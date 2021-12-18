Mogul Energy International : Sept 30, 2021 with financials

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Amended Mogul Energy International, Inc. 2500 WILCREST DRIVE STE 405 HOUSTON, TX 77042 626.429.2780 carenlarsen@hotmail.com SIC 1311 QuarterlyReport For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 40,537,203 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 40,537,203 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 40,537,203 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June,24 2021) Page 1 of 12

Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Caren Currier became interim CEO Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Symbol Change03/30/2012 MGUY Symbol change from MGUYD to MGUY Symbol Change03/02/2012 MGUY Symbol change from MGUY to MGUYD The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Delaware July 25, 2005 Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 2500 WILCREST DRIVE STE 405 HOUSTON, TX 77042 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: 2) Security Information Trading symbol: MGUY Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 60801P307 Par or stated value: $.0001 Total shares authorized: 150,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2021 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June,24 2021) Page 2 of 12

Total shares outstanding: 40,537,203 as of date: September 30, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 7,986,090 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 66 as of date: September 30, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Pacific Stock Transfer Phone: 702-361-3033 Ext 109 Email: Tiffany Felton <_tiffany40_pacificstocktransfer.com> Address: 6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Suite 300 Las Vegas, Nevada 89119 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date 12.31.18 Common: 40,537,203 Preferred: Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares to market have individual -OR- price at with voting / Nature of "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June,24 2021) Page 3 of 12

returned to share) at the time investment Services treasury) Issuance of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date September 30, 2021 Common: 40,537,203 Preferred: Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐ Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). 04.20.15 210,000 210,000 0 On Note Holder may convert any Azure Associates, Inc. Loan demand portion of the principal amount Christopher Maynard plus the accrued and unpaid interest hereon, into fully paid and non­assessable shares of Company's Common Stock based on a conversion price of $0.0000 I. Whereas, the Company and Note Holder Intend to limit the Note Holder upon any conversion to holding in excess 9.99% of the total OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June,24 2021) Page 4 of 12