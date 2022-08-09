Log in
    MHK   US6081901042

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MHK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18 2022-08-09 pm EDT
119.77 USD   -2.87%
02:39pMOHAWK INDUSTRIES : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A
PU
08/03Credit Suisse Lowers Mohawk Industries' PT to $140 from $160, Reduces Estimates on Slowing Volumes, Rising Costs; Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/02Jefferies Lowers Price Target for Mohawk Industries to $120 From $140, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Mohawk Industries : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A

08/09/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Harkins William Wayne II
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-08-01 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC [MHK]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
160 SOUTH INDUSTRIAL BLVD
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
CAO and Corporate Controller /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-08-04
(Street)
CALHOUN GA 30701
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Harkins William Wayne II
160 SOUTH INDUSTRIAL BLVD

CALHOUN, GA30701

CAO and Corporate Controller
Signatures
/s/ Kimberley A. Smith, Attorney-in-fact For: William W. Harkins II 2022-08-09
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Mohawk Industries Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 18:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
