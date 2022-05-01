MOIL : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

MOIL LIMITED

(A Government of India Enterprise)

Regd. Off.: MOIL Bhawan, 1A Katol Road, NAGPUR - 440 013

Website:www.moil.nic.in, E-Mail ID: co mpliance@moil.nic.in, Ph.: 0712- 2806182, Fax: 0712-2591661, CIN: L99999MH1962GOI012398

CS/NSE-BSE/2022-23/ To, To, The GM (Listing), Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C-1, G Block, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Dalal Street Mumbai - 400053 Mumbai- 400001 Date: 01.05.2022

Sub:- Information relating to fixation of price of different grades of Manganese Ore for

1st Quarter 2022-23(Apr-Jun'2022) effective from 01.05.2022

Stock Code: NSE - MOIL

BSE - 533286

Dear Sir/Madam,

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that in line with the business practice of fixing/revising prices of Manganese Ore and other products, the Company has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01.05.2021 as under.

1.

The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn-44% and above have been continued as prevailing since 01.04.2022 w.e.f. midnight of 30.04.2022/01.05.2022.

2. The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore and Chemical grades have been decreased by 10 % on the prices prevailing since 01.04.2022 w.e.f. midnight of 30.04.2022/01.05.2022.

3.

The prices of manganese ore SMGR(Mn-30% & Mn-25%) and Fines have been decreased by 5 % on the price prevailing since 01.04.2022 w.e.f. midnight of 30.04.2022/01.05.2022.

This is for your kind information.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully, For MOIL Limited

N.D. Pandey (Company Secretary& Compliance Officer)