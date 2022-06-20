Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
2892.00 HUF   -0.28%
01:14pMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Amendment of the share swap agreement with OTP Bank Plc.
PU
06/16MOL Conducts Carbon-offset Voyage with Car Carrier; Offsetting CO2 Emissions from Ocean Transport of Completed Cars for Europe -
AQ
06/15MOL Transports Fire Engines to Paraguay; Drawing upon its Global Network to Implement a Unique Social Contribution Program -
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Amendment of the share swap agreement with OTP Bank Plc.

06/20/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market of the following:

The share swap agreement, concluded with OTP Bank Plc. ("OTP") on 16 April 2009 and last extended on 28 June 2017 in respect of 40,084,008 "A" series MOL ordinary shares owned by OTP and 24,000,000 OTP ordinary shares owned by MOL, has been further extended until 11 July 2027.

The amendment does not trigger any movement in MOL's treasury shares.

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 17:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
01:14pMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : Amendment of the share swap agreement with OTP Bank..
PU
06/16MOL Conducts Carbon-offset Voyage with Car Carrier; Offsetting CO2 Emissions from Ocean..
AQ
06/15MOL Transports Fire Engines to Paraguay; Drawing upon its Global Network to Implement a..
AQ
06/13MOL to Start Sea Trials of Panamax Bulk Carrier Powered by Biofuel
AQ
06/103 MOL Group-managed Vessels Recognized by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Tra..
AQ
06/08MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) revised the out..
PU
06/08MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) revised the out..
PU
06/08Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd - MOL Opens Training Center for Dynamic Positioning System; Ja..
AQ
06/08Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd MOL Welcomes Junior High School Students on Workplace Visit; O..
AQ
06/03Slovakia says hardest hit by Russia oil sanctions, expects solidarity
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 368 B 21 877 M 21 877 M
Net income 2022 434 B 1 134 M 1 134 M
Net Debt 2022 804 B 2 103 M 2 103 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,15x
Yield 2022 8,05%
Capitalization 1 808 B 4 728 M 4 728 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 24 154
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 892,00 HUF
Average target price 3 323,30 HUF
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Director
József Farkas Simola Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG14.76%4 728
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.74%362 841
CHEVRON CORPORATION26.44%291 539
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.37%210 793
BP PLC15.28%88 703
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.58%69 991