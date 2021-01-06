Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mohawk Industries, Inc.    MHK

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MHK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call on the Web

01/06/2021 | 04:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALHOUN, Ga., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings release on Thursday February 11, 2021 you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday February 12, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

     
What:Mohawk Industries, Inc. 4th Quarter 2020 Earnings Call   
     
When:February 12, 2021    
 11:00 am ET   
     
Where:www.mohawkind.com   
 Select Investor Information   
     
How:Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or    
 Live Conference Call:Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)  
  Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int’l)
  Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int’l)
  Conference ID: 7346226         

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through March 12, 2021 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int’l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 7346226.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Frank Boykin, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2695


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:26pMohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Fourth Quarter 2020 Conferenc..
GL
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Mohawk Industries Insider Granted Stock Award, Slowing 90-Day S..
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Mohawk Industries Gets Stock Award, Does not Sell, S..
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Mohawk Industries Granted Stock Award Amid 90-Day Se..
MT
2020MOHAWK INDUSTRIES : Barclays Adjusts Mohawk Industries' Price Target to $160 fro..
MT
2020MOHAWK INDUSTRIES : Deutsche Bank Upgrades Mohawk Industries to Hold From Sell; ..
MT
2020UBS Starts Mohawk Industries at Neutral With $134 Price Target
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Mohawk Industries Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020JPMorgan Upgrades Mohawk Industries to Overweight From Neutral, Adjusts Price..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Mohawk Industries Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 394 M - -
Net income 2020 463 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 611 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 867 M 9 867 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 41 800
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mohawk Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 137,36 $
Last Close Price 138,59 $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
W. Christopher Wellborn President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank Hubbard Boykin Chief Financial Officer
Jana Kanyadan Chief Information Officer & SVP
Bruce C. Bruckmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-1.67%9 867
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.73%8 291
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.2.94%7 038
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-3.07%5 690
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.11%5 510
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.0.27%3 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ