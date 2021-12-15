Log in
MOGU to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on December 23, 2021

12/15/2021 | 05:02am EST
MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the "Company"), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2021, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

MOGU's management will host an earnings conference call at 6:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 23, 2021 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International: +1 647 689 5649
Mainland China, North: +86 108 007 141 191
Mainland China, South: +86 108 001 401 195
United States: +1 877 824 0239
Hong Kong: +852 800 901 563
Passcode: Mogu

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET on December 30, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in +1 416 621 4642
U.S. Toll Free +1 800 585 8367
Passcode: 6874658

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of MOGU’s website at http://ir.mogu-inc.com.

About MOGU Inc.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. MOGU provides people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. By connecting merchants, KOLs and users together, MOGU’s platform serves as a valuable marketing channel for merchants, a powerful incubator for KOLs, and a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, where users can enjoy a truly comprehensive online shopping experience.

For more information on MOGU, please visit: http://ir.mogu-inc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
