Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Moho Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOH   AU0000022402

MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED

(MOH)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moho Resources : Proposed issue of securities - MOH

12/10/2021 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

10/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.085 expiring 3

2,666,667

confirmed

years from the date of issue

MOH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,666,667

Proposed +issue date

19/1/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

156217971

1.3

ASX issuer code

MOH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

19/1/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

No

Comments

personal

P rt 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ASX +security code and description

MOH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 2,666,667

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.06000

only

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

use

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

personal

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o

of the proposed +securities are appropriate and

+securities on ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.085 expiring

3 years from the date of issue

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

For

2,666,667

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Free attaching options

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

only

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD 0.0850

19/1/2025

use

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

MOH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:MOH)

personal

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Refer to Schedule C of the Notice of Annual General Meeting lodged with ASX on 10 December 2021

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date 19/1/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

For

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

19/1/2022

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Moho Resources Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED
01:32aMOHO RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - MOH
PU
12/01MOHO RESOURCES : Resurgence Conference Presentation Dec21
PU
11/28Moho Resources Starts Drilling at Western Australia's Silver Swan North Project; Shares..
MT
11/28Moho Resources Ltd Announces RC Drilling Commence At Omrah Nickel Target
CI
11/11Moho Increases Nickel Exposure at Silver Swan North- Amended
PU
11/11Moho Resources Limited entered into a binding Heads of Agreement to acquire Moho Resour..
CI
11/10Moho Increases Nickel Exposure At Silver Swan North
PU
11/10Moho Resources Ltd Increases Nickel Exposure at Silver Swan North
CI
11/02Moho Resources Lodges Application for 11 Exploration Licenses in Western Australia
MT
11/01Moho Resources Ltd Lodges Applications with Department of Mines Industry Regulation and..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,99 M -1,42 M -1,42 M
Net cash 2021 0,74 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,55 M 5,39 M 5,40 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Moho Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shane Beatty Sadleir Managing Director & Executive Director
Terence Ernest James Streeter Non-Executive Chairman
Ralph Winter Secretary, Director & Commercial Director
Adrian Larking Non-Executive Director
Robert Affleck Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED-33.33%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-5.89%45 033
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.86%33 110
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-11.32%24 735
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.64%18 633
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-8.77%13 758