intangible assets for the six months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 76.2% to RMB40.0 million (US$5.8 million) from RMB168.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022, primarily because the majority of the intangible assets recorded as a result of the business cooperation agreement MOGU entered into with Tencent in July 2018 have been fully amortized as of March 31, 2022.

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets for the six months ended March 31, 2023 increased by 73.2% to RMB84.7 million (US$12.3 million) from RMB48.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022, primarily due to the Company’s recognition of a full impairment charge of RMB 63.5 million against its remaining goodwill balance and impairments totaling RMB21.2 million for intangible assets which had been recorded in connection with the acquisition of Ruisha Technology. The recorded impairments resulted from weaker-than-expected operating results which reflect an increasingly competitive business environment and the related limited future economic benefit expected to be generated from these intangible assets. As of March 31, 2023, the carrying value of the Company’s goodwill is $0.

Loss from operations for the six months ended March 31, 2023 was RMB139.4 million (US$20.3 million), compared to loss from operations of RMB240.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.

Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc. for the six months ended March 31, 2023 was RMB113.9 million (US$16.6 million), compared to a net loss attributable to MOGU Inc. of RMB227.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA3 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 was negative RMB6.8 million (US$1.0 million), compared to negative RMB16.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.

Adjusted net loss4 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 was RMB40.0 million (US$5.8 million), compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB180.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS5 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 were RMB13.29 (US$1.93) and RMB13.29 (US$1.93), respectively, compared with RMB27.13 and RMB27.13, respectively, in the same period of fiscal year 2022. One ADS represents 300 Class A ordinary shares.

Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted cash and Short-term investments were RMB562.8 million (US$82.0 million) as of March 31, 2023, compared with RMB636.3 million as of March 31, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by 31.2% to RMB232.1 million (US$33.8 million) from RMB337.5 million in fiscal year 2022.

  • Commission revenues decreased by 34.9% to RMB147.5 million (US$21.5 million) from RMB226.7 million in fiscal year 2022, primarily attributable to the lower GMV due to the heightened competitive environment.
  • Marketing services revenues decreased by 75.3% to RMB4.4 million (US$0.6 million) from RMB17.9 million in fiscal year 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the challenging competitive environment.
  • Financing solutions revenues decreased by 59.4% to RMB12.9 million (US$1.9 million) from RMB31.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in service fees of loans to users in line with the lower GMV.
  • Technology service revenues increased by 27.8% to RMB58.9 million (US$8.6 million) from RMB46.1 million in the fiscal year 2022, primarily attributable to the incremental year-over-year revenue contribution of Hangzhou Ruisha Technology Co., Ltd. (“Ruisha”), a business acquired in July 2021. This acquisition demonstrates the Company’s commitment to providing brand merchants with one-stop and customized services for full-domain operations, including a wide variety of operational services, data platforms and other software services, as well as value-added services such as traffic placement.
  • Other revenues decreased by 44.1% to RMB8.3 million (US$1.2 million) from RMB14.9 million in fiscal year 2022, primarily due to the COVID -related decrease in promotion services revenue provided to financial institutions.

Cost of revenues decreased by 28.6% to RMB113.9 million (US$16.6 million) from RMB159.6 million in fiscal year 2022, which was primarily due to a decrease in payroll, IT-related expenses and payment handling and outsourcing costs, in line with the overall reduction in revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 54.4% to RMB67.7 million (US$9.9 million) from RMB148.4 million in fiscal year 2022, primarily due to optimized spending on branding and user acquisition activities, in line with the overall reduction in revenue.

Research and development expenses decreased by 55.1% to RMB37.1 million (US$5.4 million) from RMB82.6 million in fiscal year 2022, primarily due to a decrease in payroll costs.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 19.9% to RMB63.4 million (US$9.2 million) from RMB79.2 million in fiscal year 2022, primarily due to a decrease in professional service fees and payroll costs.

Amortization of intangible assets decreased by 81.7% to RMB60.0 million (US$8.7 million) from RMB328.2 million in fiscal year 2022, primarily because the majority of the intangible assets recorded as a result of the business cooperation agreement MOGU entered into with Tencent in July 2018 have been fully amortized as of March 31, 2022.

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets for the year ended March 31, 2023 was RMB84.7 million (US$12.3 million), compared to RMB235.4 million in the fiscal year 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the goodwill of the Company has been fully impaired.

Loss from operations was RMB187.4 million (US$27.3 million), compared to loss from operations of RMB670.5 million in fiscal year 2022.

Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc. was RMB171.3 million (US$24.9 million), compared to a net loss attributable to MOGU Inc. of RMB639.8 million in fiscal year 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB23.9 million (US$3.5 million), compared to negative RMB89.1 million in fiscal year 2022.

Adjusted net loss was RMB71.8 million (US$10.5 million), compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB410.7 million in fiscal year 2022.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS were RMB20.12 (US$2.93) and RMB20.12 (US$2.93) respectively, compared with RMB76.17 and RMB76.17, respectively, in fiscal year 2022. One ADS represents 300 Class A ordinary shares.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non­GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income/loss as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non­GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest income, interest expense, (gain)/loss from investments, net, income tax benefits, share of results of equity investees, goodwill impairment, share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation of property and equipment. The Company defines Adjusted net loss as net loss excluding (gain)/loss from investments, net, goodwill impairment, share-based compensation expenses, and adjustments for tax effects. The Company excluded “amortization of intangible assets” as a non-recurring item in the presentation of adjusted net loss in its Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and fiscal year 2023. As a result, the Company made the corresponding change to the prior period comparative metrics to conform with the new definition. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

The Company presents these non­GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non­GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non­recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company also believes that the non­GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non­GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non­GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non­GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non­GAAP measures may differ from the non­GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non­GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non­GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as MOGU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. MOGU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about MOGU’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: MOGU’s growth strategies; the risk that COVID-19 or other health risks in China or globally could adversely affect its operations or financial results; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China’s e­commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s e­commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to MOGU’s industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in MOGU’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and MOGU undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About MOGU Inc.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is a KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. MOGU provides people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. By connecting merchants, KOLs and users together, MOGU’s platform serves as a valuable marketing channel for merchants, a powerful incubator for KOLs, and a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, where users can enjoy a truly comprehensive online shopping experience.

MOGU INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of March 31,

 

As of March 31,

 

2022

 

2023

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

438,608

 

416,201

 

 

60,604

 

Restricted cash

809

 

810

 

 

118

 

Short-term investments

196,853

 

145,836

 

 

21,235

 

Inventories, net

79

 

144

 

 

21

 

Loan receivables, net

26,788

 

7,229

 

 

1,053

 

Prepayments, receivables and other current assets

55,135

 

69,126

 

 

10,066

 

Amounts due from related parties

640

 

1,260

 

 

183

 

Total current assets

718,912

 

640,606

 

 

93,280

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, equipment and software, net

7,702

 

194,589

 

 

28,334

 

Intangible assets, net

89,822

 

12,554

 

 

1,828

 

Right-of-use assets*

-

 

5,441

 

 

792

 

Goodwill

63,460

 

-

 

 

-

 

Investments

72,120

 

69,318

 

 

10,093

 

Other non-current assets

214,964

 

63,640

 

 

9,267

 

Total non-current assets

448,068

 

345,542

 

 

50,314

 

Total assets

1,166,980

 

986,148

 

 

143,594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

10,064

 

-

 

 

-

 

Accounts payable

17,950

 

8,179

 

 

1,191

 

Salaries and welfare payable

12,311

 

13,550

 

 

1,973

 

Advances from customers

901

 

245

 

 

36

 

Taxes payable

3,265

 

4,446

 

 

647

 

Amounts due to related parties

4,694

 

4,196

 

 

611

 

Current portion of lease liabilities*

-

 

2,654

 

 

386

 

Accruals and other current liabilities

272,638

 

270,717

 

 

39,419

 

Total current liabilities

321,823

 

303,987

 

 

44,263

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current lease liabilities*

-

 

753

 

 

110

 

Deferred tax liabilities

12,112

 

3,369

 

 

491

 

Other non-current liabilities

890

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total non-current liabilities

13,002

 

4,122

 

 

601

 

Total liabilities

334,825

 

308,109

 

 

44,864

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares

181

 

181

 

 

26

 

Treasury stock

(136,113)

 

(137,446)

 

 

(20,014)

 

Statutory reserves

3,331

 

3,331

 

 

485

 

Additional paid-in capital

9,471,101

 

9,484,664

 

 

1,381,074

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

69,016

 

82,396

 

 

11,999

 

Accumulated deficit

(8,617,780)

 

(8,789,084)

 

 

(1,279,790)

 

Total MOGU Inc. shareholders’ equity

789,736

 

644,042

 

 

93,780

 

Non-controlling interests

42,419

 

33,997

 

 

4,950

 

Total shareholders’ equity

832,155

 

678,039

 

 

98,730

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

1,166,980

 

986,148

 

 

143,594

 

 

*On April 1, 2022, the Company adopted ASC 842, Leases and, as acceptable under the Standard, elected not to retrospectively adjust prior periods. Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized on the Company's consolidated financial statements in connection with the adoption of the Standard.

MOGU INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the six months ended

For the year ended

 

March 31,

March 31,

 

2022

2023

2022

2023

 

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commission revenues

109,935

75,814

11,039

226,742

147,514

21,480

Marketing services revenues

4,882

1,434

209

17,888

4,416

643

Financing service revenues

10,367

6,017

876

31,852

12,947

1,885

Technology service revenues

35,709

30,790

4,483

46,077

58,867

8,572

Other revenues

7,102

3,175

462

14,910

8,332

1,213

Total revenues

167,995

117,230

17,069

337,469

232,076

33,793

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of amortization of intangible assets shown separately below)

(74,468)

(54,243)

(7,898)

(159,601)

(113,884)

(16,583)

Sales and marketing expenses

(55,638)

(35,063)

(5,106)

(148,410)

(67,709)

(9,859)

Research and development expenses

(37,414)

(16,146)

(2,351)

(82,641)

(37,068)

(5,398)

General and administrative expenses

(37,083)

(30,704)

(4,471)

(79,178)

(63,445)

(9,238)

Amortization of intangible assets

(167,964)

(39,970)

(5,820)

(328,154)

(59,992)

(8,736)

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

(48,890)

(84,693)

(12,332)

(235,394)

(84,693)

(12,332)

Other income, net

13,117

4,201

612

25,427

7,267

1,058

Loss from operations

(240,345)

(139,388)

(20,297)

(670,482)

(187,448)

(27,295)

Interest income

6,902

8,463

1,232

13,903

17,476

2,545

Interest expense

-

(357)

(52)

-

(685)

(100)

(Loss)/gain from investments, net

(7,590)

816

119

232

(18,615)

(2,711)

Loss before income tax and share of results of equity investees

(241,033)

(130,466)

(18,998)

(656,347)

(189,272)

(27,561)

Income tax benefits

12,797

7,577

1,103

14,512

8,663

1,261

Share of results of equity investee, net of tax

(121)

2,008

292

(539)

883

129

Net loss

(228,357)

(120,881)

(17,603)

(642,374)

(179,726)

(26,171)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(483)

(7,015)

(1,021)

(2,574)

(8,422)

(1,226)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc.

(227,874)

(113,866)

(16,582)

(639,800)

(171,304)

(24,945)

Net loss

(228,357)

(120,881)

(17,603)

(642,374)

(179,726)

(26,171)

Other comprehensive loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax

(6,744)

(4,231)

(616)

(17,400)

14,264

2,077

Unrealized securities holding losses, net of tax

(516)

302

44

(10,729)

(884)

(129)

Total comprehensive loss

(235,617)

(124,810)

(18,175)

(670,503)

(166,346)

(24,223)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(483)

(7,015)

(1,021)

(2,574)

(8,422)

(1,226)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to MOGU Inc.

(235,134)

(117,795)

(17,154)

(667,929)

(157,924)

(22,997)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

(0.09)

(0.04)

(0.01)

(0.25)

(0.07)

(0.01)

Diluted

(0.09)

(0.04)

(0.01)

(0.25)

(0.07)

(0.01)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per ADS*

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

(27.13)

(13.29)

(1.93)

(76.17)

(20.12)

(2.93)

Diluted

(27.13)

(13.29)

(1.93)

(76.17)

(20.12)

(2.93)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

2,520,103,689

2,570,915,725

2,570,915,725

2,519,948,060

2,554,338,579

2,554,338,579

Diluted

2,520,103,689

2,570,915,725

2,570,915,725

2,519,948,060

2,554,338,579

2,554,338,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expenses included in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

631

640

93

1,872

1,448

211

General and administrative expenses

3,121

2,786

406

6,789

7,855

1,144

Sales and marketing expenses

1,143

950

138

3,905

3,398

495

Research and development expenses

(352)

351

51

(108)

862

126

 

MOGU INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the six months ended

 

For the year ended

March 31,

 

March 31,

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities

(40,881)

 

5,930

 

863

 

(114,409)

 

(10,090)

 

(1,469)

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(35,511)

 

28,763

 

4,188

 

13,947

 

608

 

89

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

8,815

 

(9,092)

 

(1,324)

 

450

 

(12,064)

 

(1,757)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(861)

 

(2,369)

 

(344)

 

(3,455)

 

(860)

 

(125)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash　

(68,438)

 

23,232

 

3,383

 

(103,467)

 

(22,406)

 

(3,262)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

507,855

 

393,779

 

57,339

 

542,884

 

439,417

 

63,984

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

439,417

 

417,011

 

60,722

 

439,417

 

417,011

 

60,722

 

MOGU INC.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the six months ended

 

For the year ended

 

March 31

 

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

 

Net loss

(228,357)

 

(120,881)

 

 

(17,603)

 

(642,374)

 

(179,726)

 

(26,171)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

Interest expense

-

 

357

 

 

52

 

-

 

685

 

100

Less:

Income tax benefits

(12,797)

 

(7,577)

 

 

(1,103)

 

(14,512)

 

(8,663)

 

(1,261)

Less:

Interest income

(6,902)

 

(8,463)

 

 

(1,232)

 

(13,903)

 

(17,476)

 

(2,545)

Add:

Amortization of intangible assets

167,964

 

39,970

 

 

5,820

 

328,154

 

59,992

 

8,736

Add:

Depreciation of property and equipment

2,599

 

3,244

 

 

472

 

5,396

 

5,311

 

773

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

(77,493)

 

(93,350)

 

 

(13,594)

 

(337,239)

 

(139,877)

 

(20,368)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

48,890

 

84,693

 

 

12,332

 

235,394

 

84,693

 

12,332

Add:

Share-based compensation expenses

4,543

 

4,727

 

 

688

 

12,458

 

13,563

 

1,976

Add:

Share of result of equity investees

121

 

(2,008)

 

 

(292)

 

539

 

(883)

 

(129)

Less:

Loss/(gain) from investments, net

7,590

 

(816)

 

 

(119)

 

(232)

 

18,615

 

2,711

 

Adjusted EBITDA

(16,349)

 

(6,754)

 

 

(985)

 

(89,080)

 

(23,889)

 

(3,478)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

(228,357)

 

(120,881)

 

 

(17,603)

 

(642,374)

 

(179,726)

 

(26,171)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

Loss/(gain) from investments, net

7,590

 

(816)

 

 

(119)

 

(232)

 

18,615

 

2,711

Add:

Share-based compensation expenses

4,543

 

4,727

 

 

688

 

12,458

 

13,563

 

1,976

Add:

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

48,890

 

84,693

 

 

12,332

 

235,394

 

84,693

 

12,332

Less:

Adjusted for tax effects

(13,291)

 

(7,713)

 

 

(1,123)

 

(15,963)

 

(8,948)

 

(1,303)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net loss

(180,625)

 

(39,990)

 

 

(5,825)

 

(410,717)

 

(71,803)

 

(10,455)

 

________________________________
1GMV are to gross merchandise volume, refers to the total value of orders placed on the MOGU platform regardless of whether the products are sold, delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts on the listed prices. Buyers on the MOGU platform are not charged for separate shipping fees over the listed price of a product. If merchants include certain shipping fees in the listed price of a product, such shipping fees will be included in GMV. As a prudent matter aiming at eliminating any influence on MOGU’s GMV of irregular transactions, the Company excludes from its calculation of GMV transactions over a certain amount (RMB100,000) and transactions by users over a certain amount (RMB1,000,000) per day.

2 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2023, which was RMB6.8676 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

3 Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss before (i) interest income, (gain)/loss from investments, net, income tax expenses/(benefits) and share of results of equity investee, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets and (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation of property and equipment. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

4 Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding (i) (gain)/loss from investments, net, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, (iv) adjustments for tax effects. The Company excluded “amortization of intangible assets” as a non-recurring item in the presentation of adjusted net loss in its Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and fiscal year 2023. As a result, the Company made the corresponding change to the prior period comparative metrics to conform with this new definition. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

5 The Company changed the ADS to common share conversion ratio on March 28, 2022. The ratio changed from one (1) ADS to twenty-five (25) Class A ordinary share to the current ratio of one (1) ADS to three hundred (300) Class A ordinary shares. As a result, the Company made the corresponding change to the basic and diluted loss per ADS retroactively to reflect the new ADS conversion ratio.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MOGU INC.
01:01aMOGU Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 and ..
BU
05/26Top Premarket Decliners
MT
05/09Asian Equities Move Lower Again in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/04Technology Stocks Buoy Asian Equities' American Depositary Receipts in Thursday US Trad..
MT
05/03Financial Stocks Help Asian Equities Nudge Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/01Asian Equities Open Week Modestly Higher in Monday Trading
MT
04/26Tech, Bank Stocks Buoy Asian Equities in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/21MOGU Announces Resignation and Appointment of Directors
BU
04/21Mogu Inc. Announces Board and Committee Changes
CI
04/21Asian Equities Poised to Close Week Over 2% Lower in Friday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOGU INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 337 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Net income 2022 -640 M -90,2 M -90,2 M
Net cash 2022 628 M 88,5 M 88,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 150 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,31x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 0,25%
Chart MOGU INC.
Duration : Period :
MOGU Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOGU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yiming Fan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Qi Chen Chairman
Xu Qiang Yue Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Hong Teoh Independent Director
Sheng Wen Rong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOGU INC.3.24%21
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-10.69%203 847
MEITUAN INC.-36.92%87 854
PINDUODUO INC.-19.90%86 783
SHOPIFY INC.64.77%73 143
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.47.68%62 207
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer