EU, Hungary split over money to refineries in talks on Russia oil ban - sources

BRUSSELS, May 17 (Reuters) - The European Union and Hungary
are negotiating financial support to Budapest so that it lifts
its veto on the bloc's planned embargo on Russian oil, but they
remain split over funds for refineries, sources told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The EU commission this month proposed a new package of
sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which
would include a total ban on oil imports in six months' time,
but the measures have not yet been adopted, with Hungary being
among the most vocal critics of the plan.
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday
that the total cost for Hungary to wean itself off Russian
energy would be up to 18 billion euros.
But in talks with the EU, Budapest has indicated that a much
smaller figure could be enough in the short-term to address its
concerns.
It has demanded about 750 million euros ($790.4 million) to
be invested in expanding an oil pipeline that connects the
country to Croatia, and to convert refineries that run on
Russian oil to different types of crude, Szijjarto and sources
said.
Of these funds, up to 550 million euros ($579.6
million)would be needed to upgrade two refineries run by
Hungarian energy group MOL in Hungary and Slovakia
which can currently only process Russian oil.
MOL had said the cost for the upgrade will be between $500
million and $700 million.
The EU has repeatedly shown its backing to the expansion of
the Croatian pipeline, but is dithering about offering Hungary
full support to convert private refineries, as that could be an
unfair aid in breach of the bloc's competition rules, one
official familiar with the talks told Reuters, adding that talks
were under way about how much could be offered.
The official also said that Hungary's alternative request to
fully exempt piped oil from sanctions against Russia was "a
complete no go". Hungary receives 65% of its oil from a Russian
pipeline.
Talks were still under way on Tuesday to break the deadlock,
with one diplomat saying Hungary was expecting some funds in a
package of measures to wean the EU off Russian energy and make
the bloc's economy greener, which the Commission will unveil on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9489 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Additional
reporting by John Chalmers in Brussels and Krisztina Than in
Budapest; Editing by Alison Williams)