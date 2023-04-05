Advanced search
    MHK   US6081901042

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MHK)
  Report
04/05/2023
93.61 USD   -2.02%
04:37pMohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
GL
03/20Credit Suisse Lowers Mohawk Industries' PT to $103 From $109, Reduces 2023 Estimate on Continued Pressure; Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
03/19Mohawk Industries, Inc.(NYSE:MHK) dropped from S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index
CI
Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/05/2023 | 04:37pm EDT
CALHOUN, Ga., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) First Quarter 2023 earnings release on Thursday April 27, 2023, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday April 28, 2023, at 11:00 am ET.

What: Mohawk Industries, Inc. 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
     
When: April 28, 2023
  11:00 am ET
   
Where: www.mohawkind.com
  Select Investor Information
   
How: Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
  Register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177490/f8f85704c6
  Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (US/Canada)
    Dial 1-412-317-1843 (Int’l)

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through May 26, 2023, by dialing US: 1-877-344-7529, Canada: 1-855-669-9658 or International: 1-412-317-0088 and entering Conference ID # 6741654.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2239


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 016 M - -
Net income 2023 579 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 071 M 6 071 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 40 900
Free-Float 74,1%
