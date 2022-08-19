MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Change in the number of Treasury shares of MOL

MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market of the following:
Today MOL Employee Share Ownership Program Organization transferred 538,466 pieces of MOL "A" series ordinary shares to MOL.
Following this transaction MOL directly and indirectly owns 20,504,527 "A" series and 578 "C" series MOL ordinary shares.
