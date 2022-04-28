Moho Resources : Exploration Update Silver Swan North

EXPLORATION UPDATE - SILVER SWAN NORTH
HIGHLIGHTS:
• High grade bedrock gold mineralisation within a broader zone of gold and arsenic anomalism was intersected in RC hole 21SSC009 close to Tyrell's gold prospect:
- 3m @ 4.27 g/t Au from 106m including 1m @ 11.6 g/t Au from 106m
- 2m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 110m
- 2m @ 0.79 g/t Au from 113 including 1m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 113m
• Diamond drilling: 21SSC005 extended from 165m with diamond drilling to test Omrah EM anomaly:
- 1st Conductor intersected at 377.2m downhole and identified to be a black shale unit associated with massive pyrrhotite mineralisation
- 2nd Conductor intersected at 480m downhole identified as large shear zone
- Hole cased for follow-up down-hole EM survey
• RC holes 21SSC011 - 21SSC014 drilled at Wise prospect all intersected ultramafic units and holes cased for down-hole EM surveys
• Report submitted to DMIRS for part-payment of ~$100,000 of EIS co-funded drilling grant
NEXT STEPS:
• Down-hole EM surveying of diamond hole and RC holes
• Geochemical review of Black Swan South and greater Silver Swan North Project
• Ground EM survey at Black Swan South
• Drilling of updated geochemical and geophysical targets
"The high-grade bedrock gold intersection within a broad zone of anomalism in 21SSC009 is very encouraging and reinforces the prospectivity of the gold trend recently identified by
Aircore drilling across the Tyrells and Hodges Gold prospects"
Mr Shane Sadleir, Moho Managing Director
Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) (Moho or Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Reverse Circulation and diamond drilling programs carried out at the Omrah and Wise Nickel prospects in late 2021 /early 2022 within the Silver Swan North project (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Moho's Silver Swan North Project tenements, including optioned tenements with interpreted GSWA Ultramafic units
Table 1: Reverse Circulation drilling collar details
|
HoleID
|
Z51_East
|
Z51_North
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azi
|
Dip
|
21SSC001
|
363133
|
6639066
|
402
|
198
|
232
|
-60
|
21SSC002
|
363301
|
6639180
|
404
|
162
|
232
|
-60
|
21SSC003
|
363060
|
6639016
|
401
|
186
|
232
|
-60
|
21SSC004
|
363219
|
6639124
|
404
|
198
|
232
|
-60
|
21SSC005
|
363385
|
6639237
|
400
|
165
|
232
|
-60
|
21SSC006
|
363468
|
6639293
|
405
|
198
|
232
|
-60
|
21SSC007
|
363552
|
6639350
|
406
|
201
|
232
|
-60
|
21SSC008
|
363633
|
6639405
|
405
|
198
|
232
|
-60
|
21SSC009
|
363718
|
6639463
|
405
|
192
|
232
|
-60
|
21SSC010
|
363799
|
6639517
|
407
|
198
|
232
|
-60
|
21SSC011
|
363325
|
6639950
|
402
|
300
|
232
|
-60
|
21SSC012
|
363450
|
6640031
|
404
|
264
|
232
|
-60
|
21SSC013
|
363275
|
6640155
|
393
|
300
|
232
|
-60
|
21SSC014
|
363400
|
6640237
|
404
|
300
|
232
|
-60
Figure 3: RC Collar locations
A total of 14 holes were completed totalling 3,060 metres of drilling (Table 1, Figure 2).
|
HoleID
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
(m)
|
Grade (g/t Au)
|
Significant intercept
|
21SSC009
|
106
|
109
|
3
|
4.27
|
3m @ 4.27 g/t Au from 106m including 1m @ 11.6 g/t Au from 106m
|
21SSC009
|
110
|
112
|
2
|
0.42
|
2m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 110m
|
21SSC009
|
113
|
115
|
2
|
0.79
|
2m @ 0.79 g/t Au from 113 including 1m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 113m
Gold Mineralisation:
High grade bedrock gold mineralisation was intersected in RC hole 21SSC009 close to Tyrell's gold prospect:
• 3m @ 4.27 g/t Au from 106m including 1m @ 11.6 g/t Au from 106m
• 2m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 110m
• 2m @ 0.79 g/t Au from 113 including 1m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 113m
• Mineralisation located within broader 29m-wide anomalous envelope averaging 0.5g/t Au
RC Drillhole 21SSC009 intersected a broad envelope of gold mineralisation from 106m downhole (Table 2). The gold mineralisation is contained in a felsic volcanic unit associated with minor pyrite mineralisation and quartz veining. Interestingly it can be noted the mineralised interval shows elevated arsenic concentrations and iron oxidation of volcanic units which bear resemblance to mineralised structures intersected at Moho's East Sampson Dam gold deposit.
Table 2 - Significant Intersections 21SSC009:
*Down-hole length, true width not known
Nickel Targets:
Lithogeochemistry confirmed that drillholes 21SSC001 - 008 failed to intersect any ultramafic lithologies (Figure 3) or any visible sulphide mineralisation > 1%. pXRF analysis indicated that no anomalous nickel greater than 1,000ppm Ni was intersected.
The RC drilling was unable to penetrate to a depth in which the EM conductor could be intercepted, requiring follow-up diamond drill testing.
21SSC011 - 21SSC014 were drilled into the "Wise" prospect, with all 4 drillholes intersecting ultramafic units. Preliminary XRF data shows no anomalous nickel was intersected. No visible sulphides (>1%) were evident in the logging (Figure 4).
Figure 5: Cross section (Looking NW) of RC drilling at Wise Ni target
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.