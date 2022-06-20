MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Amendment of the share swap agreement with OTP Bank Plc.

MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market of the following:

The share swap agreement, concluded with OTP Bank Plc. ("OTP") on 16 April 2009 and last extended on 28 June 2017 in respect of 40,084,008 "A" series MOL ordinary shares owned by OTP and 24,000,000 OTP ordinary shares owned by MOL, has been further extended until 11 July 2027.

The amendment does not trigger any movement in MOL's treasury shares.