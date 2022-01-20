MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Director/PDMR transaction

Budapest, 20 January 2022

Director/PDMR transaction

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTION BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE 596/2014 EU REGULATION

Zoltán Áldott, Chairman of MOL Supervisory Board notified MOL Plc. about the MOL share transactions detailed below.

1. Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Person Closely Associated

a) Name Zoltán Áldott 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of MOL Supervisory Board b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MOL Plc. b) LEI 213800R83KX5FQFGXS67 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial MOL ordinary shares (ISIN: HU0000153937) instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction sales c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2,652 HUF/pieces 6,000 pieces 2,644 HUF/pieces 4,977 pieces 2,640 HUF/pieces 4,023 pieces d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 15,000 pieces - Price 2,646.127 HUF/pieces e) Date of the transaction 19.01.2022 f) Place of the transaction Budapest Stock Exchange

