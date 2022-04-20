Mohota Industries : CIRP - Change in Resolutional Professional

MOHOTA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Formerly Known as 'The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & Wvg. Mills Ltd.')

Corporate Office: Post Box No.1, Hinganghat, Dist. Wardha, Maharashtra - 442 301

Web: www.mohotaindustries.com E-mail: info@rsrmm.com

CIN: L99999MH1946PLC005261

Dtd: 20/04/2022

The Manager (Listing), BSE Ltd., Rotunda Building, 1st Floor, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 440 001 Code: 530047 The Manager (Listing), National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Plot No. C/1, G Block Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051 Code: MOHOTAIND

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Ref:Appointment/ Replacement of the Resolution Professional;

Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015

This is to inform that, further to the approval of Committee of Creditors in its meeting held on 08.12.2021 for replacement of erstwhile Resolution Professional Mr. Mahesh Kumar Gupta, having IBBI Registration No.: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00478/2017-18/10866 with Mr.

Ashish Avinash Saoji having IBBI Registration No.: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P01268/2018-2019/12150.

National Company Law Tribunal vide its order Dated 23.03.2022 (Copy attached) approved the appointment of Mr. Ashish Avinash Saoji having IBBI Registration No.: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P01268/2018-2019/12150 as a Resolution Professional in place of Mr. Mahesh Kumar Gupta, Insolvency Resolution Professional.

Further Mr. Mahesh Kumar Gupta handed over the charge to Mr. Ashish Avinash Saoji, Resolution Professional w.e.f. 20th April, 2022.

This is for your kind information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

FOR MOHOTA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(A Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process by NCLT order dated 30 August, 2021)

________________________

Pradip Wasudeorao Harne Director

DIN: 09084304

Regd. Office : 409, 4th Floor, 174 Gold Mohur CHS Ltd, Shamaldas Gandhi Marg, Kalbadevi, Mumbai-02 [M.S.]

NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL

COURT-V, MUMBAI BENCH

51. IA/703(MB)2022

IA/747(MB)2022

IA/444(MB)2022

IN

C.P. (IB)/66(MB)2020

CORAM:

SMT. ANURADHA SANJAY BHATIA,SMT. SUCHITRA KANUPARTHI,

MEMBER (T)

MEMBER (J)ORDER SHEET OF THE HEARING OF MUMBAI BENCH OF THE NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL ON 23.03.2022.

NAME OF THE PARTIES: M/S. SHREE SHYAM TRADING COMPANY

V/s

M/S. MOHOTA INDUSTRIES LTD

SECTION : Sec 9 of IBC 2016

ORDER

IA/703(MB)2022

1. This is an application filed seeking substitution of the RP. The CoC in its 1st meeting which is held on 08.12.2021 had resolved to replace the erstwhile RP Mr. Mahesh Gupta with Mr. Ashish Avinash Saoji as the RP in the said matter.

2. In view of the Resolution passed by the COC member in its 1st meeting and appointed Mr. Ashish Avinash Saoji having Registration No. IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P01268/2018-2019/12150 as a Resolution Professional. The Resolution of the CoC is as follows:

3. This Bench approves the appointment of RP in the said matter. The IA/703(MB)2022is allowed and disposed off with the above terms. IA/444(MB)2022

4. This is an application filed under section 19(2) of the Code. The Bench has directed to issue a Court notice on 28.02.2022. however, the counsel for the Applicant has not yet filed the affidavit of service.

5. The counsel for the Applicant has directed to take out personal notice and intimate the next date of hearing to the other side.

6. The matter is adjourned to 28.04.2022. IA/747(MB)2022

7. This is an application filed seeking an extension of 90 days and the order of admission was passed on 30.08.2021.

8. However, the Bench has granted an extension of 70 days earlier post the period of CIRP and came to an end on 07.05.2022. The professional appearing for the RP mentions that they have issued a Form G and hopefully they will get a resolution plan and hence require an extension of 90 days.

9. The CoC in its 3rd meeting which is held on 21.02.2022 have resolved to seek an extension of 90 days and now the CIRP would come to an end on 05.08.2022. The resolution of CoC is as follows;

10. This Bench approves an extension of 90 days and the

IA/747(MB)2022 is allowed with the above directions.