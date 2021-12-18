Mogul Energy International : March 31, 2020 With Financials
12/18/2021 | 04:30pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Amended
Mogul Energy International, Inc.
2500 WILCREST DRIVE STE 405
HOUSTON, TX 77042
626.429.2780
carenlarsen@hotmail.com
SIC 1311
QuarterlyReport
For the Period Ending: March 31, 2020
(the "Reporting Period")
As of March 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 40,537,203
As of December 31, 2019, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 40,537,203
As of December 31, 2019, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 40,537,203
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☒ No: ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
Page 1 of 13
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Symbol Change03/30/2012 MGUY Symbol change from MGUYD to MGUY
Symbol Change03/02/2012 MGUY Symbol change from MGUY to MGUYD
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Delaware July 25, 2005
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
2500 WILCREST DRIVE STE 405 HOUSTON, TX 77042
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
MGUY
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
60801P307
Par or stated value:
$.0001
Total shares authorized:
150,000,000
as of date: March 31, 2020
Total shares outstanding:
40,537,203
as of date: March 31, 2020
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
Page 2 of 13
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
7,986,090
as of date: March 31, 2020
Total number of shareholders of record:
66
as of date: March 31, 2020
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Address: 6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Suite 300 Las Vegas, Nevada 89119
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Date12.31.18
Common: 40,537,203
Preferred:
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
shares
share) at
to market
have individual
-OR-
returned to
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Nature of
treasury)
the time
investment
of
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
Page 3 of 13
issuance?
control
Services
(Yes/No)
disclosed).
Provided
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance
Ending Balance:
Date March 31, 2020Common: 40,537,203
Preferred:
Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above.
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g.
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount
Accrued
Date
pricing mechanism for
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
at
($)
determining conversion of
individual with voting
Loan, Services,
Issuance
instrument to shares)
/ investment control
etc.)
($)
disclosed).
04.20.15
210,000
210,000
0
On
Note Holder may convert any
Azure Associates, Inc.
Loan
demand
portion of the principal amount
Christopher Maynard
plus the accrued and unpaid
interest hereon, into fully paid and
nonassessable shares of
Company's Common Stock based
on a conversion price of $0.0000 I.
Whereas, the Company and Note
Holder Intend to limit the Note
Holder upon any conversion to
holding in excess 9.99% of the total
issued and outstanding shares of
common stock of the Company;
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
Page 4 of 13
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
Caren Currier
Title:
Accountant
Relationship to Issuer:
Consultant
Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.
Balance sheet;
Statement of income;
Statement of cash flows;
Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
Financial notes; and
Audit letter, if audited
You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").
If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.
Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date.
Issuer's Business, Products and Services
4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
Page 5 of 13
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Mogul Energy International Inc. published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 21:29:01 UTC.