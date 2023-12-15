MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the “Company”), a KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023.

Mr. Fan Yiming, Chief Executive Officer of MOGU, commented, “Throughout 2023, China's online retail industry experienced heightened competition, with the focus shifting from customer scale to customer value on the various platforms. Against the backdrop of a saturated online traffic environment and escalating customer acquisition costs, our new customer acquisition fell short of expectations. In the first half of fiscal year 2024, our gross merchandise value (GMV1) decreased by 22.3% year-on-year to RMB2,196 million.

In order to cope with this new competition, we have proactively adjusted our commodity categories and supply chain. In the past months, we have restructured our platform from a traditional e-commerce platform to a professional service platform in beauty and personal care, health, baby, foods and other categories. We also provide the merchants on our platform with a series of differentiated services in sourcing supply chain, product selection, brand extension and other support. These measures drove our users' growth in some commodity categories. In the future, we will further strengthen our e-commerce live streaming service capabilities and channels to generate new business growth points.”

“During the first half of fiscal year of 2024, our total revenues decreased by 27.5% to RMB83.3 million. The loss from operations was RMB 52.1 million, compared to RMB48.1 million for the same period of fiscal year 2023. Over the past six months, we have diligently optimized our cost structure and improved operational efficiency, yielding positive outcomes. However, despite these efforts, the increasing cost of acquiring new customers and a decline in revenue prevented us from achieving our targeted operational results. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on cost reduction and efficiency enhancements and continue looking for new revenue growth opportunities. We are confident that these measures will contribute to our overall financial resilience and sustainable growth. ” added Ms. Qi Feng, Financial Controller.

Highlights For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

  • Total revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 27.5% to RMB83.3 million (US$11.4 million) from RMB114.8 million during the same period of the fiscal year 2023.
  • Live video broadcast (“LVB”) associated GMV for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 20.9% period-over-period to RMB2,137 million (US$292.9 million2).
  • GMV for the six months ended September 30, 2023 was RMB2,196 million (US$301.0 million), a decrease of 22.3% period-over-period.

Financial Results For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Total revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 27.5% to RMB83.3 million (US$11.4 million) from RMB114.8 million during the same period of the fiscal year 2023.

  • Commission revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 22.4% to RMB55.6 million (US$7.6 million) from RMB71.7 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023, primarily attributable to the lower GMV due to the heightened competitive environment.
  • Marketing services revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 75.0% to RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) from RMB3.0 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023, primarily attributable to the lower GMV due to the heightened competitive environment.
  • Financing solutions revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 22.0% to RMB5.4 million (US$0.7 million) from RMB6.9 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the service fee of loans to users in line with the lower GMV.
  • Technology service revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 34.5% to RMB18.4 million (US$2.5 million) from RMB28.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023, primarily attributable to the decrease of software service revenue as a result of weaker-than-expected operating results of Ruisha Technology.
  • Other revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 39.0% to RMB3.1 million (US$0.4 million) from RMB5.2 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023, primarily due to the decrease of promotion services revenue provided to financial institutions.

Cost of revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 16.8% to RMB49.6 million (US$6.8 million) from RMB59.6 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023, which was primarily due to the decrease in payroll of RMB 4.4 million, IT-related expenses of RMB 4.0 million and payment handling costs of RMB1.1 million, correlating with an overall reduction in revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by 14.2% to RMB37.3 million (US$5.1 million) from RMB32.6 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023, primarily due to increased spending on user acquisition activities of RMB8.4 million, which was partly offset by the a decrease in payroll costs of RMB 4.7 million.

Research and development expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 33.7% to RMB13.9 million (US$1.9 million) from RMB20.9 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023, primarily due to a decrease in payroll costs.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 14.7% to RMB27.9 million (US$3.8 million) from RMB32.7 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023, primarily due to a decrease in payroll costs and professional service fees.

Amortization of intangible assets for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 90.9% to RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million) from RMB20.0 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023, primarily because the intangible assets recorded as a result of the business cooperation agreement MOGU entered into with Tencent in July 2018 have been fully amortized as of December 31, 2022.

Impairment of intangible assets for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased to RMB9.9 million (US$1.4 million) from nil in the same period of fiscal year 2023, primarily due to the Company’s recognition of a full impairment charge of RMB9.9 million against its intangible assets arising from the acquisition of Hangzhou Ruisha Technology Co., Ltd. (“Ruisha Technology”). The recorded impairments resulted from weaker-than-expected operating results which reflect an increasingly competitive business environment and the related limited future economic benefits expected to be generated from these intangible assets.

Loss from operations for the six months ended September 30, 2023 was RMB52.1 million (US$7.1 million), compared to a loss from operations of RMB48.1 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023.

Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc. for the six months ended September 30, 2023 was RMB35.4 million (US$4.9 million), compared to a net loss attributable to MOGU Inc. of RMB57.4 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA3 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 was negative RMB34.0 million (US$4.7 million), compared to negative RMB17.1 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted net loss4 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 was RMB32.8 million (US$4.5 million), compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB31.8 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS for the six months ended September 30, 2023 were RMB4.11 (US$0.56) and RMB4.11 (US$0.56), respectively, compared with RMB6.79 and RMB6.79, respectively, in the same period of the fiscal year 2023. Each ADS represents 300 Class A ordinary shares.

Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted cash and Short-term investments were RMB470.3 million (US$64.5 million) as of September 30, 2023, compared with RMB562.8 million as of March 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income/loss as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest income, interest expense, loss/(gain) from investments, net, income tax benefits, share of results of equity investees, impairment of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation of property and equipment. The Company defines Adjusted net loss as net loss excluding loss/(gain) from investments, net, impairment of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, and adjustments for tax effects. The Company excluded “amortization of intangible assets” as a non-recurring item in the presentation of adjusted net loss in its Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and fiscal year 2023. As a result, the Company made the corresponding change to the prior period comparative metrics to conform with the new definition. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

The Company presents these Non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non­recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company also believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non­-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

MOGU INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

 

As of March 31,

 

 

As of September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2023

 

 

 

RMB

 

 

RMB

 

 

US$

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

416,201

 

 

 

366,151

 

 

 

50,185

 

Restricted cash

 

 

810

 

 

 

510

 

 

 

70

 

Short-term investments

 

 

145,836

 

 

 

103,679

 

 

 

14,210

 

Inventories, net

 

 

144

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

15

 

Loan receivables, net*

 

 

7,229

 

 

 

3,278

 

 

 

449

 

Prepayments, receivables and other current assets*

 

 

69,126

 

 

 

99,135

 

 

 

13,588

 

Amounts due from related parties

 

 

1,260

 

 

 

1,311

 

 

 

180

 

Total current assets

 

 

640,606

 

 

 

574,177

 

 

 

78,697

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

194,589

 

 

 

222,228

 

 

 

30,459

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

12,554

 

 

 

1,026

 

 

 

141

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

5,441

 

 

 

2,155

 

 

 

295

 

Investments

 

 

69,318

 

 

 

82,231

 

 

 

11,271

 

Other non-current assets*

 

 

63,640

 

 

 

46,430

 

 

 

6,364

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

345,542

 

 

 

354,070

 

 

 

48,530

 

Total assets

 

 

986,148

 

 

 

928,247

 

 

 

127,227

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

8,179

 

 

 

6,480

 

 

 

888

 

Salaries and welfare payable

 

 

13,550

 

 

 

8,293

 

 

 

1,137

 

Advances from customers

 

 

245

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

8

 

Taxes payable

 

 

11,126

 

 

 

3,809

 

 

 

522

 

Amounts due to related parties

 

 

4,196

 

 

 

4,692

 

 

 

643

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

 

2,654

 

 

 

1,485

 

 

 

204

 

Accruals and other current liabilities

 

 

270,717

 

 

 

265,218

 

 

 

36,351

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

310,667

 

 

 

290,032

 

 

 

39,753

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current lease liabilities

 

 

753

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

3,369

 

 

 

1,614

 

 

 

221

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

4,122

 

 

 

1,614

 

 

 

221

 

Total liabilities

 

 

314,789

 

 

 

291,646

 

 

 

39,974

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares

 

 

181

 

 

 

181

 

 

 

25

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(137,446

)

 

 

(137,446

)

 

 

(18,839

)

Statutory reserves

 

 

3,331

 

 

 

3,331

 

 

 

457

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

9,484,664

 

 

 

9,487,453

 

 

 

1,300,364

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

82,396

 

 

 

89,068

 

 

 

12,207

 

Accumulated deficit*

 

 

(8,795,764

)

 

 

(8,832,878

)

 

 

(1,210,647

)

Total MOGU Inc. shareholders’ equity

 

 

637,362

 

 

 

609,709

 

 

 

83,567

 

Non-controlling interests

 

 

33,997

 

 

 

26,892

 

 

 

3,686

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

671,359

 

 

 

636,601

 

 

 

87,253

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

986,148

 

 

 

928,247

 

 

 

127,227

 

*On April 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326), using the modified retrospective method and the adoption did not have material impact on the consolidated financial statements.

MOGU INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

 

For the six months ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

 

RMB

 

 

RMB

 

 

US$

 

Net revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commission revenues

 

 

71,700

 

 

 

55,619

 

 

 

7,623

 

Marketing services revenues

 

 

2,982

 

 

 

746

 

 

 

102

 

Financing service revenues

 

 

6,930

 

 

 

5,403

 

 

 

741

 

Technology service revenues

 

 

28,077

 

 

 

18,388

 

 

 

2,520

 

Other revenues

 

 

5,157

 

 

 

3,146

 

 

 

431

 

Total revenues

 

 

114,846

 

 

 

83,302

 

 

 

11,417

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of amortization of intangible assets shown separately below)

 

 

(59,641

)

 

 

(49,602

)

 

 

(6,799

)

Sales and marketing expenses

 

 

(32,646

)

 

 

(37,274

)

 

 

(5,109

)

Research and development expenses

 

 

(20,922

)

 

 

(13,879

)

 

 

(1,902

)

General and administrative expenses

 

 

(32,741

)

 

 

(27,914

)

 

 

(3,826

)

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

(20,022

)

 

 

(1,826

)

 

 

(250

)

Impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

(9,945

)

 

 

(1,363

)

Other income, net

 

 

3,066

 

 

 

5,059

 

 

 

693

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(48,060

)

 

 

(52,079

)

 

 

(7,139

)

Interest income

 

 

9,013

 

 

 

7,142

 

 

 

979

 

Interest expense

 

 

(328

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss)/gain from investments, net

 

 

(19,431

)

 

 

1,267

 

 

 

174

 

Loss before income tax and share of results of equity investees

 

 

(58,806

)

 

 

(43,670

)

 

 

(5,986

)

Income tax benefits

 

 

1,086

 

 

 

1,662

 

 

 

228

 

Share of results of equity investee

 

 

(1,125

)

 

 

(504

)

 

 

(69

)

Net loss

 

 

(58,845

)

 

 

(42,512

)

 

 

(5,827

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

(1,407

)

 

 

(7,105

)

 

 

(974

)

Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc.

 

 

(57,438

)

 

 

(35,407

)

 

 

(4,853

)

Net loss

 

 

(58,845

)

 

 

(42,512

)

 

 

(5,827

)

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax

 

 

18,495

 

 

 

4,970

 

 

 

681

 

Unrealized securities holding (losses)/gains, net of tax

 

 

(1,186

)

 

 

1,702

 

 

 

233

 

Total comprehensive loss

 

 

(41,536

)

 

 

(35,840

)

 

 

(4,913

)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

(1,407

)

 

 

(7,105

)

 

 

(974

)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to MOGU Inc.

 

 

(40,129

)

 

 

(28,735

)

 

 

(3,939

)

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.00

)

Diluted

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.00

)

Net loss per ADS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

(6.79

)

 

 

(4.11

)

 

 

(0.56

)

Diluted

 

 

(6.79

)

 

 

(4.11

)

 

 

(0.56

)

Weighted average number of shares used in
computing net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

2,537,852,017

 

 

 

2,581,758,960

 

 

 

2,581,758,960

 

Diluted

 

 

2,537,852,017

 

 

 

2,581,758,960

 

 

 

2,581,758,960

 

Share-based compensation expenses included in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

808

 

 

 

415

 

 

 

57

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

5,069

 

 

 

1,763

 

 

 

242

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

 

2,448

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

57

 

Research and development expenses

 

 

511

 

 

 

192

 

 

 

26

 

MOGU INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

 

For the six months ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

 

RMB

 

 

RMB

 

 

US$

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(16,020

)

 

 

(32,907

)

 

 

(4,510

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(28,155

)

 

 

(20,779

)

 

 

(2,848

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(2,972

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

1,509

 

 

 

3,336

 

 

 

457

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(45,638

)

 

 

(50,350

)

 

 

(6,901

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

439,417

 

 

 

417,011

 

 

 

57,156

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

 

393,779

 

 

 

366,661

 

 

 

50,255

 

MOGU INC.
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

For the six months ended

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

RMB

 

 

RMB

 

 

US$

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

(58,845

)

 

 

(42,512

)

 

 

(5,827

)

Add:

 

Interest expense

 

 

328

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less:

 

Income tax benefits

 

 

(1,086

)

 

 

(1,662

)

 

 

(228

)

Less:

 

Interest income

 

 

(9,013

)

 

 

(7,142

)

 

 

(979

)

Add:

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

20,022

 

 

 

1,826

 

 

 

250

 

Add:

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

 

 

2,067

 

 

 

3,529

 

 

 

484

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

 

(46,527

)

 

 

(45,961

)

 

 

(6,300

)

Add:

 

Impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

9,945

 

 

 

1,363

 

Add:

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

 

8,836

 

 

 

2,789

 

 

 

382

 

Add:

 

Share of result of equity investees

 

 

1,125

 

 

 

504

 

 

 

69

 

Less:

 

Loss/(gain) from investments, net

 

 

19,431

 

 

 

(1,267

)

 

 

(174

)

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

(17,135

)

 

 

(33,990

)

 

 

(4,660

)

 

 

Net loss

 

 

(58,845

)

 

 

(42,512

)

 

 

(5,827

)

Add:

 

Loss/(gain) from investments, net

 

 

19,431

 

 

 

(1,267

)

 

 

(174

)

Add:

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

 

8,836

 

 

 

2,789

 

 

 

382

 

Add:

 

Impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

9,945

 

 

 

1,363

 

Less:

 

Adjusted for tax effects

 

 

(1,235

)

 

 

(1,755

)

 

 

(241

)

 

 

Adjusted net loss

 

 

(31,813

)

 

 

(32,800

)

 

 

(4,497

)

1 GMV are to gross merchandise volume, refers to the total value of orders placed on the MOGU platform regardless of whether the products are sold, delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts on the listed prices. Buyers on the MOGU platform are not charged for separate shipping fees over the listed price of a product. If merchants include certain shipping fees in the listed price of a product, such shipping fees will be included in GMV. As a prudent matter aiming at eliminating any influence on MOGU’s GMV of irregular transactions, the Company excludes from its calculation of GMV transactions over a certain amount (RMB100,000) and transactions by users over a certain amount (RMB1,000,000) per day.

2 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2023, which was RMB7.2960 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

3 Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss before (i) interest income, interest expense, loss/(gain) from investments, net, income tax benefits and share of results of equity investee, impairment of intangible assets and (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation of property and equipment. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

4 Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding (i) loss/(gain) from investments, net, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) impairment of intangible assets, (iv) adjustments for tax effects. The Company excluded “amortization of intangible assets” as a non-recurring item in the presentation of adjusted net loss in its Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and fiscal year 2023. As a result, the Company made the corresponding change to the prior period comparative metrics to conform with this new definition. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.