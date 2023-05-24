Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mohawk Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHK   US6081901042

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MHK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:51:34 2023-05-24 pm EDT
93.95 USD   -1.87%
02:53pUSA Today Ranks Mohawk Industries Among America's Climate Leaders
GL
05/01UBS Adjusts Mohawk Industries Price Target to $120 From $127, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/28MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
News 
All News

USA Today Ranks Mohawk Industries Among America's Climate Leaders

05/24/2023 | 02:53pm EDT
Only Flooring Manufacturer to Receive Prestigious Honor for Reducing Emissions

CALHOUN, Ga., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, the world’s largest flooring manufacturer (NYSE: MHK), has earned a place among America’s Climate Leaders presented by USA Today. Mohawk was the only flooring manufacturer among the businesses recognized for making the greatest reductions in their carbon footprint.

“To be ranked as one of America’s Climate Leaders is a great honor and reflects the great work being accomplished by thousands of our associates across our global operations,” said Malisa Maynard, Mohawk’s vice president of sustainability. “We are continuing to identify new and innovative ways to lower greenhouse gas emissions while creating sustainable products that improve homes and public spaces in approximately 170 countries.”

Mohawk is recognized as a worldwide leader in sustainability with one of the most comprehensive collections of environmentally sensitive products for residential and commercial spaces. Mohawk’s portfolio encompasses the industry’s best-known brands across all product categories, including carpet and rugs (Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Karastan, Mohawk Home, Godfrey Hirst), ceramic tile and countertops (Daltile, American Olean, Marazzi) and premium laminate, luxury vinyl tile, sheet vinyl and wood (Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step). All Mohawk Group commercial flooring products are carbon neutral plus a five percent offset.

USA Today is America’s largest national newspaper with an average daily readership of 2.6 million and 133 million unique monthly visits to its website. The newspaper’s climate leadership rankings are presented in collaboration with Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America’s Climate Leaders were determined by evaluating thousands of U.S.-based public and private companies with revenues of more than $50 million. Companies that achieved the highest year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) from 2019 through 2021 were included in the list published in USA Today’s May 24 print and digital editions.

The entire list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023 can be viewed at Climate change needs carbon emissions cut. Which companies do it best? (usatoday.com). Mohawk’s complete sustainability report can be viewed at mohawksustainability.com. The Company updates its report each September in conjunction with its participation in NYC Climate Week.

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is the leading global manufacturer of flooring products that enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring as well as chipboard, melamine board, high pressure laminate decorative panels and insulation products. Mohawk’s industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate its brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Mohawk’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Mohawk Home, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Contact:Robert Webb, Corporate Communications, robert_webb@mohawkind.com

