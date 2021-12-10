Moho Resources : Proposed issue of securities - MOH
12/10/2021 | 01:32am EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/12/2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.085 expiring 3
2,666,667
confirmed
years from the date of issue
MOH
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
2,666,667
Proposed +issue date
19/1/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
156217971
1.3
ASX issuer code
MOH
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
10/12/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
19/1/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Actual
No
Comments
P rt 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
MOH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 2,666,667
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.06000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o
of the proposed +securities are appropriate and
+securities on ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.085 expiring
3 years from the date of issue
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
2,666,667
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Free attaching options
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Options details
+Security currency
AUD - Australian Dollar
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD 0.0850
19/1/2025
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
MOH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:MOH)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Refer to Schedule C of the Notice of Annual General Meeting lodged with ASX on 10 December 2021
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date 19/1/2022
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
19/1/2022
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes
Moho Resources Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:31:09 UTC.