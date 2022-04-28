Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Moho Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOH   AU0000022402

MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED

(MOH)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/28 11:14:07 pm EDT
0.0530 AUD   +1.92%
04/28MOHO RESOURCES : Exploration Update Silver Swan North
PU
04/13Moho Resources Hits Gold Zones at Silver Swan North Project
MT
04/12MOHO RESOURCES : Exploration Update - Tyrells And Hodges Gold Prospects
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moho Resources : Exploration Update Silver Swan North

04/28/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXPLORATION UPDATE - SILVER SWAN NORTH

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • High grade bedrock gold mineralisation within a broader zone of gold and arsenic anomalism was intersected in RC hole 21SSC009 close to Tyrell's gold prospect:

    • - 3m @ 4.27 g/t Au from 106m including 1m @ 11.6 g/t Au from 106m

    • - 2m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 110m

    • - 2m @ 0.79 g/t Au from 113 including 1m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 113m

  • Diamond drilling: 21SSC005 extended from 165m with diamond drilling to test Omrah EM anomaly:

    • - 1st Conductor intersected at 377.2m downhole and identified to be a black shale unit associated with massive pyrrhotite mineralisation

    • - 2nd Conductor intersected at 480m downhole identified as large shear zone

    • - Hole cased for follow-up down-hole EM survey

  • RC holes 21SSC011 - 21SSC014 drilled at Wise prospect all intersected ultramafic units and holes cased for down-hole EM surveys

  • Report submitted to DMIRS for part-payment of ~$100,000 of EIS co-funded drilling grant

NEXT STEPS:

  • Down-hole EM surveying of diamond hole and RC holes

  • Geochemical review of Black Swan South and greater Silver Swan North Project

  • Ground EM survey at Black Swan South

  • Drilling of updated geochemical and geophysical targets

"The high-grade bedrock gold intersection within a broad zone of anomalism in 21SSC009 is very encouraging and reinforces the prospectivity of the gold trend recently identified by

Aircore drilling across the Tyrells and Hodges Gold prospects"

-

Mr Shane Sadleir, Moho Managing Director

For personal use only

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) (Moho or Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Reverse Circulation and diamond drilling programs carried out at the Omrah and Wise Nickel prospects in late 2021 /early 2022 within the Silver Swan North project (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Moho's Silver Swan North Project tenements, including optioned tenements with interpreted GSWA Ultramafic units

Table 1: Reverse Circulation drilling collar details

For personal use only

HoleID

Z51_East

Z51_North

RL

Depth

Azi

Dip

21SSC001

363133

6639066

402

198

232

-60

21SSC002

363301

6639180

404

162

232

-60

21SSC003

363060

6639016

401

186

232

-60

21SSC004

363219

6639124

404

198

232

-60

21SSC005

363385

6639237

400

165

232

-60

21SSC006

363468

6639293

405

198

232

-60

21SSC007

363552

6639350

406

201

232

-60

21SSC008

363633

6639405

405

198

232

-60

21SSC009

363718

6639463

405

192

232

-60

21SSC010

363799

6639517

407

198

232

-60

21SSC011

363325

6639950

402

300

232

-60

21SSC012

363450

6640031

404

264

232

-60

21SSC013

363275

6640155

393

300

232

-60

21SSC014

363400

6640237

404

300

232

-60

Figure 3: RC Collar locations

RC DRILLING

A total of 14 holes were completed totalling 3,060 metres of drilling (Table 1, Figure 2).

For personal use only

HoleID

From

To

Interval

(m)

Grade (g/t Au)

Significant intercept

21SSC009

106

109

3

4.27

3m @ 4.27 g/t Au from 106m including 1m @ 11.6 g/t Au from 106m

21SSC009

110

112

2

0.42

2m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 110m

21SSC009

113

115

2

0.79

2m @ 0.79 g/t Au from 113 including 1m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 113m

Gold Mineralisation:

High grade bedrock gold mineralisation was intersected in RC hole 21SSC009 close to Tyrell's gold prospect:

  • 3m @ 4.27 g/t Au from 106m including 1m @ 11.6 g/t Au from 106m

  • 2m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 110m

  • 2m @ 0.79 g/t Au from 113 including 1m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 113m

  • Mineralisation located within broader 29m-wide anomalous envelope averaging 0.5g/t Au

RC Drillhole 21SSC009 intersected a broad envelope of gold mineralisation from 106m downhole (Table 2). The gold mineralisation is contained in a felsic volcanic unit associated with minor pyrite mineralisation and quartz veining. Interestingly it can be noted the mineralised interval shows elevated arsenic concentrations and iron oxidation of volcanic units which bear resemblance to mineralised structures intersected at Moho's East Sampson Dam gold deposit.

Table 2 - Significant Intersections 21SSC009:

*Down-hole length, true width not known

Nickel Targets:

Lithogeochemistry confirmed that drillholes 21SSC001 - 008 failed to intersect any ultramafic lithologies (Figure 3) or any visible sulphide mineralisation > 1%. pXRF analysis indicated that no anomalous nickel greater than 1,000ppm Ni was intersected.

The RC drilling was unable to penetrate to a depth in which the EM conductor could be intercepted, requiring follow-up diamond drill testing.

21SSC011 - 21SSC014 were drilled into the "Wise" prospect, with all 4 drillholes intersecting ultramafic units. Preliminary XRF data shows no anomalous nickel was intersected. No visible sulphides (>1%) were evident in the logging (Figure 4).

Figure 5: Cross section (Looking NW) of RC drilling at Wise Ni target

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Moho Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED
04/28MOHO RESOURCES : Exploration Update Silver Swan North
PU
04/13Moho Resources Hits Gold Zones at Silver Swan North Project
MT
04/12MOHO RESOURCES : Exploration Update - Tyrells And Hodges Gold Prospects
PU
04/12Moho Resources Limited Announces Exploration Update - Tyrells and Hodges Gold Prospects
CI
03/30MOHO RESOURCES : Black Swan South Nickel Prospect Exploration Update
PU
03/30Moho Resources Limited Provides Initial Assessment of the Nickel Exploration Potential ..
CI
03/28MOHO RESOURCES : Notification of cessation of securities - MOH
PU
03/21MOHO RESOURCES : 121 Investor Presentation
PU
03/13Moho Resources Starts Diamond Drilling at Western Australia's Silver Swan North Project..
MT
03/13Moho Resources Limited Announces That Diamond Drilling Commenced At Omrah Nickel Target
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,99 M -1,41 M -1,41 M
Net cash 2021 0,74 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,77 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Moho Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shane Beatty Sadleir Managing Director & Executive Director
Terence Ernest James Streeter Non-Executive Chairman
Ralph Winter Secretary, Director & Commercial Director
Adrian Larking Non-Executive Director
Robert Affleck Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED-17.46%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION18.16%57 246
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION18.54%39 504
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED5.10%25 108
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS1.43%23 896
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.6.41%20 298