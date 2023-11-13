https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6IB2KXBV

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Victoria Vargas as Director of the Company's Canadian subsidiary, Lithium Universe (Holdings) Ltd. The Board approved her appointment to strengthen its exposure to the international capital markets and corporate development opportunities. Ms. Vargas' experience in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) will also be beneficial to move the Company's Quebec Processing Hub Strategy forward.Ms. Vargas brings to Lithium Universe (Holdings) Ltd over 25 years of experience in the North American capital markets, with a significant focus on the Canadian mineral sector. She began her career at Kinross Gold Corporation and joined Alamos Gold Inc. in 2004. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in enhancing investor exposure and facilitating the Company's transition from the TSX Venture to the TSX. Prior to joining Alamos Gold, Ms Vargas worked for H2O Innovation, a Quebec-based company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services for the water and wastewater treatment industry.Ms. Vargas is highly skilled in sustainability and community engagement from both and operational and governance standpoint and has served on the health, safety, and corporate social responsibility committees at both the Chamber of Mines of Mexico and the Canadian Mining Task Force. Her extensive expertise extends across international projects in multiple jurisdictions, with a focus on mineral projects in Quebec and Ontario.Ms. Vargas is currently the President and founder of Strat-Advice Inc. and acts as the CFO of VMS Mining, a privately held company; VP of Investor Relations of Minera Alamos and a Capital Markets advisor to Wallbridge Mining. Victoria Vargas earned an MBA in Finance and a B.Sc. in Economics with Honors.A trusted advisor to senior executives and boards, Ms. Vargas has exceptional relationships globally. In addition to a broad and diverse range of capital market expertise, Ms. Vargas also has sector expertise in clean technology and the EV sector.Non-Executive Chairman of Lithium Universe, Mr Iggy Tan said: "The appointment of Victoria Vargas who has extensive experience within the mining sector, particularly in Quebec and Ontario, will be instrumental in advancing our Quebec Processing Hub Strategy. Ms. Vargas's profound understanding of Canadian mineral markets will play a key role in enhancing our relationships with all stakeholders. We are very fortunate to have Victoria join our dynamic team."To Watch the Video Interview, please visit:





