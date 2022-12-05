Hungary's MOL reports fuel shortage due to lack of imports

BUDAPEST, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group
MOL said on Monday it faced a partial shortage of fuel
stocks across almost its entire network of filling stations over
the weekend as many people started stockpiling.
In an emailed reply to Reuters' questions, MOL said the
primary cause of the fuel shortage was a lack of imports.
Foreign players have cut their fuel shipments to Hungary since
the government capped petrol and diesel prices last year.
A Reuters photographer found that some petrol stations in
Budapest had run out of fuel, while others still offered several
types of gasoline.
MOL also said its experts have been working non-stop on the
maintenance of the Danube refinery, which is currently operating
at 50-55% capacity, to get the plant running at full strength
again.
"At the weekend, we saw fuel purchases increasing by more
than one and a half relative to a normal market situation," MOL
said. "Panic buying started and many are stockpiling, which led
to a partial shortage of stocks across almost our entire network
of filling stations."
Late last month MOL said it was temporarily curbing fuel
deliveries to some retailers in Hungary as oil supplies from
Russia fell below normal levels on the Druzhba pipeline.
Maintenance at its main Danube refinery had caused a drop in
capacity, affecting all of MOL's products.
The government a year ago capped the price of petrol and
diesel at 480 forints ($1.22) per litre, which now applies to
drivers of privately owned vehicles, farm vehicles and taxis.
MOL has called for an end to the price caps, which have
caused foreign players to cut their imports into Hungary.
The cap is due to expire at the end of December. The
government has said it will decide whether to extend the measure
based on information from MOL on whether the company is able to
ensure supply.
"If conditions arise when there is not enough gasoline and
diesel, then we need to take a step," Prime Minister Viktor
Orban's chief of staff said on Nov. 30.
The government did not reply to Reuters' questions on
Monday.
($1 = 394.0400 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Jan Harvey)