    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
2810.00 HUF   -1.82%
MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Change in the number of Treasury shares of MOL

08/19/2022 | 11:24am EDT
MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market of the following:

Today MOL Employee Share Ownership Program Organization transferred 538,466 pieces of MOL "A" series ordinary shares to MOL.

Following this transaction MOL directly and indirectly owns 20,504,527 "A" series and 578 "C" series MOL ordinary shares.

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 15:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 917 B 22 369 M 22 369 M
Net income 2022 767 B 1 923 M 1 923 M
Net Debt 2022 634 B 1 591 M 1 591 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,92x
Yield 2022 9,31%
Capitalization 1 776 B 4 455 M 4 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 24 084
Free-Float 32,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 810,00 HUF
Average target price 3 395,21 HUF
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Director
József Farkas Simola Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG11.51%4 455
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION54.24%393 342
CHEVRON CORPORATION34.38%311 271
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD12.38%212 152
BP PLC33.74%99 808
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.28%69 929