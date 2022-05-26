Log in
    MOH   AU0000022402

MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED

(MOH)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/26 01:58:37 am EDT
0.0390 AUD   +14.71%
MOHO RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - MOH
PU
05/06Moho Resources Generates Targets at Silver Swan North Project
MT
05/05Moho Resources Limited Announces Positive Geochemical Nickel Review of Black Swan South
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moho Resources : Proposed issue of securities - MOH

05/26/2022 | 02:39am EDT
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

26/5/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unquoted Options with an exercise price of $0.05 and

29,532,169

confirmed

expiring on 31 January 2024

MOH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

30,167,169

Proposed +issue date

3/6/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

MOHO RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

156217971

1.3

ASX issuer code

MOH

  The announcement is New announcement
  Date of this announcement

26/5/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

15/7/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

No

Comments

Placement shares to be issued using existing placement capacity, Lead Manager shares and free attaching options

personal

require shareholder approval

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ASX +security code and description

MOH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

29,532,169

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03300

only

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

use

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

personal

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o

of the proposed +securities are appropriate and

+securities on ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unquoted Options with an exercise price of $0.05 and

expiring on 31 January 2024

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

For

29,532,169

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Free attaching options

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

only

Options details

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD 0.0500

31/1/2024

use

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

MOH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:MOH)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

personal

ASX +security code and description

Will the proposed issue of this

Is the proposed security a 'New

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

MOH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

635,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Moho Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 06:38:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
