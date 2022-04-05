Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Log in
04/05/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
CALHOUN, Ga., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) First Quarter 2022 earnings release on Thursday April 28, 2022 you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday April 29, 2022 at 11:00 am ET.

 

 What: Mohawk Industries, Inc. 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Call   
       
 When: April 29, 2022
   
   11:00 am ET   
       
 Where: www.mohawkind.com   
   Select Investor Information   
       
 How: Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or    
   Live Conference Call: Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
     Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int’l)
     Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int’l)
     Conference ID: 2649466         

 

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through May 29, 2022 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int’l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 2649466.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2239

 


