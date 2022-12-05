Advanced search
    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
2844.00 HUF   +0.28%
Hungary's MOL reports fuel shortage due to lack of imports

12/05/2022 | 01:08pm EST
BUDAPEST, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said on Monday it faced a partial shortage of fuel stocks across almost its entire network of filling stations over the weekend as many people started stockpiling.

In an emailed reply to Reuters' questions, MOL said the primary cause of the fuel shortage was a lack of imports. Foreign players have cut their fuel shipments to Hungary since the government capped petrol and diesel prices last year.

A Reuters photographer found that some petrol stations in Budapest had run out of fuel, while others still offered several types of gasoline.

MOL also said its experts have been working non-stop on the maintenance of the Danube refinery, which is currently operating at 50-55% capacity, to get the plant running at full strength again.

"At the weekend, we saw fuel purchases increasing by more than one and a half relative to a normal market situation," MOL said. "Panic buying started and many are stockpiling, which led to a partial shortage of stocks across almost our entire network of filling stations."

Late last month MOL said it was temporarily curbing fuel deliveries to some retailers in Hungary as oil supplies from Russia fell below normal levels on the Druzhba pipeline.

Maintenance at its main Danube refinery had caused a drop in capacity, affecting all of MOL's products.

The government a year ago capped the price of petrol and diesel at 480 forints ($1.22) per litre, which now applies to drivers of privately owned vehicles, farm vehicles and taxis.

MOL has called for an end to the price caps, which have caused foreign players to cut their imports into Hungary.

The cap is due to expire at the end of December. The government has said it will decide whether to extend the measure based on information from MOL on whether the company is able to ensure supply.

"If conditions arise when there is not enough gasoline and diesel, then we need to take a step," Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Nov. 30.

The government did not reply to Reuters' questions on Monday.

($1 = 394.0400 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -3.72% 83.62 Delayed Quote.10.28%
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG 0.28% 2844 End-of-day quote.12.86%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.74% 62.572 Delayed Quote.-16.50%
WTI -3.92% 77.948 Delayed Quote.6.45%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 768 B 24 984 M 24 984 M
Net income 2022 879 B 2 247 M 2 247 M
Net Debt 2022 867 B 2 218 M 2 218 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,35x
Yield 2022 9,12%
Capitalization 1 798 B 4 573 M 4 598 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 24 218
Free-Float 33,5%
Technical analysis trends MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 844,00 HUF
Average target price 3 314,40 HUF
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Director
József Farkas Simola Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG12.86%4 598
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION79.54%452 436
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD14.95%212 363
BP PLC45.51%106 382
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.38%72 426
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION84.76%55 410