MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Director/PDMR transaction

Budapest, 20 January 2022
Director/PDMR transaction
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTION BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE 596/2014 EU REGULATION
Zoltán Áldott, Chairman of MOL Supervisory Board notified MOL Plc. about the MOL share transactions detailed below.
1.
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Person Closely Associated
a)
Name
Zoltán Áldott
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman of MOL Supervisory Board
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name
MOL Plc.
b)
LEI
213800R83KX5FQFGXS67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
MOL ordinary shares (ISIN: HU0000153937)
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
b)
Nature of the transaction
sales
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
2,652 HUF/pieces
6,000 pieces
2,644 HUF/pieces
4,977 pieces
2,640 HUF/pieces
4,023 pieces
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
15,000 pieces
- Price
2,646.127 HUF/pieces
e)
Date of the transaction
19.01.2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Budapest Stock Exchange
For further information, please contact Investor Relations:
Tel:
+36 1 464 1395
Email:
investorrelations@mol.hu
