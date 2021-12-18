Log in
    MGUY   US60801P3073

MOGUL ENERGY INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MGUY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mogul Energy International : March 31, 2021 With Financials

12/18/2021 | 04:30pm EST
isclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Amended

Mogul Energy International, Inc.

2500 WILCREST DRIVE STE 405

HOUSTON, TX 77042

626.429.2780

carenlarsen@hotmail.com

SIC 1311

QuarterlyReport

For the Period Ending: March 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

40,537,203

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

40,537,203

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

40,537,203

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Symbol Change03/30/2012 MGUY Symbol change from MGUYD to MGUY

Symbol Change03/02/2012 MGUY Symbol change from MGUY to MGUYD

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Delaware July 25, 2005

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

2500 WILCREST DRIVE STE 405 HOUSTON, TX 77042

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

MGUY

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

60801P307

Par or stated value:

$.0001

Total shares authorized:

150,000,000

as of date: March 31, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

40,537,203

as of date: March 31, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

7,986,090

as of date: March 31, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

66

as of date: March 31, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized:

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name:

Pacific Stock Transfer

Phone:

702-361-3033 Ext 109

Email:

Tiffany Felton <_tiffany40_pacificstocktransfer.com>

Address: 6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Suite 300 Las Vegas, Nevada 89119

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date 12.31.18

Common: 40,537,203

Preferred:

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

of

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

issuance?

control

Services

(Yes/No)

disclosed).

Provided

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance

Ending Balance:

Date March 31, 2021Common: 40,537,203

Preferred:

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

at

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

Issuance

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

04.20.15

210,000

210,000

0

On

Note Holder may convert any

Azure Associates, Inc.

Loan

demand

portion of the principal amount

Christopher Maynard

plus the accrued and unpaid

interest hereon, into fully paid and

non­assessable shares of

Company's Common Stock based

on a conversion price of $0.0000 I.

Whereas, the Company and Note

Holder Intend to limit the Note

Holder upon any conversion to

holding in excess 9.99% of the total

issued and outstanding shares of

common stock of the Company;

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

Caren Currier

Title:

Accountant

Relationship to Issuer:

Consultant

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

  1. Balance sheet;
  2. Statement of income;
  3. Statement of cash flows;
  4. Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
  5. Financial notes; and
  6. Audit letter, if audited

You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").

If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.

Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date.

  1. Issuer's Business, Products and Services

The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

