  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. MOIL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533286   INE490G01020

MOIL LIMITED

(533286)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
178.05 INR   +0.23%
04:37aMOIL : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
04/02MOIL Limited Reports Sales Results for Fiscal 2022
CI
03/29MOIL Limited Announces Change in Directorate
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOIL : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

05/01/2022 | 04:37am EDT
MOIL LIMITED

(A Government of India Enterprise)

Regd. Off.: MOIL Bhawan, 1A Katol Road, NAGPUR - 440 013

Website:www.moil.nic.in, E-Mail ID: co mpliance@moil.nic.in, Ph.: 0712- 2806182, Fax: 0712-2591661, CIN: L99999MH1962GOI012398

CS/NSE-BSE/2022-23/

To,

To,

The GM (Listing),

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C-1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400053

Mumbai- 400001

Date: 01.05.2022

Sub:- Information relating to fixation of price of different grades of Manganese Ore for

1st Quarter 2022-23(Apr-Jun'2022) effective from 01.05.2022

Stock Code: NSE - MOIL

BSE - 533286

Dear Sir/Madam,

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that in line with the business practice of fixing/revising prices of Manganese Ore and other products, the Company has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01.05.2021 as under.

1.

The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn-44% and above have been continued as prevailing since 01.04.2022 w.e.f. midnight of 30.04.2022/01.05.2022.

2. The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore and Chemical grades have been decreased by 10 % on the prices prevailing since 01.04.2022 w.e.f. midnight of 30.04.2022/01.05.2022.

3.

The prices of manganese ore SMGR(Mn-30% & Mn-25%) and Fines have been decreased by 5 % on the price prevailing since 01.04.2022 w.e.f. midnight of 30.04.2022/01.05.2022.

This is for your kind information.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully, For MOIL Limited

N.D. Pandey (Company Secretary& Compliance Officer)

Disclaimer

Moil Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
