Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Director/PDMR transaction

01/20/2022 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Budapest, 20 January 2022

Director/PDMR transaction

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTION BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE 596/2014 EU REGULATION

Zoltán Áldott, Chairman of MOL Supervisory Board notified MOL Plc. about the MOL share transactions detailed below.

1.

Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Person Closely Associated

a)

Name

Zoltán Áldott

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman of MOL Supervisory Board

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

MOL Plc.

b)

LEI

213800R83KX5FQFGXS67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

MOL ordinary shares (ISIN: HU0000153937)

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

sales

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2,652 HUF/pieces

6,000 pieces

2,644 HUF/pieces

4,977 pieces

2,640 HUF/pieces

4,023 pieces

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

15,000 pieces

- Price

2,646.127 HUF/pieces

e)

Date of the transaction

19.01.2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Budapest Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Tel:

+36 1 464 1395

Email:

investorrelations@mol.hu

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 18:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
01:31pMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : Director/PDMR transaction
PU
01/18MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : Exercising options for MOL shares
PU
01/14MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : Director/PDMR transaction
PU
01/12MOL Acquires AIP for Ammonia Bunkering Vessel; Toward Realizing Ammonia Bunkering Busin..
AQ
01/12Poland refiner PKN to sell Lotos assets to Aramco, MOL to complete takeover
RE
01/12MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : expands its Consumer Services portfolio in Poland
PU
01/12MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : purchases service stations in Hungary
PU
01/10PKN Orlen says talks on sale of Lotos assets not finalised yet
RE
01/07MOL to Join Mangrove Restoration/Conservation Project in Indonesia- Aiming to Become a ..
AQ
01/06MOL CEO Hashimoto's 2022 New Year Message; 2022 Is the Year to Ensure the MOL Group's S..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 478 B 17 484 M 17 484 M
Net income 2021 460 B 1 470 M 1 470 M
Net Debt 2021 711 B 2 271 M 2 271 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,35x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 1 666 B 5 318 M 5 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 24 580
Free-Float -
Chart MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 660,00 HUF
Average target price 3 081,86 HUF
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Director
József Farkas Simola Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG5.56%5 318
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION19.48%309 516
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.85%248 498
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.48%215 491
BP PLC19.24%105 381
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.60%78 983