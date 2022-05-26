Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  05-18
2716.00 HUF   -5.37%
06:35aInvestors rattled, Hungary's blue-chips plunge on windfall tax plan
RE
05/23MOL Holds Joint Public-Private Anti-piracy Drill with LNG Carrier 'LNG MARS'; Strengthening Anti-Piracy Measures Together with the Public and Private sector-
AQ
05/19Slovak refiner Slovnaft to start two-month outages on Friday
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investors rattled, Hungary's blue-chips plunge on windfall tax plan

05/26/2022 | 06:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's blue-chip stocks slumped on Thursday, with oil and gas group MOL and OTP leading losses after Budapest said it would impose windfall taxes on banks' and companies' "extra profits" to plug a budget gap.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's announcement late on Wednesday that his government will "oblige banks, insurers, large retail chains, the energy industry and trading firms, telecoms companies and airlines to pay a large part of their extra profits into two state funds" rattled investors and recalled memories of similar taxes Orban had used to fix the budget after he swept to power in 2010.

Some of those previous temporary special taxes are still in effect and squeezing the profits of a wide range of sectors, again boosting instability for investors, analysts said.

Orban needs to rein in a swelling budget deficit and prevent a marked slowdown in the economy while inflation is expected to accelerate into double digits in coming months.

His government is due to announce details of the measures at 1230 GMT. The banks and companies affected declined to comment ahead of the announcement. The central bank also declined to comment.

"The temporary sectoral windfall taxes do not affect manufacturing companies," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday, adding that Hungary still offered "the most competitive investment environment in Europe."

But MOL shares were down close to 9%, OTP fell 4.2%, trimming earlier even sharper losses, and Magyar Telekom stocks dropped almost 6% by 0950 GMT.

Orban said the new windfall taxes would be applied in 2022 and 2023. Some of his earlier special taxes -- like a tax on bank transactions -- have become a lasting part of Hungary's tax regime and banks have passed on the costs onto clients.

The new taxes will raise revenues for the budget, which has a big deficit after Orban's pre-election spending spree and caps on energy bills which helped him win a landslide last month.

But they signal instability for investors.

"These steps do not send a good message in terms of investor confidence ... as an investor you look at which sector will outperform, and you cannot find any because when you have a sector that outperforms, the government takes the profit away," said Bence Jozsa, an analyst at brokerage Equilor.

"This is what we can see now, and that's why stocks are plummeting."

Last week, Orban's new minister for economic development Marton Nagy told a parliament hearing that the government wanted to boost the share of domestic ownership in further key strategic sectors. Over the past decade, businessmen close to the government have acquired large chunks of the bank sector, media, and energy companies.

Nagy mentioned food retail chains, and insurance companies, and telecoms where "domestic ownership must become dominant." These are some of the sectors to be affected by the new taxes, which will squeeze companies' profit margins.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Jane Merriman and Bernadette Baum)

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -1.99% 191.7 Delayed Quote.-19.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.39% 114.79 Delayed Quote.45.50%
MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG 0.00% 410 End-of-day quote.-0.36%
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG -5.37% 2716 End-of-day quote.7.78%
OTP BANK NYRT. 1.84% 10775 End-of-day quote.-35.09%
WTI 0.39% 111.238 Delayed Quote.45.58%
All news about MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
06:35aInvestors rattled, Hungary's blue-chips plunge on windfall tax plan
RE
05/23MOL Holds Joint Public-Private Anti-piracy Drill with LNG Carrier 'LNG MARS'; Strengthe..
AQ
05/19Slovak refiner Slovnaft to start two-month outages on Friday
RE
05/18MOL Welcomes Junior High School Students on Workplace Visit; Offers Close-up Look at Ca..
AQ
05/17EU, Hungary split over money to refineries in talks on Russia oil ban - sources
RE
05/10MOL to Build 4 Additional LNG-fueled Car Carriers; Progressing towards '90 LNG-fueled V..
AQ
05/06TRANSCRIPT : MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, Q1 2022 Ear..
CI
05/05MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : Presentation of Q1 2022 results
PU
05/05MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : Prezentáció a 2022. I. negyedéves eredményekrő..
PU
05/05MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : Investor Presentation - May 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 562 B 23 560 M 23 560 M
Net income 2022 471 B 1 296 M 1 296 M
Net Debt 2022 767 B 2 109 M 2 109 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,06x
Yield 2022 6,78%
Capitalization 1 723 B 4 742 M 4 742 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 24 154
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 756,00 HUF
Average target price 3 414,82 HUF
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Director
József Farkas Simola Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG7.78%4 742
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION57.38%405 668
CHEVRON CORPORATION49.48%344 648
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.30%213 927
BP PLC29.46%103 494
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.67%75 267