MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Articles of Associations

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

MOL Plc. was founded under the Act No. VI of 1988 as amended, through the transformation of the Hungarian Oil and Gas Corporation (OKGT) on the basis of the Government Resolution No. 3149/1991 (IV.11.), and in accordance with the Act No. XIII of 1989 and Act VII of 1990 which, in the meantime, have been repealed, whereas these Articles of Association have been amended in compliance with the provisions of the Act No. V of 2013 (the "Civil Code").

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

MOL HUNGARIAN OIL AND GAS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

Consolidated Version

20 October, 2022

The emboldened, italic provisions of Article 4 ("The seat of the Company") and the deletion of business premise 1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 59. HRSZ: 4197/5. from Attachment No. 2 of the Articles of Association (Business premises and branch offices) have been accepted - in compliance with the provisions of Article 15.2 r) of this Articles of Association - by the resolution of the Board of Directors on, 20 October, 2022. Date of entry into force of the amendments: 1 December, 2022.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

3 1. THE FOUNDATION DATE OF THE COMPANY

3 2. THE COMPANY'S REGISTRATION NUMBER

3 3. NAME OF THE COMPANY

3 THE ABBREVIATED TRADE NAME OF THE COMPANY

3 4. THE SEAT OF THE COMPANY

3 BUSINESS PREMISES AND BRANCH OFFICES OF THE COMPANY

3 5. THE COMPANY'S SCOPE OF ACTIVITY:

6 6. DURATION OF THE COMPANY

6 7. SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES

7 8. SHARES AND SHARE REGISTER

8 9. SHARES WITH CONSOLIDATED DENOMINATION

8 10. VOTING RIGHTS

9 11. TRANSFER OF SHARES

10 12. GENERAL MEETING

13 13. INVITATION TO THE GENERAL MEETING, QUORUM

14 14. PROCEEDINGS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

15 15. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

17 16. CONVENING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS PROCEDURES OF OPERATION

17 17. INCREASE AND DECREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL, AUTHORIZING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL

19 18. DOCUMENTS

19 19. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

20 20. REPRESENTATION

20 21. SIGNING ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

20 22. SUPERVISORY BOARD

21 23. BUSINESS YEAR

21 24. DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS

22 25. STATUTORY AUDITOR

22 26. PUBLICATIONS

22 27. TERMINATION

23 28. APPLICABLE LAW

23 29. LEGAL SUCCESSION

1. THE FOUNDATION DATE OF THE COMPANY

October 1, 1991

2. THE COMPANY'S REGISTRATION NUMBER

01-10-041683

3. NAME OF THE COMPANY

In Hungarian language: MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság

In English language: MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company

In German language: MOL Ungarische Öl und Gas Öffentliche Aktiengesellschaft

THE ABBREVIATED TRADE NAME OF THE COMPANY

In Hungarian language: MOL Nyrt.

In English language: MOL Plc.

In German language: MOL AG

4. THE SEAT OF THE COMPANY

1117 Budapest, Dombóvári út 28.

BUSINESS PREMISES AND BRANCH OFFICES OF THE COMPANY

See Annex 2.

5. THE COMPANY'S SCOPE OF ACTIVITY:

0610'08 Extraction of crude petroleum

0620'08 Extraction of natural gas

0910'08 Support activities for petroleum and natural gas extraction

1920'08 Manufacture of refined petroleum products (main activity)

2011'08 Manufacture of industrial gases

2014'08 Manufacture of other organic basic chemicals

2229'08 Manufacture of other plastic products

2591'08 Manufacture of steel drums and similar containers

3511'08 Production of electricity

3513'08 Distribution of electricity

3514'08 Trade of electricity

3521'08 Manufacture of gas

3522'08 Distribution of gaseous fuels through mains

3523'08 Trade of gas through mains

3530'08 Steam and air conditioning supply

3600'08 Water collection, treatment and supply

3700'08 Sewerage

3811'08 Collection of non-hazardous waste

3812'08 Collection of hazardous waste

3821'08 Treatment and disposal of non-hazardous waste

3822'08 Treatment and disposal of hazardous waste

3832'08 Recovery of sorted materials

4110'08 Development of building projects

4221'08 Construction of utility projects for fluids

4322'08 Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation

4520'08 Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles

4532'08 Retail trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories

4540'08 Sale, maintenance and repair of motorcycles and related parts and accessories

4641'08 Wholesale of textiles

4642'08 Wholesale of clothing and footwear

4643'08 Wholesale of electrical household appliances

4649'08 Wholesale of other household goods

4671'08 Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products

4675'08 Wholesale of chemical products

4676'08 Wholesale of other intermediate products

4711'08 Retail sale in non-specialised stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating

4719'08 Other retail sale in non-specialised stores

4721'08 Retail sale of fruit and vegetables in specialised stores

4722'08 Retail sale of meat and meat products in specialised stores

4723'08 Retail sale of fish, crustaceans and molluscs in specialised stores

4724'08 Retail sale of bread, cakes, flour confectionary and sugar confectionary in specialised stores

4725'08 Retail sale of beverages in specialised stores

4726'08 Retail sale of tobacco products in specialised stores

4729'08 Retail sale of food in specialised stores

4730'08 Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores

4741'08 Retail sale of computers, peripheral units and software in specialised stores

4742'08 Retail sale of telecommunications equipment in specialised stores

4743'08 Retail sale of audio and video equipment in specialised stores

4751'08 Retail sale of textiles in specialised stores

4752'08 Retail sale of hardware, paints and glass in specialised stores

4753'08 Retail sale of carpets, rugs, wall and floor coverings in specialised stores

4754'08 Retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores

4759'08 Retail sale of furniture, lighting equipment and other household articles in specialised stores

4761'08 Retail sale of books in specialised stores

4762'08 Retail sale of newspapers and stationery in specialised stores

4763'08 Retail sale of music and video recordings in specialised stores

4764'08 Retail sale of sporting equipment in specialised stores

4765'08 Retail sale of games and toys in specialised stores

4771'08 Retail sale of clothing in specialised stores

4772'08 Retail sale of footwear and leather goods in specialised stores

4773'08 Dispensing chemist in specialised stores

4774'08 Retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores

4775'08 Retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles in specialised stores

4776'08 Retail sale of flowers, plants, seeds, fertilizers, pet animals and pet food in specialised stores

4777'08 Retail sales of watches and jewellery

4778'08 Other retail sale of new goods in specialised stores

4791'08 Retail sale of via mail order houses or via Internet

4799'08 Other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets

4920'08 Freight rail transport

4931'08 Urban and suburban passenger land transport

4939'08 Other passenger land transport n.e.c.

4941'08 Freight transport by road

4950'08 Transport via pipeline

5040'08 Inland freight water transport

5210'08 Warehousing and storage

5221'08 Service activities incidental to land transportation

5222'08 Service activities incidental to water transportation

5223'08 Service activities incidental to air transportation

5224'08 Cargo handling

5229'08 Other transportation support activities

5320'08 Other postal and courier activities

5520'08 Holiday and other short-stay accommodation

5590'08 Other accommodation

5610'08 Restaurants and mobile food service activities

5621'08 Event catering activities

5629'08 Other food service activities

5630'08 Beverage serving activities

5814'08 Publishing of journals and periodicals

5819'08 Other publishing activities

6110'08 Wired telecommunications activities

6120'08 Wireless telecommunications activities

6130'08 Satellite telecommunications activities

6190'08 Other telecommunications activities

6203'08 Computer facilities management activities

6209'08 Other information technology and computer service activities

6311'08 Date processing, hosting and related activities

6312'08 Web portals

6399'08 Other information service activities n.e.c.

6512'08 Non-life insurance

6629'08 Other activities auxiliary to insurance and pension funding

6810'08 Buying and selling of own real estate

6820'08 Renting and operating of own or leased real estate

6832'08 Management of real estate on a fee or contract basis

7021'08 Public relations and communication activities

7022'08 Business and other management consultancy activities

7111'08 Architectural activities

7112'08 Engineering activities and related technical consultancy

7120'08 Technical testing and analysis

7211'08 Research and experimental development on biotechnology

7219'08 Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering

7311'08 Advertising agencies

7312'08 Media representation

7430'08 Translation and interpretation activities

7490'08 Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.

7711'08 Rental and leasing of cars and light motor vehicle

7712'08 Renting and leasing of trucks

7733'08 Renting and leasing of office machinery and equipment (including computers)

7739'08 Renting and leasing of other machinery, equipment and tangible goods n.e.c.

7740'08 Leasing of intellectual property and similar products, except copyrighted works

7911'08 Travel agency activities

7912'08 Tour operator activities

7990'08 Other reservation service and related activities

8020'08 Security systems service activities

8110'08 Combined facilities support activities

8121'08 General cleaning of buildings

8122'08 Other building and industrial cleaning activities

8129'08 Other cleaning activities

8211'08 Combined office administrative service activities

8219'08 Photocopying, document preparation and other specialised office support activities

8230'08 Organisation of conversations and trade shows

8299'08 Other business support service activities n.e.c.

8425'08 Fire service activities

8532'08 Technical and vocational secondary education

8551'08 Sports and recreation education

8552'08 Cultural education

8559'08 Other education n.e.c.

9200'08 Gambling and betting activities

6. DURATION OF THE COMPANY

The Company was established on October 1, 1991 for an indefinite term.

7. SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES

7.1. The Company is a publicly held company limited by shares.

7.2. The Company's share capital amounts to HUF 102,428,682,578 i.e. one hundred and two billion four hundred and twenty eight million six hundred and eighty two thousand five hundred seventy eight forint, represented by

a) 819,424,824 pieces registered ordinary shares of the series "A" with a par value of HUF 125 each, and 578 pieces of registered ordinary shares of the series "C" with a par value of HUF 1,001 each, issued at a price of HUF 6,000 each, in exchange for in kind contribution and providing identical rights to the holders of such shares, and

b) one (1) piece registered voting preference share of the series "B" with a par value of HUF 1,000 that entitles the holder thereof to preferential rights as specified in the present Articles of Association.

8. SHARES AND SHARE REGISTER

8.1. The shares shall be produced in dematerialised form.

8.2. The Board of Directors of the Company shall keep a share register, by share categories of the holders, of registered shares and general proxies, indicating the name (corporate name), address (seat), shareholding ratio of such shareholders or shareholders' proxies and indicating the series, number, and par value of the shares, as well as the date of registration, and in events specified under Article 8.6 the composition of the shareholder group to which the shareholder belongs in accordance with Article 10.1.1 and 10.1.2, and any other data that may be required to meet the requirements specified by law or these Articles of Association. The Board of Directors is entitled to commission a third person to keep the share register.

8.3. Shareholders' proxies may exercise the shareholders' rights only in respect of the shares registered on the security account kept with such shareholders' proxy, or in respect of the registered shares deposited at such proxy. The depository appointed by the Company issuing certificates of deposit on the Company's shares under foreign law abroad (See Article 10.1.1.) shall be registered in the share register as shareholders' proxy (nominee), if such depository requests so and if it provides for a power of attorney in compliance with the law applicable for the issuance of certificates of deposit and the deposit agreement. Any other registration into the share register shall only be made if the shareholder's proxy has deposited one copy of the letter of proxy, prepared as a public document or as a private document with full probative power, at the Company. Such letter of proxy shall unambiguously state the fact that the shareholder, issuing the letter of proxy is not subject to any limitation specified under Articles 10.1.1 and 10.1.2 of these Articles of Association, in the absence of that the registration into the share register may be refused.

8.4. The Board of Directors shall refuse the registration of any shareholder into the share register, if such shareholder fails to comply with the requirements specified by these Articles of Association.

8.5. Anyone may have access to the share register. Anyone concerning whom the share register contains current or deleted data may request a copy of the section which pertains to him or her from the Board of Directors or its delegate.

8.6. Each shareholder - at the shareholder's identification related to the closing of the share registry prior to the next general meeting - shall declare whether he, or he and any other shareholder belonging to the same shareholder group as specified in Articles 10.1.1 and 10.1.2 holds at least 2% of the Company's shares, together with the shares regarding which he asks for registration. In the event the conditions described in the previous sentence are met, the shareholder shall simultaneously report the composition of the shareholders' group in accordance with the provisions specified in Articles 10.1.1 and 10.1.2. In case the shareholder fails to comply with or performs incorrectly the obligation on reporting the composition of the shareholder group defined in the previous sentence, or in case there is a reasonable ground to assume that a shareholder made false representation regarding the composition of the shareholders' group, its voting right shall be suspended (and any time further on as well) and the shareholder shall be prevented from exercising it until full compliance with said requirements. Further, the shareholder shall, for the request of the Board of Directors, immediately identify the ultimate beneficial owner with respect to the shares owned by such shareholder. In case the shareholder fails to comply with the above request or in case there is a reasonable ground to assume that a shareholder made false representation to the Board of Directors, the shareholder's voting right shall be suspended and shall be prevented from exercising it until full compliance with said requirements. The compliance with the declaring and reporting obligations defined in this Article does not affect the reporting and announcing obligations of the shareholders under the legal regulations applicable to the acquisition of influence.

8.7. The Company shall regard and treat depositories, commissioned by the Company, issuing certificates of deposit on the Company's shares under foreign law abroad (See Article 10.1.1.), according to the registration in the share register, as shareholders' proxies (nominees) or as shareholders, subject to the condition that such depositories shall cause the holders of certificates of deposit to comply with the provisions of the present Articles of Association applicable to shareholders.

9. SHARES WITH CONSOLIDATED DENOMINATION

[Deleted]

10. VOTING RIGHTS

10.1. Every "A" class share with a par value of HUF 125 each (i.e. one hundred and twenty-five forint) entitles the holder thereof to have one vote and every "C" class share with a par value of 1,001 each (i.e. one thousand one forint) entitles the holder to have eight and eight thousandth vote, with the following exceptions:

10.1.1. No shareholder or shareholder group (as defined below) may exercise more than 10% of the voting rights with the exception of the organization(s) acting at the Company's request as depository or custodian for the Company's shares or securities representing the Company's shares (the latter shall be exempted only insofar as the ultimate person or persons exercising the shareholder's rights represented by the shares and securities deposited with them do not fall within the limitations specified here below).

All relevant restrictions specified in these Articles of Association applicable to shareholders shall be appropriately applied to the holders of certificates of deposit issued on the Company's shares abroad on behalf of the Company.

10.1.2. The definition "shareholder group" with respect to a shareholder shall mean such shareholder and:

(i) any shareholder which directly or indirectly controls, is controlled by or is under common control with such shareholder (control meaning direct or indirect ownership of a majority of equity or the direct or indirect right to exercise a majority of voting rights), and

(ii) any shareholder not described in (i) above exercising voting rights jointly with such shareholder or sharing in exercise of voting rights by such shareholder or controlling or having the power to control such shareholder's exercise of voting rights, in each case with respect to the Company, directly or indirectly, including by way of contract, assignment or relationship (such as senior official, employee, principal, agent, mandatory, representative, assignor, assignee, pledgor, pledgee or close relative) or in any other way. (Employees of the same Company who are shareholders shall not be deemed by virtue of that relationship to be exercising voting rights joint with each other or sharing in exercise of voting rights unless proven otherwise.)

For purposes of this Article, indirect ownership or indirect exercise of voting rights shall mean the control of a majority of the capital or the exercise of a majority of the voting capital of an enterprise (hereinafter: "original enterprise") through the direct or indirect control of the majority share and/or votes, or a combination thereof, of one or more other enterprises (hereinafter: "intermediate enterprise") having ownership rights and/or votes in the original enterprise. If the enterprise controls a majority ownership or voting share in the intermediate enterprise, this shall be considered as if the enterprise had full ownership of all shares in the original enterprise held by the intermediate enterprise.

In the event any shareholders' group, as defined above, holds more than 10% of the voting rights, the total voting rights of the shareholders' group shall be reduced to 10% by disregarding the voting rights of the shares (or the relevant portion of those) most recently acquired by the shareholder group.

10.2. Each shareholder shall inform the Board of Directors if he, or he and another shareholder belonging to the same shareholder group as defined in Articles 10.1.1 and 10.1.2 together hold a number of shares exceeding 10% of the shares with voting rights of the Company, in which case the Company shall register into the share register that, as specified in Articles 10.1.1 and 10.1.2 no voting rights may be exercised by the relevant shareholder with respect to the shares in excess of 10% of the shares or voting rights of the Company.

If the shareholder fails to notify or accurately notify the Company pursuant to the provisions here above, he will be obliged to reimburse all damages and costs incurred as a consequence of exercising voting rights in excess of the 10% limitation by the shareholder or the shareholders' group to which the shareholder belongs.

10.3. In the event any shareholders' group, as defined above, holds more than 10% of the voting rights, the total voting rights of the shareholders' group shall be reduced to 10% by disregarding the voting rights of the shares (or the relevant portion of those) most recently acquired by the shareholder group.

10.4. The "yes" vote of the holder of "B" series of share is required for decisions at the general meeting on issues enlisted in Article 12.4. In all other matters, in accordance with the nominal value of the "B" series share, such share entitles its holder for eight vote.

11. TRANSFER OF SHARES

11.1. Shares shall be transferred in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Civil Code. Transfer shall only be binding upon the Company and the shareholder shall be entitled to exercise his shareholder's rights only if such shareholder (or shareholder's proxy) has been duly registered into the share register in compliance with the applicable rules.

11.2. [Deleted]

11.3. The Company shall accept the statement of account issued by KELER Central Depository Ltd. (KELER), or shareholder identification executed according to the procedural rules of KELER Ltd., as a certificate of the ownership of the share.

12. GENERAL MEETING

12.1. The general meeting is the supreme body of the Company consisting of the totality of shareholders.

12.2. The general meeting shall have the exclusive scope of authority and competence in the following matters:

a.) approval and modification of the Articles of Association, with the exceptions provided by law or these Articles of Association.

b.) save for the increase and conditional increase of the share capital by the Board of Directors the (conditional) increase of the share capital, in the event of capital increase through private placement resolved by the general meeting to assign or select person(s) and shareholder(s) who will have exclusive right to subscribe such shares;

c.) alteration of rights attached to series of shares, and transformation of share categories or classes;

d.) decision in respect of the transformation of the Company and its termination without legal successor as well as changing the operational form of the Company;

e.) decision on the election and dismissal of members of the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board and the auditors, including the decision on their remuneration;

f.) save for the approval of the interim balance sheet by the Board of Directors pursuant to the authorization granted in these Articles of Association, the approval of the interim balance sheet and annual financial reports (parent company and consolidated/aggregated report) prepared in accordance with the Accounting Act, including the decision on distribution of profit after taxation (determination of dividends);

g.) save for the decision to pay interim dividends based upon the authorization granted to the Board of Directors in these Articles of Association, decision to pay interim dividends;

h.) save for the conditional capital increase through issuance of convertible bonds within the competence of the Board of Directors, decision on issuance of convertible bonds or bonds with the right of subscription;

i.) [Deleted];

j.) decision on application for eventual withdrawal of shares from the stock exchange;

k.) [Deleted];

l.) save for the decision of the Board of Directors on the acquisition of treasury shares, decision on the acquisition of treasury share(s);

m.) decision on transferring control over the crude oil refineries of the Company located In Százhalombatta or Tiszaújváros;

n.) decision on the transfer of the Company's ownership interest in a subsidiary pursuing natural gas transport and system administration activity or the approval of the increase of the registered capital of such a subsidiary, in case the transfer or the capital increase would result that the voting rights attached to the Company's ownership interest in such subsidiary decreases below 25 % + 1 vote;

o.) advisory vote on the remuneration policy;

p.) advisory vote on the remuneration report;

q.) in case of a decision of the general meeting on the capital increase against a provision of cash contribution, the exclusion of the shareholders' and/or bond holders' preference right based on the written proposal of the Board of Directors;

r.) unless otherwise provided by law, decision on the decrease of the share capital.

s.) decision on any matter, which, due to law, belongs to the exclusive scope of authority and competence of the general meeting.

12.3. The general meeting shall decide on matters specified in Articles 12.2 (a), (c), (d), (j), (q) and (r) and on the dismissal of any member of the Board of Directors by three-quarter majority of votes, taking into consideration restrictions stipulated in Articles 10.1, 10.2 and 10.3

12.4. The "yes" vote of the holder of "B" series of share is required to adopt decisions in the following matters: decision on amending the provisions of Articles 7.2(b), 10.1, 10.2, 10.3, 10.4, 12.3. and 12.4 of the present Articles of Association.

The "yes" vote of the holder of "B" series of share is required to adopt decisions at a general meeting on any proposal not supported by the Board of Directors in the following matters:

· election and dismissal of the members of the Board of Directors,

· election and dismissal of the members of the Supervisory Board,

· election and dismissal of the auditors,

· decision on distribution of profit after taxation,

· amending the provisions of Articles 7.2. (save for para 7.2(b)), 12.2., 15.2, 15.4., 17. of the present Articles of Association.

12.5. In each financial year one ordinary annual general meeting shall be held.

12.6. The ordinary annual general meeting shall be held within the deadlines set by the applicable legislation, and shall be convened by the Board of Directors.

12.7. The Board of Directors shall specify the exact place, date and agenda of the general meeting. In case a general meeting does not have a quorum, then the reconvened general meeting shall have a quorum in respect of all issues put on the original Agenda, irrespective of the number of shareholders being present.

12.8. Any general meeting, other than the ordinary annual general meeting shall be referred to as an extraordinary general meeting.

12.9. The Board of Directors shall convene the extraordinary general meetings, except in cases otherwise provided by the Civil Code or in these Articles of Association.

12.10. In case under the applicable laws or provisions of the Articles of Association as in effect from time to time, a resolution of the general meeting requires the prior approval of the shareholders, the holders of a series of shares or shareholders representing certain percentage of the votes, the shareholders shall be requested to submit their declaration on the approval in a public announcement pursuant to Article 26 of the Articles of Association. Unless different majority is not required by law, in case at least the majority of the relevant shareholders do not submit a written declaration on the refusal of the approval within 30 days from the date of the public announcement the approval is deemed to be granted. The date of the written declaration in case of registered letter shall be the date of its posting, in any other case the date of its receipt at the address as indicated in the public announcement.

In case the validity of a resolution of the general meeting requires under the applicable laws the separate approval of the holders of the types, classes or series of shares, the holders of the series of affected shares present at the general meeting shall decide upon such approval prior to the resolution of the general meeting, by voting separate of each series of shares, and by simple majority of the votes attached to the shares belonging to the relevant series of shares. Applicable law may prohibit the application of the exclusion or limitation of voting rights attached to the shares within the course of the approval of the holders of certain series of shares.

12.11. [Deleted]

12.12. The annual general meeting is obliged to put on its agenda annually the evaluation the work of the Board of Directors performed in the previous business year and to make a resolution on the waiver which may be granted for the Board of Directors.

13. INVITATION TO THE GENERAL MEETING, QUORUM

13.1. Unless laws require a shorter period for convening the general meeting the notice of the general meeting shall be sent at least 30 days prior to the members of the Board of Directors, the members of the Supervisory Board, the Budapest Stock Exchange, the auditor, and to depositaries the shares are deposited at under deposit agreements concluded with the Company, as required by these Articles of Association. Unless laws require a shorter period for convening the general meeting, the general meeting shall be convened via an announcement of invitation in the manner set forth in Article 26 at least 30 days prior to the starting date of the general meeting.

13.2. The invitation and the announcement shall clearly indicate the corporate name and registered office of the Company, the procedure for holding the general meeting, the date, place and agenda of the meeting, as well as the conditions of making additions to the agenda, the conditions of exercising voting rights as provided for in the present Articles of Association, the place and date of the reconvened meeting for the event that the first meeting does not have a quorum, as well as the place, where the original and full drafts of proposed resolutions and documents to be presented to the general meeting can be accessed.

13.3. The invitation and the announcement shall state that the shareholders may exercise their rights at the general meeting through appointed representative. A representative may represent more than one shareholder; however, one shareholder may appoint only one representative. Unless otherwise provided for by law, members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board, as well as the auditor, may not represent a shareholder at the general meeting. The power of attorney shall be provided to the Company in the form of a public or a private document with full probative force or proxy card sent by the Company.

13.4. A condition of shareholders' participation and voting at the general meeting is that the shareholder or the proxy shall be listed in the share register based on shareholder identification. The provisions of the Civil Code as in effect from time to time shall be applicable to the time of the registration in the share register prior to the general meeting as well as to any other connected deadlines; and the closing of the share register as well as the registration in the share register shall take place at the time required by the Civil Code as in effect from time to time.

At the shareholder's identification related to the closing of the share register prior to the general meeting, the keeper of the share register shall delete all data contained in the share register at the time of the shareholder identification, and shall simultaneously register the data obtained upon the shareholder identification into the share register and close the share register with the data obtained upon the shareholder identification. After this closing, any registration into the share register pertaining to the ownership of shareholders may not take place until the first business day following the closing of the general meeting.

13.5. The general meeting has a quorum if shareholders representing more than one third of the shares entitled to vote are present. In determining whether the general meeting has a quorum the restrictions of Articles 10.1 and 10.2 shall be applied so that the voting right beyond the 10% limitation shall be disregarded. If the general meeting does not have a quorum, the reconvened general meeting shall have a quorum for the matters indicated on the original agenda, irrespective of the number of shareholders present. Such re-convened general meeting may be reconvened for the same day as the general meeting having no quorum, however, the period between the two general meeting cannot be longer than 21 days.

13.6. In case any shareholder wishes to appoint a representative on a proxy card, it shall send a request to the Company in a way and by the date determined in the invitation and announcement to the general meeting. The proxy card is valid only for one general meeting, but will be applicable to the continued general meeting after suspension or the general meeting re-convened due to lack of quorum. The proxy card is valid if it has the shareholder's or the nominee's of the shareholder autograph or authenticated signature and it was delivered to the Company in a way and by the date provided in the invitation and announcement. If the proxy card does not include instructions on voting in respect of certain issues on the agenda the designated person acting on behalf of the shareholder or the nominee will vote in line with the proposals of the Board of Directors unless the proxy card includes an opposite order ("discretionary proxy"). The proxy can be revoked with a notice given to the Company and signed by the shareholder or the nominee who was the original signatory of the proxy card. As long as the notice on revocation of the proxy has not been received by the Company other person cannot act on behalf of the shareholder or the nominee at the general meeting.

14. PROCEEDINGS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

14.1. Either the Chairman of the Board of Directorsor in case of his hindrance the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors or the person appointed by the general meeting on the basis of the proposal of the Board of Directors should chair the general meeting.

14.2. Shareholders may vote at the general meeting in person, through a shareholder's proxy, or through a representative authorized to vote on his behalf. Voting may take place by using computers (i.e. electronically), or by counting the number of the votes.

14.3. Representatives shall deposit their powers of attorney at the Company's registered office or any suitable place indicated on the announcement on the general meeting prior to the date of the general meeting. In the event the power of attorney is not deposited in the manner defined above, it shall be deemed null and void. The power of attorney shall be valid for one general meeting or a definite term, but for a 12 months period at the maximum. Such power of attorney shall be applicable to the continued general meeting after suspension or the general meeting reconvened due to lack of quorum.

14.4. The general meeting may by simple majority of votes one time resolve the suspension of the general meeting for maximum 30 day.

14.5. The Chairman of the Board of Directors may invite anybody to the general meeting of the Company and may grant them the right to participate in the discussions and express opinion, if, in his opinion, their presence and expert opinion are important and may facilitate providing information to the shareholders and passing resolutions by the general meeting.

15. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

15.1. The Board of Directors is the executive management body of the Company. The Board of Directors shall consist of minimum 3 and maximum 11 members.

15.2. The Board of Directors shall be competent in the following matters:

a.) drawing up its own by-laws;

b.) approval of the Company's Regulations on Operation and Organization, and the related List of Decision-Making and Competencies;

c.) defining the main business objectives of the Company and to approve the Company's business strategy;

d.) approval of the Company's medium term and annual plans;

e.) approval of the commencement of any new business activity;

f.) submission of the business reports (parent company and aggregated/consolidated reports) prepared in accordance with the Accounting Act and the proposal to the general meeting on the utilization of the profit after taxation, and preparation of a quarterly report to the Supervisory Board on the Company's financial position, management and business policy;

g.) appointment of the Chief Executive Officer(s), exercising the employer's rights over the Chief Executive Officer(s);

h.) decision on the application for listing the Company on the stock exchange;

i.) performing the obligation of regular and extraordinary disclosure, as imposed

by law;

j.) commissioning a third person to keep the share register (The Company shall publish such commissioning and data of the delegate as specified in Article 26 of the Articles of Association);

k.) [Deleted];

l.) observing compliance with the provisions of the Articles of Association;

m.) approval of any shareholder's access to the documents/files;

n.) decision on the increase of the Company's share capital pursuant to the Articles of Association or the authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting;

o.) decision on the acquisition of treasury shares based on authorization granted by the general meeting or in cases provided by law;

p.) decision to pay interim dividends based upon the authorization granted in these Articles of Association;

q.) decision on the approval of interim balance sheet.

r.) decision on the amendment of the name, seat, business premises, branch offices and the scope of activities of the Company (except for the main activity) and on the related amendment of the Articles of Association.

15.3. The Board of Directors adopts its decisions by simple majority of the votes, with the exception of issues specified in by-laws of the Board of Directors.

15.4. The general meeting for a maximum term of five (5) years shall elect members of the Board of Directors. Their appointment, as provided for by this Article, can be terminated at any time or may be renewed after the expiry of the five-year term. In the event any shareholder initiates the termination of appointment of one or more members of the Board of Directors, the general meeting may only decide on dismissal of maximum 1 member of the Board of Directors validly with the restrictions that during the three months period following the decision on dismissal of the one member of the Board of Directors, no further dismissal of a member of the Board of Directors may take.

15.5. [Deleted]

15.6. The Board of Directors shall elect the Chairman of the Board of Directors from its members. The Board may recall the Chairman at any time.

15.7. The prohibitions and restrictions of the Civil Code on conflict of interest and all consequences stipulated for infringement of such provision shall be applicable to the members of the Board of Directors. In the event the Chairman of the Board of Directors is terminated, for any reason, as a member of the Board of Directors, his position as Chairman shall likewise be terminated.

15.8. The Board shall not manage and direct the Company's business activity in violation of the present Articles of Association or contrary to any decision adopted by the general meeting.

15.9. The Board may invite external experts and establish committees for specific tasks or actions, if necessary.

15.10. If the general meeting has explicitly granted its consent, the members of the Board of Directors may hold a position as executive officer in any other business association with the main business activity identical to the business activity of the Company. The members of the Board of Directors may also be members of the Board of Directors in subsidiaries or affiliates of the Company with main business activity identical to that of the Company without explicit approval of the general meeting.

16. CONVENING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS PROCEDURES OF OPERATION

16.1. The Board shall hold at least one meeting every three (3) months. The Chairman of the Board of Directors at his discretion shall determine the place, day, hour and agenda of each meeting. Participants shall be notified at least 8 days prior to the meeting. Besides the Board members those who are invited by the Chairman shall attend the meeting.

16.2. The Chairman of the Board shall be obliged to convene, without delay, the meeting of the Board of Directors if requested by the Chief Executive Officer or two or more Directors and he shall, at his discretion, determine the place, day, hour and agenda of such meeting, and each participant shall be invited at least 8 days prior to such planned meeting.

16.3. Meetings of the Board of Directors shall be chaired by the chairman of the Board, or, if he is unable to attend, by the vice-chairman of the Board, or by the member appointed by the chairman.

16.4. The Board of Directors shall have a quorum if no more than three members are absent from the meeting.

16.5. In the event that the number of members present at a meeting does not make a quorum for decision-making, the Board of Directors shall be re-convened within 48 hours.

17. INCREASE AND DECREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL, AUTHORIZING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL

a.) Unless otherwise provided by law, the general meeting shall be competent to decide on the reduction of share capital.

b.) The Company may, at any time, increase its share capital through a resolution adopted by the general meeting or the decision of the Board of Directors based on the authorization granted in the Articles of Association or in the general meeting's resolution.

The share capital may be increased by:

· the issuance of new shares;

· the transfer of funds from the equity capital in excess of share capital;

· issuance of employee shares;

· conditional increase of share capital, through the issuance of convertible or equity bonds.

The general meeting's resolution on the increase of share capital shall be considered valid if the holders of each affected types or classes of shares separately grant their explicit consent to the increase of the share capital in the manner specified in the Article 12.10 of the Articles of Association. In respect of the explicit consent those shareholders shall be considered affected who hold the same types or series of shares to be issued, furthermore the shareholders whose rights attached to any series of shares (in particular, but not limited to the voting rights, eligibility for dividends) change disadvantageously by the increase of share capital.

c.) In case the shareholders or bond-owners of the Company have preference right to subscribe or take over shares (hereinafter jointly referred to as "preference right") provided by law, and the exercise of such preference right is not excluded, the Board of Directors shall call the shareholders and bond owners for exercising their preference right in a public announcement according to Article 26 of these Articles of Association. Shareholders and bond-owners may exercise their preference right by sending a declaration in the manner, within the time and to the address as specified in the public announcement. The Board of Directors shall specify the period (at least 15 days), during which the preference right may be exercised. The declaration shall contain the category, class, series, number, par value and issuance price of the shares to be subscribed or taken over, as well as the irrevocable commitment of the shareholder or bond-owner on the subscription or taking over the shares stipulated in the declaration and on the payment the issuance price according to the decision of the general meeting. The validity of the declaration is subject to the performance of the payment obligation included therein by the shareholder or bond-owner in due time. If the shareholder or bond-owner does not submit a declaration within the time specified in the public announcement on the exercise of his/her preference right, he/she shall be deemed not to exercise his/her preference right. Unless the resolution of the general meeting prescribes otherwise, preference right shall be granted - in this sequence - first to shareholders of the Company (within that first to the holders of shares belonging to the same series of issue) and then to the holders of convertible bonds and in the same order of rank to the holders of bonds with subscription right.Unless otherwise provided for in the decision of the general meeting, if shareholders or bond-owners with the same preference right intend to subscribe or take over more shares than shares to be issued within the course of the capital increase, they can exercise their preference right in the proportion of the par value of their shares or bonds.

The general meeting may exclude the preference right pertaining to subscribe or take over shares based on the written proposal of Board of Directors. The general meeting shall discuss the proposal on exclusion of the preference right together with the proposal pertaining to the capital increase but it shall render separate decisions on them. In addition to the content required by law the proposal on exclusion of the preference right shall also contain the reason of the capital increase, in case of private placement the introductions of persons entitled to take over the shares, and the modification of the voting ratio of the existing shareholders as a result of the capital increase.

d.) Based on the authorization granted in the Articles of Association the Board of Directors is entitled to increase the share capital until 10 April 2024 in one or more installments by not more than HUF 30,000,000,000 (i.e. Thirty billion forints) i.e. up to the maximum amount of HUF 132,428,682,578 (i.e. one hundred and thirty-two billion four hundred and twenty eight million six hundred and eighty two thousand five hundred seventy eight forint) in any form and method provided by the Civil Code and resolve the amendment of the Articles of Association in connection thereof.

18. DOCUMENTS

18.1. An attendance list shall be drawn up at the general meeting pursuant to the relevant articles of the Civil Code. The signatures of the Chairman and the minute's keeper of the general meeting shall certify this list.

18.2. Minutes taken at the general meeting shall contain all data defined by the Civil Code, whereas minutes taken at meetings of the Board of Directors shall contain the following:

a) the names of participants in the meeting;

b) the procedure of the meeting and each resolution adopted; and

c) all appointments made by the Board of Directors.

The minutes shall be certified by the signature of the Chairman of the general meeting and by the keeper of the minutes and by a shareholder appointed for such purpose.

18.3. The Board of Directors shall file the minutes and the attendance list of the general meeting with the Court of Registration.

19. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

19.1. In case the Chairman of the Board is the at the same time employee of the Company, the Company shall have one or two Chief Executive Officers. The Board of Directors shall appoint the Chief Executive Officer, who shall also be a member of the Board of Directors.

19.2. The Chief Executive Officer shall have an employment relation with the Company. The Board of Directors shall exercise the employer's rights. The Board of Directors shall conclude the employment contract with the Chief Executive Officer. Such contract shall be executed by two members of the Board, appointed for such execution through voting taken by the Board. These two members of the Board appointed for execution shall not be employees of the Company.

19.3. The Chief Executive Officer shall be responsible for the Company's operative management and direction in accordance with the Articles of Association, and the resolutions adopted by the general meeting and the Board of Directors.

19.4. The rules for exercising employer's rights over the employees belonging to the Company's labour organisation shall be defined by the Chief Executive Officer in internal regulation. In case the Company has two Chief Executive Officers, the Chairman-CEO shall be entitled to define the rules for exercising employer's rights.

20. REPRESENTATION

20.1. The Board of Directors - as a body - shall be entitled to represent the Company in general, in each case and with respect to any third person, pursuant to the Civil Code.

20.2. The Chief Executive Officer shall be entitled to represent the Company - in accordance with the rules on signing - in respect of all authorities, any other state organization, court or financial institute or business associations; and he shall inform the Board of Directors on his actions having significant impact on the Company's activities.

20.3. The Board of Directors may authorize employees of the Company to represent the Company in respect of specific group of matters. The Chief Executive Officer and the employee authorized for representation shall not assign such right of representation to third persons except in the event of authorization defined in the Civil Code.

21. SIGNING ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Signing on behalf of the Company shall be performed jointly by any two persons so authorized in a way that such person signs his/her full name as stated in his/her signature specimen under the pre-written, pre-typed or printed name of the Company. The following persons shall be authorized to sign on behalf of the Company:

a) any two members of the Board of Directors jointly;

b) any member of the Board of Directors and an employee authorized for signature by the Board of Directors, jointly;

c) any two employees authorized for signature by the Board of Directors, jointly, in accordance with the signature specimen.

22. SUPERVISORY BOARD

22.1. The Supervisory Board shall consist of minimum 3 and maximum 15 members. The members of the Supervisory Board shall be elected by the general meeting for a maximum term of five (5) years. The Works Council, by taking into consideration the opinion of trade unions active at the Company, shall appoint the employee members of the Supervisory Board (one third of the members of the Supervisory Board).

22.2. Members of the Supervisory Board shall elect a chairman from among themselves. The Supervisory Board itself shall define the by-laws of the Supervisory Board. Members of the Supervisory Board shall not be in employment relationship with the Company except for the employee members appointed by Works Council.

22.3. The Supervisory Board shall:

a) supervise the management (Board of Directors) of the Company;

b) review and survey all proposals of the Board of Directors to be submitted to the general meeting, present its opinion thereof at the general meeting;

c) review and survey the business reports of the Company prepared in accordance with the Accounting Act, and the utilization of the profit after taxation, as well as report to the general meeting on such reviews.

If, based on the authorization granted by these Articles of Association, the Board of Directors decides on the approval of interim balance sheet, the decision of Board of Directors requires the previous approval of the Supervisory Board.

22.4. If the Supervisory Board is of the opinion that the activity of the Board of Directors is in violation of applicable laws or regulations, the Articles of Association or the resolutions of the general meeting, or is in any way contrary to the interests of the Company or the shareholders, it shall convene the extraordinary general meeting and submit a proposal on the agenda.

22.5. The Supervisory Board shall hold its meetings as deemed necessary in its discretion, however, it shall have a minimum of four meetings annually.

22.6. The Supervisory Board shall submit a written report to the general meeting on issues within the scope of the Supervisory Board's competence, at least 21 days prior to the ordinary annual general meeting, but in any event by the deadline as defined by the applicable laws.

22.7. Supervisory Board may request information from the members of Board of Directors and senior managers. In case of a written request, the addressee shall provide for the requested information in written form within 8 (eight) working days.

22.8. The Audit Committee elected from the independent members of the Supervisory Board shall consist of minimum 3 and maximum 8 members. The Audit Committee performs - in addition to the tasks defined in the relevant laws - the tasks of the audit committees of its subsidiaries which are consolidated by the Company, operate as public limited companies or issue securities admitted to trading on regulated market or otherwise under the applicable laws, obliged to operate audit committee, if the relevant laws allow that and the subsidiary in question does not operate a separate audit committee.

23. BUSINESS YEAR

The Company's business year shall coincide with the calendar year.

24. DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS

24.1. The ordinary general meeting, based on the proposal of Board of Directors approved by the Supervisory Board, shall have the authority to determine profit distribution, i.e. the amount of the profit after taxation to be reinvested into the Company and the amount to be paid out as dividends. Based upon the decision of the general meeting, dividend can be paid in a non-cash form as well. The starting date for the payment of dividends shall be defined by the Board of Directors in such way as to ensure a period of at least 10 working days between the first publication date of such announcement and the initial date of dividend distribution. Only those shareholders are entitled to receive dividend, who are registered in the share register of the Company on the basis of shareholders identification executed on the date published by the Board of Directors in the announcement on the dividend payment. Such date relevant to the dividend payment determined by the Board of Directors may deviate from the date of general meeting deciding on the payment of dividend.

24.2. The profit after taxation shall be distributed in a way to ensure that adequate funds are available to maintain competitiveness and proper and profitable future operation of the Company.

24.3. If the conditions required by law are met, the general meeting or the Board of Directors may decide on the payment of interim dividend in the period between the approvals of two consecutive annual reports.

25. STATUTORY AUDITOR

25.1. The general meeting shall elect the statutory auditor (hereinafter: "auditor"). The auditor may not be the Company's shareholder, executive officer (member of the Board of Directors), member of the Supervisory Board, any relative of the foregoing and the Company's employee during the existence and for a three-year period from the termination of this relationship.

25.2. The auditor shall be elected for a definite term, but for a maximum term of five (5) years. The auditor can be re-elected. The auditor's appointment shall terminate by dismissal based on the decision of the general meeting, or the expiry of the term specified in the auditor's contract, occurrence of any disqualification reason as defined by law, or upon the termination of the auditor's contract by the auditor.

25.3. The auditor shall be responsible for performing the audits of accounting documents according to the relevant regulations, and to provide an independent audit report to determine whether the annual account of the business association is in conformity with legal requirements, and whether it provides a true and fair view of the company's assets and liabilities, financial position and profit or loss.

26. PUBLICATIONS

In addition as required by laws or stock exchange rules the Company shall publish its announcements on the website of the Company, and, in events required by law, in the Company Gazette, whereas the invitation to the general meeting shall be published on the website of the Company.

27. TERMINATION

The Company shall be terminated if:

a.) the general meeting decides to terminate the Company without legal successor;

b.) the general meeting decides to terminate the Company through legal succession;

c.) the Court of Registration establishes that the Company is terminated;

d.) the Court terminates the Company in a liquidation proceeding.

In the event the Company terminates without legal successor - except in liquidation due to permanent insolvency - a voluntary dissolution shall follow.

28. APPLICABLE LAW

The provisions of the Civil Code, as amended from time to time, shall govern issues not provided for in these Articles of Association.

29. LEGAL SUCCESSION

Pursuant to Article 8 of Act XIII of 1989, the Company shall be the general legal successor of the Országos Kőolaj- és Gázipari Tröszt (National Oil and Gas Trust), as well as of the following Trust's subsidiaries:

Geofizikai Kutató Vállalat

Geophysical Exploration Company

address: 1068 Budapest, Gorkij fasor 42.

Nagyalföldi Kőolaj- és Földgáztermelő Vállalat

Lowlands Oil and Gas Producing Company

address: 5000 Szolnok, Ady Endre u. 26.

Kőolaj- és Földgázbányászati Vállalat

Transdanubian Oil and Gas Producing Company

address: 8000 Nagykanizsa, Szabadság tér 22.

Gáz- és Olajszállító Vállalat

Gas and Oil Transportation Company

address: 8600 Siófok, Tanácsház u. 5.

Dunai Kőolajipari Vállalat

Danube Oil Refinery Company

address: 2443 Százhalombatta, Pf. 1.

Komáromi Kőolajipari Vállalat

Komárom Oil Refinery Company

address: 2922 Komárom, Kőolaj út 2.

Zalai Kőolajipari Vállalat

Zala Oil Refinery Company

address: 8901 Zalaegerszeg, Zrínyi út 6.

Tiszai Kőolajipari Vállalat

Tisza Oil Refinery Company

address: 3580 Tiszaújváros, Mezőcsáti út

ÁFOR Ásványolajforgalmi Vállalat

"ÁFOR" Petroleum Trading Company

address: 1093 Budapest, Közraktár u. 30.

These Articles of Association incorporate all amendments that have been made since the foundation of the Company in a consolidated version.

The emboldened, italic provisions of Article 4 ("The seat of the Company") and the deletion of business premise 1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 59. HRSZ: 4197/5. from Attachment No. 2 of the Articles of Association (Business premises and branch offices) have been accepted - in compliance with the provisions of Article 15.2 r) of this Articles of Association - by the resolution of the Board of Directors on, 20 October, 2022. Date of entry into force of the amendments: 1 December, 2022 .

Budapest, 20 October, 2022

This document is the English translation of the Articles of Association of MOL Plc. Only the Hungarian version of the Articles of Association shall be deemed as official and in case of any discrepancies, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

Attachment No. 1 to the Articles of Association of MOL Plc.

Non-cash contribution,

form and value:4.530.317 pieces of Slovnaft, a.s. ordinary shares having the nominal value of 1.000 SKK each, total value: 58.905.468.000 Ft

Auditors verifying the

non-cash contribution:Ernst & Young Könyvvizsgáló Kft (1132 Budapest, Váci út 20.)

Entitled for subscription:Slovintegra, a.s. (VI Clementisa 10, 820 09 Bratislava, Slovakia, company registration number: 31392318) with respect to 8.872.912 pieces of "C" shares with a par value of HUF 1,001 each

Slovbena, a.s. Tovarenska 12, 81109 Bratislava Slovakia, company registration number: 36019216) with respect to 944.666 pieces of shares of "C" shares with a par value of HUF 1,001 each

Attachment No. 2 to the Articles of Association of MOL Plc.

Business premises and branch offices

5000 Szolnok, Ady E. u. 26. 8000 Székesfehérvár, Kapos u. 9. 7200 Dombóvár, Gunarasi u. 16. 7130 Mőzs, 916 tul. lap HRSZ: 857 3580 Tiszaújváros, Mezőcsáti u. 1. 8900 Zalaegerszeg, Zrínyi út 6. 1211 Budapest, Petróleum u. 5-7. 5081 Szajol, belterület 2401/1 hrsz. 6000 Kecskemét, Klebelsberg Kunó u. 46. 7635 Pécs, Állomás u. 21. 6750 Algyő, 01748/23 hrsz. 8753 Balatonmagyaród, 065 hrsz. 4200 Hajdúszoboszló, 027 hrsz. 5331 Kenderes, 0215/2 hrsz. 5400 Mezőtúr, 0696 hrsz. 8983 Ormándlak, 030/8 hrsz. 8736 Szőkedencs, 010/7 hrsz. 6794 Üllés, 019/65 hrsz. 2457 Adony, 6.sz. fkl. út 1255/2 hrsz. 8400 Ajka, Fő út 1317 hrsz. 8448 Ajka, 8.sz. fkl. út 4066 hrsz. 2170 Aszód, Pesti út 3. 8258 Badacsonytomaj, 71. sz. fkl. út 2561/11 hrsz. 6500 Baja, Szegedi út 2812/9 hrsz. 4561 Baktalórántháza, 41. sz. fkl. út 701 hrsz. 2660 Balassagyarmat, Kővári út 351/11 hrsz. 8220 Balatonalmádi, Fűzfői út 5. 8623 Balatonföldvár, Szentgyörgyi út 1550/1 hrsz. 8230 Balatonfüred, Széchenyi István út 011/2 hrsz. 8648 Balatonkeresztúr, 7.sz. fkl. út 270/3 hrsz. 8638 Balatonlelle, Rákóczi Ferenc u. 1. 7570 Barcs, Erkel Ferenc utca 3. 7140 Bátaszék, Budai út 114-116. 5600 Békéscsaba, Bartók Béla út 71-89. 9343 Beled, 86.sz. fkl. út 057/10 hrsz. 4100 Berettyóújfalu, 42.sz. fkl. út 4489/2 hrsz. 4100 Berettyóújfalu, 47.sz.fkl.út 0764/7 hrsz. 2060 Bicske, Botond tér 1576/7 hrsz. 4110 Biharkeresztes, 42.sz.fkl.út 0166/18 hrsz. 7150 Bonyhád, Zrínyi Miklós u. 25. 8719 Böhönye, Szabadság u. 571/4 hrsz. 2092 Budakeszi, Perbáli u. 2405 hrsz. 2040 Budaörs, 100. sz. fkl. út 10300/4 hrsz. 1016 Budapest, Mészáros u. 19. 1021 Budapest, Hűvösvölgyi út 136. 1033 Budapest, Mozaik u.3. 1046 Budapest, Fóti út 130. 1082 Budapest, Futó u. 52. 1087 Budapest, Hős u. 9. 1089 Budapest, Golgota tér 38812 hrsz. 1097 Budapest, Gubacsi u. 27. 1098 Budapest, Napfény u. 26. 1101 Budapest, Albertirsai köz 39210/156 hrsz. 1106 Budapest, Fehér u. 3. 1116 Budapest, Hunyadi János út 2. 1117 Budapest, Irinyi u.45. 1117 Budapest, Prielle Kornélia u. 20. 1118 Budapest, Rétköz utca 1969/6 hrsz. 1138 Budapest, Pap Károly u. 27648/2 hrsz. 1138 Budapest, Váci út 178. 1143 Budapest, Hungária krt.83-85. 1145 Budapest, Róna u. 170. 1146 Budapest, Vágány u. 21. 1151 Budapest, Bogáncs u. 1-3. 1163 Budapest, Veres Péter út 105-107. 1165 Budapest, Arany J. u. 106. 1173 Budapest, Pesti út 5. 1182 Budapest, Üllői út 661. 1192 Budapest, Nagykőrösi út 166211 hrsz. 1213 Budapest, Szent István út 201861/1 hrsz. 9500 Celldömölk, Ostffy tér 234/2 hrsz. 4765 Csenger, Ady Endre u. 351 hrsz. 5465 Cserkeszőlő, Kecskeméti út 607 hrsz. 6640 Csongrád, Szentesi út 4422/1 hrsz. 9300 Csorna, Soproni út 3811 hrsz. 8840 Csurgó, Iharos út 25 hrsz. 2370 Dabas, 50.sz.fkl. út 0138/1 hrsz. 4029 Debrecen, Benedek tér 6444/3 hrsz. 4027 Debrecen, Böszörményi út 058/33 hrsz. 4030 Debrecen, Mikepércsi út 5. 4030 Debrecen, Mikepércsi út 36. 4033 Debrecen, Sámsoni út 109. 4025 Debrecen, Segner tér 8634 hrsz. 8135 Dég, 64.sz. fkl. út 0122/19 hrsz. 5510 Dévaványa, Sport u. 7. 8460 Devecser, Pápai út 614 hrsz. 7200 Dombóvár, Köztársaság u. 27. 2510 Dorog, Bécsi út 1722/2 hrsz. 7020 Dunaföldvár, 6. sz. fkl. út 1472/3 hrsz. 2400 Dunaújváros, 6.sz fkl. út 3681 hrsz. 3780 Edelény, 27.sz. fkl. út 624/1 hrsz. 3300 Eger, Kővágó tér 2086/2 hrsz. 2030 Érd, Budai út 22261/1 hrsz. 2030 Érd, Budai út 22264 hrsz 2500 Esztergom, Dorogi út 0361/11 hrsz. 2500 Esztergom, Visegrádi út 7054/1 hrsz. 5231 Fegyvernek, 4.sz. fkl. út 1539/14 hrsz. 4900 Fehérgyarmat, Alkotmány út 31. 8640 Fonyód, József Attila u. 5960 hrsz. 2686 Galgaguta, Kossuth u. 27. 2483 Gárdony, Szabadság u. 2444/42 hrsz. 2100 Gödöllő, Szabadság u.12. 2360 Gyál, Kőrösi út 19. 5500 Gyomaendrőd, Pásztor János u. 2178/2 hrsz. 2230 Gyömrő, Mendei út 4821 hrsz. 3200 Gyöngyös, Pesti út 4267/13 hrsz. 5700 Gyula, Csabai út 6651 hrsz 4220 Hajdúböszörmény, Debreceni út 5581 hrsz. 4087 Hajdúdorog, Böszörményi út 85. 4080 Hajdúnánás, Tiszavasvári út 1636/5 hrsz. 4200 Hajdúszoboszló, Debreceni út 3530/2 hrsz. 7815 Harkány, Pécsi út 04 hrsz. 3000 Hatvan, Rákóczi Ferenc út 894 hrsz. 6800 Hódmezővásárhely, Szántó Kovács János út 170. 6800 Hódmezővásárhely, Tóalj út 5242 hrsz. 5100 Jászberény, Nagykátai út 15406/2 hrsz. 7530 Kadarkút, Kaposvári u. 0139/1 hrsz. 6300 Kalocsa, Negyvennyolcas út 1078 hrsz. 9841 Kám, Jókai Mór út 2. 3355 Kápolna, 3.sz. fkl. út 715/11 hrsz. 7400 Kaposvár, Vásár tér 9070 hrsz. 9330 Kapuvár, Győri út 1374/1 hrsz. 5300 Karcag, Gyarmati u. 5357/3 hrsz. 5300 Karcag, Madarasi út 67 hrsz. 3700 Kazincbarcika, Mucsonyi út 2625/4 hrsz. 6237 Kecel, Császártöltési u. 50. 6000 Kecskemét, Budai u. 10576/4 hrsz. 6000 Kecskemét, Katona József tér 475/3 hrsz. 8360 Keszthely, Festetics György u. 4167 hrsz. 8360 Keszthely, Tapolcai út 3048 hrsz. 2340 Kiskunlacháza, Hadház u. 2. 6120 Kiskunmajsa, Halasi u. 99. 6760 Kistelek 5. sz. fkl. út 2347/1 hrsz. 5310 Kisújszállás, 4. sz. fkl. út 752 hrsz. 4600 Kisvárda, Attila út 2016/2 hrsz. 7300 Komló, Feketegyémánt tér 2350/1 hrsz. 9900 Körmend, Rákóczi Ferenc út 896 hrsz. 9730 Kőszeg, Petőfi Sándor tér 2514 hrsz. 5340 Kunhegyes, Kossuth Lajos u. 74-78. 5440 Kunszentmárton, Szentesi út 2409 hrsz. 6090 Kunszentmiklós, Szabadság u. 30. 6050 Lajosmizse, 50. sz. fkl. út 0603/2 hrsz. 2016 Leányfalu, Móricz Zsigmond út 165. 8960 Lenti, Széchenyi tér 3. 55/6 hrsz. 8868 Letenye, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Endre u. 1792/2 hrsz. 2071 Páty, M1 autópálya 1. 0161/20 hrsz. 2071 Páty, M1 autópálya 2. 0161/16 hrsz. 3350 Kál, M3 autópálya 1. 084/34 hrsz. 3350 Kál, M3 autópálya 2. 088/1 hrsz. 8700 Marcali, Noszlopy Gáspár u. 16. 4700 Mátészalka, Vásár tér 5. 2215/7 hrsz. 5650 Mezőberény, Békési út 3725/1 hrsz. 3450 Mezőcsát, Nyékládházi út 017 hrsz 5800 Mezőkovácsháza, Mezőhegyesi út 2459 hrsz. 3400 Mezőkövesd, Nyárádi út 0203/2 hrsz. 5400 Mezőtúr, Balassi Bálint u. 2371/1 hrsz. 3526 Miskolc, Búza tér 4092/3 hrsz. 3508 Miskolc, Pesti út 0108/1 hrsz. 3508 Miskolc, Pesti út 42463/2 hrsz. 2146 Mogyoród, Hungaroring út 0261/11 hrsz. 7700 Mohács, Eszéki út 0132 hrsz. 8060 Mór, Nemes utca 3312 hrsz. 9221 Levél, M 1 autópálya 1. 041/4 hrsz. 9221 Levél, M 1 autópálya 2. 041/4 hrsz. 7500 Nagyatád, Lábodi út 2552 hrsz. 9485 Nagycenk, 84.sz.fkl. út 0136/5 hrsz. 8800 Nagykanizsa, Balatoni út 3032 hrsz. 8800 Nagykanizsa, 4926/4 hrsz. 8800 Nagykanizsa, Elkerülő út 635/20 hrsz. 2760 Nagykáta, Ady Endre u. 3493/2 hrsz. 2626 Nagymaros, Váci út 119. 5931 Nagyszénás, Orosházi út 1763 hrsz. 8291 Nagyvázsony, Templom kert 0412 hrsz. 4300 Nyírbátor, Császári út 4676 hrsz. 4400 Nyíregyháza, Széna tér 421/2 hrsz. 4400 Nyíregyháza, Tokaji út 0433/28 hrsz. 5900 Orosháza, Kettőssánc tér 2187/1 hrsz. 3600 Ózd, Vasvár út 7976/1 hrsz. 7030 Paks, 6. sz. fkl. út 3651 hrsz. 8500 Pápa, Győri út 0225/2 hrsz. 8500 Pápa, Jókai út 63. 3245 Recsk, 24. sz. fkl. út 055 hrsz. 2119 Pécel, Köztársaság tér 1327/2 hrsz. 7624 Pécs, Szigeti út 3285/1 hrsz. 7720 Pécsvárad, 6. sz. fkl. út 1819/16 hrsz. 3250 Pétervására, Orgona u. 9. 2085 Pilisvörösvár 10. sz. fkl. út 0140/31 hrsz. 4090 Polgár, Hajdú u. 16. 3630 Putnok, 26. sz. fkl. út 039/11 hrsz. 9224 Rajka, Bem József u. 598/5 hrsz. 8978 Rédics, 86.sz.fkl. út 575 hrsz. 2651 Rétság, 2. sz. fkl. út 11 hrsz 3770 Sajószentpéter, Kossuth Lajos út 076 hrsz. 3100 Salgótarján, Rákóczi út 77-89. 7000 Sárbogárd, Köztársaság út 147. 3950 Sárospatak, Wesselényi Miklós út 1915 hrsz. 9600 Sárvár, Vágóhíd u. 1. 7370 Sásd, Noszlopy Gáspár u. 013/6 hrsz. 3980 Sátoraljaújhely, Várhegy utca 10917/16 hrsz. 6320 Solt, Vecsei u. 52. 9400 Sopron, Határátkelő 1. 0923/3 hrsz. 8330 Sümeg, Alkotmány u. 163/1 hrsz. 6080 Szabadszállás, Petőfi Sándor út 19. 5540 Szarvas, Békéscsabai út 3563 hrsz. 2440 Százhalombatta, Bekötő út 2063/18 hrsz. 3170 Szécsény, Salgótarjáni út 0159 hrsz. 6728 Szeged, Dorozsmai út 20. 6725 Szeged, Kálvária sugárút 96. 6771 Szeged, Makai út 323/4 hrsz. 7100 Szekszárd, Csatári Torok út 0322/49 hrsz. 7100 Szekszárd, 56. sz. fkl. út 3/8 hrsz. 2000 Szentendre, Vasúti villasor 6. 6600 Szentes, Attila út 3965/3 hrsz. 2315 Szigethalom, Petőfi Sándor u. 2308/1 hrsz. 7900 Szigetvár, József Attila u. 66. 3800 Szikszó, Vásár tér 1279/2 hrsz. 5000 Szolnok, Abonyi út 7740 hrsz. 9700 Szombathely, Zanati út 15202 hrsz. 8660 Tab, Siófoki út 1142 hrsz. 7090 Tamási, Szabadság u. 90. 8300 Tapolca, Kossuth út 574 hrsz. 2890 Tata, Vértesszőlősi út 4142/6 hrsz. 4243 Téglás, 4. sz. fkl. út 0181/4 hrsz. 5350 Tiszafüred, Ady Endre út 1376/12 hrsz. 6060 Tiszakécske, Szolnoki u. 1489 hrsz. 4450 Tiszalök, Táncsics Mihály u. 86. 3580 Tiszaújváros, 35 sz. fkl. út 1120 hrsz. 3910 Tokaj, Tarcali út 86. 7130 Tolna, Szedresi u. 1096/1 hrsz. 2045 Törökbálint, M 0 autópálya 0199/2 hrsz. 5200 Törökszentmiklós, Kossuth Lajos út 92-94. 5420 Túrkeve, Kisújszállási u. 1745/2 hrsz. 4244 Újfehértó, 4.sz. fkl. út 012/2 hrsz. 2600 Vác, Balassagyarmati út 1917/4 hrsz. 2600 Vác, Diadal tér 3695 hrsz. 7838 Vajszló, Széchenyi István út 34. 4287 Vámospércs, Debreceni út 55/2 hrsz. 8100 Várpalota, 8. sz. fkl. út 0342 hrsz. 8100 Várpalota, 8. sz. fkl. út 3352 hrsz. 4800 Vásárosnamény, Nyíregyházi út 1. 9800 Vasvár, Dr. Tretter László u.52. 2481 Velence, M 7 autópálya 1. 539/13 hrsz. 2481 Velence, M 7 autópálya 2. 625 hrsz. 2112 Veresegyház, Fő u. 1489 hrsz. 2025 Visegrád, 11. sz. fkl. út 169/4 hrsz. 4625 Záhony, 4.sz. fkl. út 030/20 hrsz. 8900 Zalaegerszeg, Balatoni út 2726/2 hrsz. 8900 Zalaegerszeg, Zrínyi Miklós út 20. 8621 Zamárdi, Endrédi út 2267/1 hrsz. 8420 Zirc, Kossuth Lajos út 433 hrsz. 4621 Fényeslitke, 0157/1 hrsz. 8800 Nagykanizsa, Múzeum tér 2/B. 4150 Püspökladány, Keleti sor 17. sz. 4874/12 hrsz. 7056 Szedres, M6 autópálya jobb oldal 0316/21 hrsz. 7056 Szedres, M6 autópálya bal oldal 0316/23 hrsz. 2931 Almásfüzitő, Fő út 21. ipartelep 7570 Barcs, Nyugati Gázelőkészítő 0608/2 HRSZ. 5830 Battonya, HRSZ: 0768/40 3395 Demjén, 077/1 HRSZ. 2217 Gomba, 0396/8 HRSZ. 6400 Kiskunhalas, 0782/12 HRSZ. 4064 Nagyhegyes, 0159/3 HRSZ. 6131 Szank, HRSZ: 1161/5 1194 Budapest, Puskás F. u., HRSZ: 168212/2 1211 Budapest, Kossuth L. u. 3, HRSZ: 209720/1 3200 Gyöngyös, Alkotmány út 17. HRSZ: 2293 4274 Hosszúpályi, Földvár u. 1/A, HRSZ: 1738/189 5100 Jászberény, Szolnoki út 2364/2 HRSZ. 6000 Kecskemét, M5 autópálya 0825/226 HRSZ. 2144 Kerepes, Szabadság út HRSZ: 2529/13 3900 Szerencs, 37.sz. fkl. Út, HRSZ: 2905 7516 Berzence, 010/7 HRSZ. 7400 Kaposvár, Füredi út 180. HRSZ: 15124/24 1107 Budapest, Mázsa u. 18. 1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 79. HRSZ: 4137/23 1117 Budapest, Október huszonharmadika u. 14. HRSZ: 4197/3 5830 Battonya, 0640/15 hrsz. 6000 Kecskemét, M5 autópálya 0825/204 hrsz. 1119 Budapest, Borszéki u. HRSZ: 43861/2 8638 Balatonlelle, M7 I. (kimenő) 138 km, 0160/65 hrsz 8638 Balatonlelle, M7 II. (bejövő) 138 km, 0160/64 hrsz 3360 Heves, Csáti út 2193 hrsz 8000 Székesfehérvár, Balatoni út 143 2220 Vecsés, M0 I. (jobb) 38 km, 0284/48 hrsz. 2220 Vecsés, M0 II. (bal) 38 km, 0284/46 hrsz. 2330 Dunaharaszti, Fő út 203 2475 Kápolnásnyék, HRSZ: 0104/32 9945 Kercaszomor, HRSZ: 0361/1 5820 Mezőhegyes, HRSZ: 0364/2 4511 Nyírbogdány, HRSZ: 0167/2 8954 Ortaháza, HRSZ: 070/4 2900 Komárom, Mártírok útja 82. 5525 Füzesgyarmat, Ipartelep HRSZ: 0416/69 2700 Cegléd, HRSZ: 5732/4 8887 Bázakerettye, HRSZ: 121, 125, 127, 130, 131/1 5945 Kardoskút, Olajos út 1. HRSZ: 037/3, 0100/2, 0100/6, 0100/12 8983 Nagylengyel, HRSZ: 071/26 2740 Abony, Radák u. HRSZ: 1028 6430 Bácsalmás, Backnang út 7. HRSZ: 1819 5600 Békéscsaba, HRSZ: 6263/14 3300 Eger, HRSZ: 9492 3300 Eger, HRSZ: 1304/2 9024 Győr, Nagy Imre u. 56 HRSZ: 2827/2 9027 Győr, Budai út 26. HRSZ: 6323 7633 Pécs, Endresz György utca 23/B HRSZ: 521 7600 Pécs, Komlói út 230. HRSZ: 36792/1 7632 Pécs, Maléter Pál u. 2/1. HRSZ: 21169/6 6750 Algyő, HRSZ: 01748/70 (47.szfkl.út) 5000 Szolnok, HRSZ: 19703/6 5000 Szolnok, Konstantin u. 34/a. HRSZ: 1221/2 5000 Szolnok, Pozsonyi út 80. HRSZ: 2765/58 2800 Tatabánya, Győri út 45. HRSZ:11002/56 2800 Tatabánya, HRSZ: 5359/2 5900 Orosháza, HRSZ: 7124/4 4030 Debrecen, István út 147. HRSZ: 15777/3 6763 Szatymaz, HRSZ: 0148/97, M5 autópálya 151,5 km bal oldal 6763 Szatymaz, HRSZ 0148/94, M5 autópálya 151,5 km jobb oldal 9028 Győr, Tatai út 2. HRSZ: 46/3 1036 Budapest, Slachta Margit rakpart HRSZ:17977/2 2117 Isaszeg, HRSZ: 455, 455/A 3561 Felsőzsolca, HRSZ: 2034/14, 2034/14/A 2030 Érd, HRSZ: 26297/2, 26297/2/A 7400 Kaposvár, Mező utca HRSZ: 3628/28 2151 Fót, HRSZ: 0262/26 6120 Kiskunmajsa, HRSZ: 0194/58 6131 Szank, HRSZ: 0116/7 6785 Pusztamérges, HRSZ: 0362/46 6755 Kübekháza, külterület HRSZ: 083/2 7584 Babócsa, HRSZ 0172/2 7435 Somogysárd, HRSZ 0264/2 2443 Százhalombatta, Olajmunkás u. 2. 6400 Kiskunhalas, Majsai út 18/A 5600 Békéscsaba, Gyulai út 51/3 sz. 3581 Tiszaújváros, TVK Ipartelep HRSZ: 2032, 2077/2, 2071, 2119/3 1039 Budapest III. ker., Szent István utca 14. 8751 Zalakomár, M7 I. (kimenő) HRSZ: 0221/235/A 8751 Zalakomár, M7 II. (bejövő) HRSZ: 0221/233/A 2700 Cegléd, Külterület HRSZ:0389/39 (M4 autópálya) 2700 Cegléd, Külterület HRSZ: 0334/60 (M4 autópálya) 2451 Ercsi, M6 autópálya 30. km, bal oldal, HRSZ:0303 2451 Ercsi, M6 autópálya 30. km, jobb oldal, HRSZ:0303 4075 Görbeháza, M3 autópálya 1, HRSZ:0443/57, 0443/59,0443/61 4075 Görbeháza, M3 autópálya 2, HRSZ:0437,0442/1,0443/57,0443/55 3009 Kerekharaszt M3 autópálya 1, HRSZ:037 3009 Kerekharaszt, M3 autópálya 2, HRSZ:037 7700 Mohács, Eszéki u. HRSZ:225/15 2213 Monorierdő, 4.sz.fkl. út HRSZ:0247 4400 Nyíregyháza, Pazonyi út 13. HRSZ:2547/10 2013 Pomáz, Árpád fejedelem út HRSZ:2728/20 9970 Szentgotthárd, HRSZ:0232/5 (Rábafüzesi lehajtó) 6724 Szeged, Csongrádi sugárút HRSZ: 16004/6 5520 Szeghalom, Ady Endre utca 12. HRSZ:503/1 9970 Szentgotthárd, Füzesi utca 7, HRSZ:1648 9700 Szombathely, Zanati út HRSZ:7273/65 7773 Villány, Virágosi út HRSZ:0102 5820 Mezőhegyes, HRSZ:618 6200 Kiskőrös, Petőfi S. utca 94. HRSZ:1921/2 3390 Füzesabony, Maklári u. HRSZ:012/51 5900 Orosháza, Csizmadia Sándor utca, HRSZ:5897 2921 Komárom, Kőolaj utca 2. HRSZ:5408/32 5000 Szolnok, Kőrösi út 84. HRSZ:6811/4 8172 Balatonkenese, 71.sz. fkl. út, HRSZ:0205/4 1185 Budapest, Üllői út 736. HRSZ:147017 1239 Budapest, Ócsai út, HRSZ:188011/2 2049 Diósd, 70. sz. fkl. út, HRSZ:3666/3 2300 Ráckeve, Kossuth utca 109. HRSZ:66/1 8600 Siófok, Wesselényi utca 106. HRSZ:3420 9400 Sopron, Kőfaragó tér, HRSZ:2459/A 8983 Nagylengyel, HRSZ:071/27 6750 Algyő, Technológiai Ipartelep, HRSZ:01884/10 6750 Algyő, Technológiai Ipartelep, HRSZ:01884/5 5525 Füzesgyarmat, Ipartelep, HRSZ:0416/60 6753 Szeged, HRSZ:02047/28 8983 Nagylengyel, HRSZ:071/24 1194 Budapest XIX. ker. Puskás Ferenc utca 18. HRSZ:168212/8 5600 Békéscsaba, HRSZ:3109, 3110/1, 3110/2 9300 Csorna, Uszoda utca HRSZ:3766/4 2370 Dabas, HRSZ:2343 5300 Karcag, HRSZ:2095/1 4600 Kisvárda, HRSZ:304/2 7081 Simontornya, 61-es főút HRSZ:1326/3 4800 Vásárosnamény, Árpád út 19. HRSZ:459/2 2837 Vértesszőlős, Határ út, HRSZ:014/9 9151 Abda, Bécsi út, HRSZ:0101/6 6500 Baja, Dózsa György út, HRSZ:2056/11 8312 Balatonederics, 71-es főút, HRSZ:069 4100 Berettyóújfalu, HRSZ:4489/19 6235 Bócsa, HRSZ:0172/14 7150 Bonyhád, HRSZ:1356/3 7150 Bonyhád, HRSZ:1356/5 2092 Budakeszi, Budaörsi út, HRSZ:2749/8 2040 Budaörs, Garibaldi utca 4. HRSZ:10347/1 2040 Budaörs, Rubik Ernő utca 4. HRSZ:10350/5 1031 Budapest, Gémeskút utca 12. HRSZ:19907/14 1039 Budapest, Szentendrei út 257. HRSZ:61347/3 1039 Budapest, Szentendrei út HRSZ:61347/4 1044 Budapest, Váci út 84-90. HRSZ:70383 1033 Budapest, Szentendrei út 59/A. HRSZ:19257/1 1033 Budapest, Szentendrei út 100. HRSZ:19243/5 1087 Budapest, Kerepesi út 5-7. HRSZ:38834/4 1097 Budapest, Gyáli út HRSZ:38236/744 1139 Budapest, Váci út 19. HRSZ:28208/1 1112 Budapest, Budaörsi út 134. HRSZ:916/3 1156 Budapest, Szentmihályi út 148. HRSZ:91158/208 1113 Budapest, Nagyszőlős utca, HRSZ:4566/2 1116 Budapest, Mezőkövesd út 11. HRSZ:43569/4 1142 Budapest, Ógyalla tér, HRSZ:29973/282 1147 Budapest, Csömöri út, HRSZ:31267/136 1191 Budapest, Ady Endre út 22-26. HRSZ:161365/4 1191 Budapest, Üllői út 183. HRSZ:164579/2 1194 Budapest, Méta utca, HRSZ:169172/115 1101 Budapest, Hungária krt. 23. HRSZ:38440/47 1106 Budapest, Fehér út, HRSZ:39210/129 1172 Budapest, Cinkotai út 28-30. HRSZ:129005/20 1164 Budapest, Szabadföld út 81. HRSZ:117583/6 1211 Budapest, Weiss Manfréd út, HRSZ:209990/1 1203 Budapest, Topánka utca, HRSZ:170437/3 6448 Csávoly, Dózsa György út HRSZ:955/8 4028 Debrecen, Kassai út 27. HRSZ:5413/2 2049 Diósd, Balatoni út, HRSZ:2660/2 2120 Dunakeszi, 2-es főút, HRSZ:7707 3300 Eger, Kistályai út, HRSZ:10491/2 8157 Füle, M7 autópálya 83. km, észak, HRSZ:0154, 0160/2 8157 Füle, M7 autópálya 83. km, dél, HRSZ:0169/1 2100 Gödöllő, Dózsa György út, HRSZ:6948 9024 Győr, Szent Imre út, HRSZ:4119/2 9081 Győrújbarát, M1 autópálya 119. km, HRSZ:081/3 5700 Gyula, Temesvári út 51. HRSZ:3469/2 3000 Hatvan, Sport utca, HRSZ:0231/16 9222 Hegyeshalom, Fő út, HRSZ:305/3 6440 Jánoshalma, Halasi út, HRSZ:33781/1 6440 Jánoshalma, Halasi út, HRSZ:33781/A 7361 Kaposszekcső, 611-es főút, HRSZ:0103/27 7400 Kaposvár, HRSZ: 031/7 3700 Kazincbarcika, 26-os főút, HRSZ:3928 6000 Kecskemét, Izsáki út 67. HRSZ:12458/10 6000 Kecskemét, Izsáki út 12/A. HRSZ:10012/1 5331 Kenderes, Petőfi Sándor utca 73/A. HRSZ:1040/6/A 5435 Martfű, Földvári út 4. HRSZ:343/6 6065 Lakitelek, Szikra utca, HRSZ:0249/3 3533 Miskolc, Andrássy Gyula utca 43. HRSZ:21790/5 3526 Miskolc, Boldva utca, HRSZ:0873/2 8060 Mór, Nemes utca, HRSZ:3265/6 9200 Mosonmagyaróvár, Királyhidai utca 51. HRSZ:414/39 9200 Mosonmagyaróvár, HRSZ: 414/41 2750 Nagykőrös, Téglagyári utca 1/A. HRSZ:3003/24 4400 Nyíregyháza, Vasgyár út, HRSZ:5844 4400 Nyíregyháza, Hunyadi utca 59. HRSZ:2722/3 2840 Oroszlány, Rákóczi Ferenc út, HRSZ:1351/9 2081 Piliscsaba, 10-es főút, HRSZ:1602/13 8654 Ságvár, 65-ös főút, HRSZ:611/10 9632 Sajtoskál, 84-es főút, HRSZ:091/19 8051 Sárkeresztes, 81-es főút, HRSZ:0133 8600 Siófok, M7 autópálya 94. km, észak, HRSZ:0326 8600 Siófok, M7 autópálya 94. km, dél HRSZ:2/1 9400 Sopron, HRSZ:5776/9 9400 Sopron, Győri út, HRSZ:5776/27 7811 Szalánta, 58-as főút, HRSZ:06/2 5540 Szarvas, Szabadság út 51-53. HRSZ:4304 6725 Szeged, Vásárhelyi Pál utca, HRSZ:25444/1 6728 Szeged, Dorozsmai út 16. HRSZ:25927/2 6723 Szeged, Makkosházi körút 6. HRSZ:15673/5 6723 Szeged, Makkosházi körút 6. HRSZ:15673/6 8000 Székesfehérvár, Aszalvölgyi utca 2-2. HRSZ:3523/50 8000 Székesfehérvár, Szent Flórián körút 3. HRSZ:3523/51 8000 Székesfehérvár, Seregélyesi út 121/A. HRSZ:8129/29 2000 Szentendre, HRSZ:384 7940 Szentlőrinc, Törökföld u. HRSZ:1033 3900 Szerencs, HRSZ: 61/35 3900 Szerencs, Gyár út, HRSZ:2902/1 5000 Szolnok, Tószegi út 18/A. HRSZ:19175/2 9700 Szombathely, Viktória utca 1. HRSZ:1695/19 9700 Szombathely, Márkus Emília utca 10. HRSZ:2230 7131 Tolna-Mözs, Béri Balogh Ádám utca 7. HRSZ:851 2045 Törökbálint, Raktárvárosi út, HRSZ:091/20 8100 Várpalota, Szent Imre utca 8. HRSZ:160 2220 Vecsés, Fő út 250. HRSZ:6011/2 8200 Veszprém, Budapesti út, HRSZ:4086/57 8200 Veszprém, Almádi utca, HRSZ:4278/4 8900 Zalaegerszeg, Göcseji út 37/A. HRSZ:4893/1 2040 Budaörs, Kinizsi utca HRSZ: 4047/2 6100 Kiskunfélegyháza, Csongrádi út 18/A HRSZ: 2172/10 3100 Salgótarján, Budapesti út 27. HRSZ: 6350 5525 Füzesgyarmat, HRSZ: 0325/6 6750 Algyő, Technológiai Ipartelep HRSZ: 01884/27 8981 Gellénháza, HRSZ: 418/1 3580 Tiszaújváros, TVK Ipartelep HRSZ: 2093/1 8200 Veszprém, Pápai út 42. HRSZ: 6608/11 9461 Lövő, Kőszegi út HRSZ: 1252 7432 Csombárd, HRSZ: 06/42 1117 Budapest, Irinyi József u. 4-20. 8600 Siófok, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky u 207. 6750 Algyő, Külterület 01780 hrsz. 6932 Magyarcsanád, hrsz 0230/105. 9027 Győr, AUDI HUNGÁRIA út. 1. 7628 Pécs, Pécsváradi u. 12. 5720 Sarkad, Vásár tér 1-3. 2310 Szigetszentmiklós, Petőfi Sándor u. 139. 8300 Tapolca, Keszthelyi u. hrsz: 1971. 6085 Fülöpszállás, Kurjantópuszta (52. sz. főút). hrsz: 0181/7. 5121 Jászjákóhalma, Fő út 130/B. (31. sz. főút). 7622 Pécs, Siklósi út 9. 5800 Mezőkovácsháza, Vásárhelyi Sándor u. 1. 2100 Gödöllő, Pattantyús Ábrahám krt. 4. 8900 Zalaegerszeg, hrsz: 0779/9. 1238 Budapest XXIII. ker. Dózsa György út hrsz: 184306 -184309. 8600 Siófok, Sió utca 74/B. hrsz: 6019/5. 3078 Bátonyterenye, Berekgát köz 3. 1016/6 hrsz. 3860 Encs, 3.sz.fkl.út 0102/8 hrsz. 9026 Győr, Nagymegyeri út 11674/2 hrsz. 8372 Cserszegtomaj, Hévízi út 0101/2 hrsz. 4200 Hajdúszoboszló, hrsz: 7628, 7626/5,7627/2. 5600 Békéscsaba, Corvin utca 37. 4100 Berettyóújfalu, Keresztesi út 1. 1095 Budapest, Soroksári út 110., belterület 38109/3 hrsz. 6000 Kecskemét, Szolnoki-hegy 254. 7353/1 hrsz. 6000 Kecskemét, külterület 0625/70 hrsz. 6750 Algyő, Kiszolgáló Ipartelep HRSZ: 01748/90. 1125 Budapest, Istenhegyi út 45.-47. HRSZ: 9750/2. 1222 Budapest, Nagytétényi út 74.-76--1222 Budapest, Vöröskereszt u. 2. 2700 Cegléd, Külsőpesti u. 8269/1 hrsz. 2700 Cegléd, Nagykőrösi út 1096/92 hrsz. 4138 Komádi, Szent István útja 35/A. 6000 Kecskemét, Szegedi út 19. HRSZ: 8683/424. 7800 Siklós, Malom u. 1. 8000 Székesfehérvár, Sárkeresztúri út 14/A. 8000 Székesfehérvár, Seregélyesi út 83/A. 8200 Veszprém, Budapesti u. 3213/1 hrsz. 8192 Hajmáskér, 8-as főút HRSZ: 065/64.