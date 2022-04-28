Moho Resources : Exploration Update Silver Swan North

EXPLORATION UPDATE - SILVER SWAN NORTH

HIGHLIGHTS:

• High grade bedrock gold mineralisation within a broader zone of gold and arsenic anomalism was intersected in RC hole 21SSC009 close to Tyrell's gold prospect: - 3m @ 4.27 g/t Au from 106m including 1m @ 11.6 g/t Au from 106m - 2m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 110m - 2m @ 0.79 g/t Au from 113 including 1m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 113m

• Diamond drilling: 21SSC005 extended from 165m with diamond drilling to test Omrah EM anomaly: - 1st Conductor intersected at 377.2m downhole and identified to be a black shale unit associated with massive pyrrhotite mineralisation - 2nd Conductor intersected at 480m downhole identified as large shear zone - Hole cased for follow-up down-hole EM survey

• RC holes 21SSC011 - 21SSC014 drilled at Wise prospect all intersected ultramafic units and holes cased for down-hole EM surveys

• Report submitted to DMIRS for part-payment of ~$100,000 of EIS co-funded drilling grant

NEXT STEPS:

• Down-hole EM surveying of diamond hole and RC holes

• Geochemical review of Black Swan South and greater Silver Swan North Project

• Ground EM survey at Black Swan South

• Drilling of updated geochemical and geophysical targets

"The high-grade bedrock gold intersection within a broad zone of anomalism in 21SSC009 is very encouraging and reinforces the prospectivity of the gold trend recently identified by

Aircore drilling across the Tyrells and Hodges Gold prospects"

-

Mr Shane Sadleir, Moho Managing Director

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) (Moho or Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Reverse Circulation and diamond drilling programs carried out at the Omrah and Wise Nickel prospects in late 2021 /early 2022 within the Silver Swan North project (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Moho's Silver Swan North Project tenements, including optioned tenements with interpreted GSWA Ultramafic units

Table 1: Reverse Circulation drilling collar details

HoleID Z51_East Z51_North RL Depth Azi Dip 21SSC001 363133 6639066 402 198 232 -60 21SSC002 363301 6639180 404 162 232 -60 21SSC003 363060 6639016 401 186 232 -60 21SSC004 363219 6639124 404 198 232 -60 21SSC005 363385 6639237 400 165 232 -60 21SSC006 363468 6639293 405 198 232 -60 21SSC007 363552 6639350 406 201 232 -60 21SSC008 363633 6639405 405 198 232 -60 21SSC009 363718 6639463 405 192 232 -60 21SSC010 363799 6639517 407 198 232 -60 21SSC011 363325 6639950 402 300 232 -60 21SSC012 363450 6640031 404 264 232 -60 21SSC013 363275 6640155 393 300 232 -60 21SSC014 363400 6640237 404 300 232 -60

Figure 3: RC Collar locations

RC DRILLING

A total of 14 holes were completed totalling 3,060 metres of drilling (Table 1, Figure 2).

For personal use only HoleID From To Interval (m) Grade (g/t Au) Significant intercept 21SSC009 106 109 3 4.27 3m @ 4.27 g/t Au from 106m including 1m @ 11.6 g/t Au from 106m 21SSC009 110 112 2 0.42 2m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 110m 21SSC009 113 115 2 0.79 2m @ 0.79 g/t Au from 113 including 1m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 113m

Gold Mineralisation:

High grade bedrock gold mineralisation was intersected in RC hole 21SSC009 close to Tyrell's gold prospect:

• 3m @ 4.27 g/t Au from 106m including 1m @ 11.6 g/t Au from 106m

• 2m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 110m

• 2m @ 0.79 g/t Au from 113 including 1m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 113m

• Mineralisation located within broader 29m-wide anomalous envelope averaging 0.5g/t Au

RC Drillhole 21SSC009 intersected a broad envelope of gold mineralisation from 106m downhole (Table 2). The gold mineralisation is contained in a felsic volcanic unit associated with minor pyrite mineralisation and quartz veining. Interestingly it can be noted the mineralised interval shows elevated arsenic concentrations and iron oxidation of volcanic units which bear resemblance to mineralised structures intersected at Moho's East Sampson Dam gold deposit.

Table 2 - Significant Intersections 21SSC009:

*Down-hole length, true width not known

Nickel Targets:

Lithogeochemistry confirmed that drillholes 21SSC001 - 008 failed to intersect any ultramafic lithologies (Figure 3) or any visible sulphide mineralisation > 1%. pXRF analysis indicated that no anomalous nickel greater than 1,000ppm Ni was intersected.

The RC drilling was unable to penetrate to a depth in which the EM conductor could be intercepted, requiring follow-up diamond drill testing.

21SSC011 - 21SSC014 were drilled into the "Wise" prospect, with all 4 drillholes intersecting ultramafic units. Preliminary XRF data shows no anomalous nickel was intersected. No visible sulphides (>1%) were evident in the logging (Figure 4).

Figure 5: Cross section (Looking NW) of RC drilling at Wise Ni target